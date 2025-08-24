Configuration Details
numVFs: if provided, configure SR-IOV VFs via nvconfig.
This is a mandatory parameter.
E.g: if
numVFs=2then
SRIOV_EN=1and
SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=2.
If
numVFs=0then
SRIOV_EN=0and
SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=0.
-
linkType: if provided configure
linkTypefor the NIC for all NIC ports.
This is a mandatory parameter.
E.g
linkType = Infinibandthen set
LINK_TYPE_P1=IBand
LINK_TYPE_P2=IBif second PCI function is present
-
pciPerformanceOptimized: performs PCI performance optimizations. If enabled then by default the following will happen:
Set nvconfig
MAX_ACC_OUT_READnvconfig parameter to
0(use device defaults)
Set PCI max read request size for each PF to
4096(note: this is a runtime config and is not persistent)
Users can override values via
maxAccOutReadand
maxReadRequest
IMPORTANT :
According to the PRM, setting
MAX_ACC_OUT_READto zero enables the auto mode, which applies the best suitable optimizations. However, there is a bug in certain FW versions, where the zero value is not available.
In this case, until the fix is available,
MAX_ACC_OUT_READwill not be set and a warning event will be emitted for this device’s CR.
-
-
roceOptimized: performs RoCE related optimizations. If enabled performs the following by default:
Nvconfig set for both ports (can be applied from PF0)
Conditionally applied for second port if present
ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P1=255,
ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P2=255
CNP_DSCP_P1=4,
CNP_DSCP_P2=4
CNP_802P_PRIO_P1=6,
CNP_802P_PRIO_P2=6
-
-
Configure pfc (Priority Flow Control) for priority 3 and set trust to dscp on each PF
Non-persistent (need to be applied after each boot)
Users can override values via
trustand
pfcparameters
-
Can only be enabled with
linkType=Ethernet
-
gpuDirectOptimized: performs gpu direct optimizations. ATM only optimizations for Baremetal environment are supported. If enabled perform the following:
Set nvconfig
ATS_ENABLED=0
Can only be enabled when
pciPerformanceOptimizedis enabled
Both the numeric values and their string aliases, supported by NVConfig, are allowed (e.g.
REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=False,
REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=0).
For per port parameters (suffix
_P1,
_P2) parameters with
_P2suffix are ignored if the device is single port.
-
If a configuration is not set in spec, its non-volatile configuration parameters (if any) should be set to device default.