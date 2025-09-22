Struct DLManagedTensorCtx
Defined in File tensor.hpp
struct DLManagedTensorCtx
Class that wraps a DLManagedTensor with a memory data reference.
This class is used to wrap a DLManagedTensor (
tensor) with a shared pointer to the memory data (
memory_ref). This is useful when the memory data is not owned by the DLManagedTensor, but its lifetime is tied to the DLManagedTensor.
In Holoscan SDK, this class is used to wrap a DLManagedTensor that is created by other libraries, such as CuPy, with a shared pointer to the memory data so that the memory data is reference counted and can be safely used/destroyed by the Holoscan SDK.
Public Members
DLManagedTensor tensor
The DLManagedTensor to wrap.
std::shared_ptr<void> memory_ref
The memory data reference.
