Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceProcessorOp.

Struct Documentation

struct DataVecMap

DataVecMap specification

Public Functions

DataVecMap() = default
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)
inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const

Public Members

std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_
