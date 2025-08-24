On This Page
- Network Operator Deployment in a Proxy Environment
- Network Operator Deployment in an Air-gapped Environment
Proxy & Air-Gapped Environments
This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters behind an HTTP Proxy. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:
-
Container images must be pulled during the NVIDIA Network Operator installation.
-
The driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.
To address these requirements, all Kubernetes nodes, as well as the driver container, must be properly configured in order to direct traffic through the proxy.
This section demonstrates how to configure the NVIDIA Network Operator, so that the driver container could successfully download packages behind an HTTP proxy. Since configuring Kubernetes/container runtime components for proxy use is not specific to the Network Operator, those instructions are not detailed here.
If you are not running OpenShift, please skip the section titled HTTP Proxy Configuration for OpenShift, as Openshift configuration instructions are different.
Prerequisites
Kubernetes cluster is configured with HTTP proxy settings (container runtime should be enabled with HTTP proxy).
HTTP Proxy Configuration for Openshift
For Openshift, it is recommended to use the cluster-wide Proxy object to provide proxy information for the cluster. Please follow the procedure described in Configuring the Cluster-wide Proxy via the Red Hat Openshift public documentation. The NVIDIA Network Operator will automatically inject proxy related ENV into the driver container, based on the information present in the cluster-wide Proxy object.
HTTP Proxy Configuration
Specify the
ofedDriver.env in your
values.yaml file with appropriate
HTTP_PROXY,
HTTPS_PROXY, and
NO_PROXY environment variables (in both uppercase and lowercase).
ofedDriver:
env:
- name: HTTPS_PROXY
value: http://<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: HTTP_PROXY
value: http://<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: NO_PROXY
value: <example.com>
- name: https_proxy
value: http://<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: http_proxy
value: http://<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: no_proxy
value: <example.com>
This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters with restricted internet access. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:
-
The container images must be pulled during the Network Operator installation.
-
The DOCA-OFED Driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.
To address these requirements, it may be necessary to create a local image registry and/or a local package repository, so that the necessary images and packages will be available for your cluster. Subsequent sections of this document detail how to configure the Network Operator to use local image registries and local package repositories. If your cluster is behind a proxy, follow the steps listed in Network Operator Deployment in Proxy Environments.
Local Image Registry
Without internet access, the Network Operator requires all images to be hosted in a local image registry that is accessible to all nodes in the cluster.
To allow Network Operator to work with a local registry, users can specify local repository, image, tag along with pull secrets in the
values.yaml file.
Pulling and Pushing Container Images to a Local Registry
To pull the correct images from the NVIDIA registry, you can leverage the fields
repository,
image and
version specified in the
values.yaml file or in the NVIDIA Network Operator Container Images section.
NicClusterPolicy supports use of image container digest in the version field, except for DOCA-OFED driver.
There is one caveat with regards to the DOCA-OFED driver image. The version field must be appended by the OS name and Architecture running on the worker node.
For example for DOCA-OFED driver version doca3.1.0-25.07-0.9.7.0-0, the tag for Ubuntu 24.04 with X86 architecture is “doca3.1.0-25.07-0.9.7.0-0-ubuntu24.04-amd64”. Available DOCA-OFED driver image tags can be found at NGC.
In case of local registry required authentication, make sure to create a pull secret and configure in NicClusterPolicy accordingly.
NVIDIA Network Operator communicates with the Image Registry configured for the DOCA-OFED Driver in the NICClusterPolicy to list the available tags. Specifying pull secret is required in the NicClusterPolicy DOCA-OFED Driver section, even if global container access credentials are configured on nodes.
Configuring Local Registry TLS Cert
NVIDIA Network Operator communicates with the Image Registry configured for the DOCA-OFED Driver in the NICClusterPolicy to list the available tags. This is required to verify the availability of precompiled DOCA-OFED Driver container images.
If the Image Registry uses a TLS certificate that is not issued by a well-known Certificate Authority (CA), it is required to configure the NVIDIA Network Operator with the Certificate.
