Getting Started with Red Hat OpenShift

Warning It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for OpenShift deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

Warning Automatic DOCA-OFED Driver Upgrade doesn’t work on Single Node OpenShift (SNO) deployments.

To enable Node Feature Discovery, please follow the official guide. A single instance of Node Feature Discovery is expected to be used in the cluster.

An example of Node Feature Discovery configuration:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nfd.openshift.io/v1 kind: NodeFeatureDiscovery metadata: name: nfd-instance namespace: openshift-nfd spec: operand: image: registry.redhat.io/openshift4/ose-node-feature-discovery-rhel9:v4.16 imagePullPolicy: Always workerConfig: configData: | sources: pci: deviceClassWhitelist: - "02" - "03" - "0200" - "0207" deviceLabelFields: - vendor

Verify that the following label is present on the nodes containing NVIDIA networking hardware: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true

For more details please read official NFD documentation.

Copy Copied! oc describe node | grep -E 'Roles|pci' | grep -v "control-plane" Roles: worker cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/invpcid=true cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/pcid=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-102b.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.sriov.capable=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable=true Roles: worker cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/invpcid=true cpu-feature.node.kubevirt.io/pcid=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-102b.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.sriov.capable=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable=true

If you are planning to use SR-IOV, follow these instructions to install SR-IOV Network Operator on an OpenShift Container Platform.

Warning The SR-IOV resources created will have the openshift.io prefix.

For the default SriovOperatorConfig CR to work with the NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver container, please run this command to update the following values:

Copy Copied! oc patch sriovoperatorconfig default \ --type=merge -n openshift-sriov-network-operator \ --patch '{ "spec": { "configDaemonNodeSelector": { "network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait": "false", "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker": "", "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable": "true" } } }'

Warning SR-IOV Network Operator configuration documentation can be found on the Official Website.

If you plan to use GPUDirect, follow this to install GPU Operator on an OpenShift Container Platform.

Make sure to enable RDMA and disable useHostMofed in the driver section in the spec of the ClusterPolicy CR.

In the OpenShift Container Platform web console side menu, select Operators > OperatorHub, and search for the NVIDIA Network Operator.

Select NVIDIA Network Operator, and click Install in the first screen and in the subsequent one.

For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation.

Create a namespace for the Network Operator. Copy Copied! oc create namespace nvidia-network-operator Install the Network Operator in the namespace created in the previous step by creating the below objects. Run the following command to get the channel value required for the next step: Copy Copied! oc get packagemanifest nvidia-network-operator -n openshift-marketplace -o jsonpath='{.status.defaultChannel}' Example output: Copy Copied! stable Create the following Subscription CR, and save the YAML in the network-operator-sub.yaml file: Copy Copied! apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1 kind: Subscription metadata: name: nvidia-network-operator namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: channel: "v25.7" name: nvidia-network-operator source: certified-operators sourceNamespace: openshift-marketplace Create the subscription object by running the following command: Copy Copied! oc create -f network-operator-sub.yaml Change to the network-operator project: Copy Copied! oc project nvidia-network-operator

To verify that the operator deployment is successful, run:

Copy Copied! oc get pods -n nvidia-network-operator

Example output:

Copy Copied! NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nvidia-network-operator-controller-manager-8f8ccf45c-zgfsq 2/2 Running 0 1m

A successful deployment shows a Running status.

See Deployment Examples for OCP:

In OCP, some components are deployed by default like Multus and WhereAbouts, whereas others, such as NFD and SR-IOV Network Operator must be deployed manually, as described in the Installation section.

In addition, since there is no use of the Helm chart, the configuration should be done via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.

Following are examples of NicClusterPolicy configuration for OCP.

Network Operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool:

There is no need for a secondary network configuration, as it is installed by default in OCP.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.1.0-25.07-0.9.7.0-0 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 sriovDevicePlugin: image: sriov-network-device-plugin repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.7.0 config: | { "resourceList": [ { "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com", "resourceName": "hostdev", "selectors": { "vendors": ["15b3"], "isRdma": true } } ] }

Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed to use it in pod configuration. The host-device-net.yaml` configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "hostdev" ipam: | { "type": "whereabouts", "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range": "192.168.3.225/28", "exclude": [ "192.168.3.229/30", "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log", "log_level" : "info" }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: <rdma image> name: doca-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode. Note that the SR-IOV Network Operator is required as described in the Deployment for OCP section.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.1.0-25.07-0.9.7.0-0 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30

Sriovnetwork node policy and K8s networking should be deployed. sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: policy-1 namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" pfNames: ["ens2f0"] nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" numVfs: 8 priority: 90 isRdma: true resourceName: sriovlegacy

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: sriov-network namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: vlan: 0 networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "sriovlegacy" ipam: | { "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "log_file": "/tmp/whereabouts.log", "log_level": "debug", "type": "whereabouts", "range": "192.168.101.0/24" }

Note that the resource prefix in this case will be openshift.io . The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-network spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: ["IPC_LOCK"] command: - sh - -c - sleep inf resources: requests: openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1' limits: openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1'

The following is an example of RDMA Shared with MacVlanNetwork:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.1.0-25.07-0.9.7.0-0 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: config: | { "configList": [ { "resourceName": "rdmashared", "rdmaHcaMax": 1000, "selectors": { "ifNames": ["enp4s0f0np0"] } } ] } image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v25.7.0

The macvlan-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in an OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: MacvlanNetwork metadata: name: rdmashared-net spec: networkNamespace: default master: enp4s0f0np0 mode: bridge mtu: 1500 ipam: '{"type":"whereabouts","range":"16.0.2.0/24","gateway":"16.0.2.1"}'

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-rdma-shared-1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rdmashared-net spec: containers: - image: myimage name: rdma-shared-1 securityContext: capabilities: add: - IPC_LOCK resources: limits: rdma/rdmashared: 1 requests: rdma/rdmashared: 1 restartPolicy: OnFailure

In order to configure HUGEPAGES in OpenShift, refer to this steps.

For SR-IOV Network Operator configuration instructions, visit the Official Website.