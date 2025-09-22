Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
2025-09-22
Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Struct OperatorTimestampLabel

struct OperatorTimestampLabel

This struct represents a timestamp label for a Holoscan Operator.

The class stores information about the timestamps when an operator receives from an input and when it publishes to an output. It also holds a reference to the operator.

This class is used by MessageLabel to create an array of Operators representing a path.

Public Functions

OperatorTimestampLabel() = default
inline explicit OperatorTimestampLabel(Operator *op)

Construct a new OperatorTimestampLabel object from an Operator pointer with a receive timestamp equal to the current time and publish timestamp equal to -1.

Parameters

op – The pointer to the operator for which the timestamp label is created.

inline OperatorTimestampLabel(Operator *op, int64_t rec_t, int64_t pub_t)
inline OperatorTimestampLabel(const OperatorTimestampLabel &o)
OperatorTimestampLabel &operator=(const OperatorTimestampLabel &o)
inline void set_pub_timestamp_to_current()

Public Members

Operator *operator_ptr = nullptr
int64_t rec_timestamp = 0
int64_t pub_timestamp = 0
