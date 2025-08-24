NVIDIA Network Operator v25.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v25.7.0  Quick Start Guide for Kubernetes

On This Page

Quick Start Guide for Kubernetes

Before You Begin

Before deploying the NVIDIA Network Operator, ensure you have the following:

Prerequisites

  1. Kubernetes Cluster: A running Kubernetes cluster (v1.19+) with nodes that have NVIDIA NICs.

  2. CLI Tools: Install kubectl and helm on your client machine:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ curl -fsSL -o get_helm.sh https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/master/scripts/get-helm-3 \
    && chmod 700 get_helm.sh \
    && ./get_helm.sh

  3. Container Runtime: Nodes must be configured with a container engine such as CRI-O or containerd.

Install Network Operator Helm Chart

Add the NVIDIA NGC Helm repository:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia
helm repo update

Install the Network Operator:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \
  -n nvidia-network-operator \
  --create-namespace \
  --version v25.7.0 \
  --set sriovNetworkOperator.enabled=true \
  --wait

Verify the installation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods

Overview of Quickstart Use Cases

This quick start guide covers five essential networking configurations for different computational requirements:


Use Case

Purpose

Performance Requirements

Applications

SR-IOV Network with RDMA High-performance networking with hardware acceleration
  • >10 Gbps throughput
  • <1μs latency
  • Dedicated VF resources
 HPC simulations, distributed ML training, financial trading Keywords: SR-IOV, RDMA, HPC, low-latency, VF isolation
Host Device Network with RDMA Direct hardware access for legacy applications
  • Raw device control
  • Exclusive hardware access
  • Minimal CPU overhead
 Legacy HPC codes, specialized protocols, DPDK applications Keywords: host-device, PCI-passthrough, direct-access, exclusive-access
IP over InfiniBand with RDMA Shared Device InfiniBand networking with shared RDMA resources
  • >50 Gbps bandwidth
  • Parallel I/O workloads
  • Shared device efficiency
 Distributed storage, data analytics, scientific computing Keywords: InfiniBand, IPoIB, shared-device, high-bandwidth
MacVLAN Network with RDMA Shared Device Network isolation with shared RDMA capabilities
  • Multi-tenant segmentation
  • 10+ pods per node
  • Moderate throughput
 Cloud-native HPC, microservices, multi-tenant ML Keywords: MacVLAN, multi-tenant, network-segmentation, resource-sharing
SR-IOV InfiniBand Network with RDMA Virtualized InfiniBand with hardware acceleration
  • >100 Gbps bandwidth
  • Hardware acceleration
  • Isolated IB partitions
 Large-scale HPC clusters, AI/ML training, research computing Keywords: SR-IOV, InfiniBand, hardware-acceleration, ultra-high-bandwidth
Previous Getting Started with Kubernetes
Next Deploy SR-IOV Network with RDMA
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 24, 2025.
content here