Network Operator API reference v1alpha1

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the configuration.net v1alpha1 API group

Resource Types:

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicDeviceConfigurationSpec)

ConfigurationTemplateSpec is a set of configurations for the NICs

Field Description numVfs int Number of VFs to be configured linkType LinkTypeEnum LinkType to be configured, Ethernet|Infiniband pciPerformanceOptimized PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec PCI performance optimization settings roceOptimized RoceOptimizedSpec RoCE optimization settings gpuDirectOptimized GpuDirectOptimizedSpec GPU Direct optimization settings

(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)

FirmwareTemplateSpec specifies a FW update policy for a given FW source ref

Field Description nicFirmwareSourceRef string NicFirmwareSourceRef refers to existing NicFirmwareSource CR on where to get the FW from updatePolicy string UpdatePolicy indicates whether the operator needs to validate installed FW or upgrade it

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

GpuDirectOptimizedSpec specifies GPU Direct optimization settings

Field Description enabled bool Optimize GPU Direct env string GPU direct environment, e.g. Baremetal

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

LinkTypeEnum described the link type (Ethernet / Infiniband)

NicConfigurationTemplate is the Schema for the nicconfigurationtemplates API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicConfigurationTemplateSpec Defines the desired state of NICs status NicTemplateStatus Defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate)

NicConfigurationTemplateSpec defines the desired state of NicConfigurationTemplate

Field Description nodeSelector map[string]string NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes. nicSelector NicSelectorSpec NIC selector configuration resetToDefault bool (Optional) ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver template ConfigurationTemplateSpec Configuration template to be applied to matching devices

NicDevice is the Schema for the nicdevices API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicDeviceSpec status NicDeviceStatus

(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec)

NicDeviceConfigurationSpec contains desired configuration of the NIC

Field Description resetToDefault bool ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow. In NIC Configuration Operator template v0.1.14 BF2/BF3 DPUs (not SuperNics) FW reset flow isn’t supported. The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver template ConfigurationTemplateSpec Configuration template applied from the NicConfigurationTemplate CR

(Appears on: NicDeviceStatus)

NicDevicePortSpec describes the ports of the NIC

Field Description pci string PCI is a PCI address of the port, e.g. 0000:3b:00.0 networkInterface string NetworkInterface is the name of the network interface for this port, e.g. eth1 rdmaInterface string RdmaInterface is the name of the rdma interface for this port, e.g. mlx5_1

(Appears on: NicDevice)

NicDeviceSpec defines the desired state of NicDevice

Field Description configuration NicDeviceConfigurationSpec Configuration specifies the configuration requested by NicConfigurationTemplate firmware FirmwareTemplateSpec Firmware specifies the fw upgrade policy requested by NicFirmwareTemplate

(Appears on: NicDevice)

NicDeviceStatus defines the observed state of NicDevice

Field Description node string Node where the device is located type string Type of device, e.g. ConnectX7 serialNumber string Serial number of the device, e.g. MT2116X09299 partNumber string Part number of the device, e.g. MCX713106AEHEA_QP1 psid string Product Serial ID of the device, e.g. MT_0000000221 firmwareVersion string Firmware version currently installed on the device, e.g. 22.31.1014 ports []NicDevicePortSpec List of ports for the device conditions []Kubernetes meta/v1.Condition List of conditions observed for the device

NicFirmwareSource is the Schema for the nicfirmwaresources API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicFirmwareSourceSpec status NicFirmwareSourceStatus

(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)

NicFirmwareSourceSpec represents a list of url sources for FW

Field Description binUrlSources []string (Optional) BinUrlSources represents a list of url sources for ConnectX Firmware bfbUrlSource string (Optional) BFBUrlSource represents a url source for BlueField Bundle

(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)

NicFirmwareSourceStatus represents the status of the FW from given sources, e.g. version available for PSIDs

Field Description state string State represents the firmware processing state reason string Reason shows an error message if occurred binaryVersions map[string][]string Versions is a map of available FW binaries versions to PSIDs a PSID should have only a single FW version available for it bfbVersions map[string]string BFBVersions represents the FW versions available in the provided BFB bundle

NicFirmwareTemplate is the Schema for the nicfirmwaretemplates API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicFirmwareTemplateSpec status NicTemplateStatus

(Appears on: NicFirmwareTemplate)

NicFirmwareTemplateSpec defines the FW templates and node/nic selectors for it

Field Description nodeSelector map[string]string NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes. nicSelector NicSelectorSpec NIC selector configuration template FirmwareTemplateSpec Firmware update template

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)

NicSelectorSpec is a desired configuration for NICs

Field Description nicType string Type of the NIC to be selected, e.g. 101d,1015,a2d6 etc. pciAddresses []string Array of PCI addresses to be selected, e.g. “0000:03:00.0” serialNumbers []string Serial numbers of the NICs to be selected, e.g. MT2116X09299

(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate, NicFirmwareTemplate)

NicTemplateStatus defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate and NicFirmwareTemplate

Field Description nicDevices []string NicDevice CRs matching this configuration / firmware template

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec specifies PCI performance optimization settings

Field Description enabled bool Specifies whether to enable PCI performance optimization maxAccOutRead int Specifies the PCIe Max Accumulative Outstanding read bytes maxReadRequest int Specifies the size of a single PCI read request in bytes

(Appears on: RoceOptimizedSpec)

QosSpec specifies Quality of Service settings

Field Description trust string Trust mode for QoS settings, e.g. trust-dscp pfc string Priority-based Flow Control configuration, e.g. “0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0”

(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)

RoceOptimizedSpec specifies RoCE optimization settings