Fetch the TLS Certificates from the Image Registry server and save them in the ca.crt file:
export REGISTRY_HOST=myregistry.example.com
export REGISTRY_PORT=5000
openssl s_client -showcerts -connect ${REGISTRY_HOST}:${REGISTRY_PORT} </dev/null 2>/dev/null | awk '/-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----/,/-----END CERTIFICATE-----/' > ca.crt
Create a ConfigMap containing the TLS Certificates from the ca.crt file:
kubectl create configmap custom-registry-cert --from-file=<external_registry>=ca.crt -n nvidia-network-operator
In OpenShift, update the nvidia-network-operator Subscription by adding the following config under spec:
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1
kind: Subscription
metadata:
name: nvidia-network-operator
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
config:
volumes:
- configMap:
name: custom-registry-cert
name: custom-registry-ca
volumeMounts:
- mountPath: /etc/pki/tls/certs/
name: custom-registry-ca
EOF
In Kubernetes, update the network-operator Deployment’s volumes by running:
kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: network-operator
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
template:
spec:
volumes:
- configMap:
name: custom-registry-cert
name: custom-registry-ca
containers:
- name: network-operator
volumeMounts:
- mountPath: /etc/pki/tls/certs/
name: custom-registry-ca
EOF
Local Package Repository
The instructions below are provided as reference examples to set up a local package repository for NVIDIA Network Operator.
The DOCA-OFED Driver container deployed as part of the Network Operator requires certain packages to be available for the driver installation. In restricted internet access or air-gapped installations, users are required to create a local mirror repository for their OS distribution, and make the following packages available:
ubuntu:
linux-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION}
linux-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION}
pkg-config
rhel, rhcos:
kernel-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION}
kernel-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION}
kernel-core-${KERNEL_VERSION}
createrepo
elfutils-libelf-devel
kernel-rpm-macros
umactl-libs
lsof
pm-build
patch
hostname
For RT kernels following packages should be available:
kernel-rt-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION}
kernel-rt-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION}
For Ubuntu, these packages can be found at archive.ubuntu.com, and be used as the mirror that must be replicated locally for your cluster. By using apt-mirror or apt-get download, you can create a full or a partial mirror to your repository server.
For RHCOS, dnf reposync can be used to create the local mirror. This requires an active Red Hat subscription for the supported OpenShift version. For example:
dnf --releasever=8.4 reposync --repo rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms --download-metadata
Once all the above required packages are mirrored to the local repository, repo lists must be created following distribution specific documentation. A ConfigMap containing the repo list file should be created in the namespace where the NVIDIA Network Operator is deployed.
Following is an example of a repo list for Ubuntu 20.04 (access to a local package repository via HTTP):
custom-repo.list:
deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http://<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal main universe
deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http://<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-updates main universe
deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http://<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-security main universe
Following is an example of a repo list for RHCOS (access to a local package repository via HTTP):
cuda.repo (a mirror of https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64):
[cuda]
name=cuda
baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/cuda
priority=0
gpgcheck=0
enabled=1
redhat.repo:
[baseos]
name=rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms
baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms
gpgcheck=0
enabled=1
[baseoseus]
name=rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms
baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms
gpgcheck=0
enabled=1
[rhocp]
name=rhocp-4.10-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms
baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhocp-4.10-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms
gpgcheck=0
enabled=1
[apstream]
name=rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms
baseurl=http://<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms
gpgcheck=0
enabled=1
ubi.repo:
[ubi-8-baseos]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS
baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-baseos
enabled = 1
gpgcheck = 0
[ubi-8-baseos-source]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - BaseOS
baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-baseos-source
enabled = 0
gpgcheck = 0
[ubi-8-appstream]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStream
baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-appstream
enabled = 1
gpgcheck = 0
[ubi-8-appstream-source]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - AppStream
baseurl = http://<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-appstream-source
enabled = 0
gpgcheck = 0
Create the ConfigMap for Ubuntu:
kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-repo-list-file>
Create the ConfigMap for RHCOS:
kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=cuda.repo --from-file=redhat.repo --from-file=ubi.repo
Once the ConfigMap is created using the above command, update the
values.yaml file with this information to let the Network Operator mount the repo configuration within the driver container and pull the required packages. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.
ofedDriver:
deploy: true
repoConfg:
name: repo-config
If self-signed certificates are used for an HTTPS based internal repository, a ConfigMap must be created for those certifications and provided during the Network Operator installation. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.
kubectl create configmap cert-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file1> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file2>
ofedDriver:
deploy: true
certConfg:
name: cert-config