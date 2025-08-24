Quick Start Guide for Kubernetes

Before deploying the NVIDIA Network Operator, ensure you have the following:

Kubernetes Cluster: A running Kubernetes cluster (v1.19+) with nodes that have NVIDIA NICs. CLI Tools: Install kubectl and helm on your client machine: Copy Copied! $ curl -fsSL -o get_helm.sh https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/master/scripts/get-helm-3 \ && chmod 700 get_helm.sh \ && ./get_helm.sh Container Runtime: Nodes must be configured with a container engine such as CRI-O or containerd.