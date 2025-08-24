NVIDIA Network Operator v25.7.0

The NVIDIA Network Operator simplifies the provisioning and management of NVIDIA networking resources in a Kubernetes cluster. The operator automatically installs the required host networking software - bringing together all the needed components to provide high-speed network connectivity. These components include the NVIDIA networking driver, Kubernetes device plugin, CNI plugins, IP address management (IPAM) plugin and others. The NVIDIA Network Operator works in conjunction with the NVIDIA GPU Operator to deliver high-throughput, low-latency networking for scale-out, GPU computing clusters.

A Helm chart is provided for easily deploying the Network operator in a cluster to provision the host software on NVIDIA-enabled nodes.

RDMA Support Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) for memory-to-memory data transfers that bypass the CPU and kernel networking stack. Supports InfiniBand and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) protocols. SR-IOV Virtualization Single Root I/O Virtualization technology that partitions network interface cards into multiple Virtual Functions (VFs) for hardware-level isolation and performance. Secondary Networks Multiple network interface types including host device networks, MacVLAN networks, IP over InfiniBand networks, and SR-IOV networks for specialized networking requirements. Driver Management Automated deployment and management of NVIDIA DOCA-OFED networking drivers across cluster nodes with version control and updates.

See the Platform Support page for supported hardware and software.

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Scientific simulations, modeling applications, and distributed computing workloads

Machine Learning: Distributed training and inference workloads across multiple GPU nodes

Data Processing: Database systems, analytics platforms, and storage applications requiring high network throughput

Legacy Applications: Existing applications that require direct access to networking hardware

The NVIDIA Network Operator is licensed under Apache 2.0 and contributions are accepted with a DCO. See the contributing document for more information on how to contribute and the release artifacts.

The Network Operator is open-source. For more information on contributions and release artifacts, see the GitHub repo.

For detailed deployment instructions and examples: