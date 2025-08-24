The following are special environment variables supported by the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container to configure its behavior:

Name Default Description CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV * “true” for Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL v8.x and OCP <= v4.13.

* “false” for newer OS. Create an udev rule to preserve “old-style” path based netdev names e.g enp3s0f0 UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES “false” Unload host storage modules prior to loading NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver modules:

* ib_isert

* nvme_rdma

* nvmet_rdma

* rpcrdma

* xprtrdma

* ib_srpt ENABLE_NFSRDMA “false” Enable loading of NFS related storage modules from a NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION “false” Restore host drivers when a container

In addition, it is possible to specify any environment variables to be exposed to the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container, such as the standard “HTTP_PROXY”, “HTTPS_PROXY”, “NO_PROXY”.

Warning CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV is set automatically by the Network Operator, depending on the Operating System of the worker nodes in the cluster (the cluster is assumed to be homogenous).

In context of GPU Direct Storage (GDS) feature, only GDS with NFS over RDMA is supported. In this case, NVME over RDMA cannot be used. It is not possible to load inbox modules since they depend on ib_core which does not match (symbol error). Only NVME with local drive is supported.

These variables can be set in the NicClusterPolicy. For example: