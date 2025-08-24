Network Operator API reference v1alpha1
Packages:
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the configuration.net v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types:
ConfigurationTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicDeviceConfigurationSpec)
ConfigurationTemplateSpec is a set of configurations for the NICs
Field
Description
|
numVfs
int
|Number of VFs to be configured
|
linkType
LinkTypeEnum
|LinkType to be configured, Ethernet|Infiniband
|
pciPerformanceOptimized
PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec
|PCI performance optimization settings
|
roceOptimized
RoceOptimizedSpec
|RoCE optimization settings
|
gpuDirectOptimized
GpuDirectOptimizedSpec
|GPU Direct optimization settings
FirmwareTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)
FirmwareTemplateSpec specifies a FW update policy for a given FW source ref
Field
Description
|
nicFirmwareSourceRef
string
|NicFirmwareSourceRef refers to existing NicFirmwareSource CR on where to get the FW from
|
updatePolicy
string
|UpdatePolicy indicates whether the operator needs to validate installed FW or upgrade it
GpuDirectOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
GpuDirectOptimizedSpec specifies GPU Direct optimization settings
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Optimize GPU Direct
|
env
string
|GPU direct environment, e.g. Baremetal
LinkTypeEnum (
string
alias)
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
LinkTypeEnum described the link type (Ethernet / Infiniband)
NicConfigurationTemplate
NicConfigurationTemplate is the Schema for the nicconfigurationtemplates API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicConfigurationTemplateSpec
|Defines the desired state of NICs
|
status
NicTemplateStatus
|Defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate
NicConfigurationTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate)
NicConfigurationTemplateSpec defines the desired state of NicConfigurationTemplate
Field
Description
|
nodeSelector
map[string]string
|NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
|
nicSelector
NicSelectorSpec
|NIC selector configuration
|
resetToDefault
bool
|(Optional) ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver
|
template
ConfigurationTemplateSpec
|Configuration template to be applied to matching devices
NicDevice
NicDevice is the Schema for the nicdevices API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicDeviceSpec
|
status
NicDeviceStatus
NicDeviceConfigurationSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec)
NicDeviceConfigurationSpec contains desired configuration of the NIC
Field
Description
|
resetToDefault
bool
|ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow. In NIC Configuration Operator template v0.1.14 BF2/BF3 DPUs (not SuperNics) FW reset flow isn’t supported. The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver
|
template
ConfigurationTemplateSpec
|Configuration template applied from the NicConfigurationTemplate CR
NicDevicePortSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceStatus)
NicDevicePortSpec describes the ports of the NIC
Field
Description
|
pci
string
|PCI is a PCI address of the port, e.g. 0000:3b:00.0
|
networkInterface
string
|NetworkInterface is the name of the network interface for this port, e.g. eth1
|
rdmaInterface
string
|RdmaInterface is the name of the rdma interface for this port, e.g. mlx5_1
NicDeviceSpec
(Appears on: NicDevice)
NicDeviceSpec defines the desired state of NicDevice
Field
Description
|
configuration
NicDeviceConfigurationSpec
|Configuration specifies the configuration requested by NicConfigurationTemplate
|
firmware
FirmwareTemplateSpec
|Firmware specifies the fw upgrade policy requested by NicFirmwareTemplate
NicDeviceStatus
(Appears on: NicDevice)
NicDeviceStatus defines the observed state of NicDevice
Field
Description
|
node
string
|Node where the device is located
|
type
string
|Type of device, e.g. ConnectX7
|
serialNumber
string
|Serial number of the device, e.g. MT2116X09299
|
partNumber
string
|Part number of the device, e.g. MCX713106AEHEA_QP1
|
psid
string
|Product Serial ID of the device, e.g. MT_0000000221
|
firmwareVersion
string
|Firmware version currently installed on the device, e.g. 22.31.1014
|
ports
[]NicDevicePortSpec
|List of ports for the device
|
conditions
[]Kubernetes
meta/v1.Condition
|List of conditions observed for the device
NicFirmwareSource
NicFirmwareSource is the Schema for the nicfirmwaresources API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicFirmwareSourceSpec
|
status
NicFirmwareSourceStatus
NicFirmwareSourceSpec
(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)
NicFirmwareSourceSpec represents a list of url sources for FW
Field
Description
|
binUrlSources
[]string
|(Optional) BinUrlSources represents a list of url sources for ConnectX Firmware
|
bfbUrlSource
string
|(Optional) BFBUrlSource represents a url source for BlueField Bundle
NicFirmwareSourceStatus
(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)
NicFirmwareSourceStatus represents the status of the FW from given sources, e.g. version available for PSIDs
Field
Description
|
state
string
|State represents the firmware processing state
|
reason
string
|Reason shows an error message if occurred
|
binaryVersions
map[string][]string
|Versions is a map of available FW binaries versions to PSIDs a PSID should have only a single FW version available for it
|
bfbVersions
map[string]string
|BFBVersions represents the FW versions available in the provided BFB bundle
NicFirmwareTemplate
NicFirmwareTemplate is the Schema for the nicfirmwaretemplates API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicFirmwareTemplateSpec
|
status
NicTemplateStatus
NicFirmwareTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicFirmwareTemplate)
NicFirmwareTemplateSpec defines the FW templates and node/nic selectors for it
Field
Description
|
nodeSelector
map[string]string
|NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
|
nicSelector
NicSelectorSpec
|NIC selector configuration
|
template
FirmwareTemplateSpec
|Firmware update template
NicSelectorSpec
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)
NicSelectorSpec is a desired configuration for NICs
Field
Description
|
nicType
string
|Type of the NIC to be selected, e.g. 101d,1015,a2d6 etc.
|
pciAddresses
[]string
|Array of PCI addresses to be selected, e.g. “0000:03:00.0”
|
serialNumbers
[]string
|Serial numbers of the NICs to be selected, e.g. MT2116X09299
NicTemplateStatus
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate, NicFirmwareTemplate)
NicTemplateStatus defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate and NicFirmwareTemplate
Field
Description
|
nicDevices
[]string
|NicDevice CRs matching this configuration / firmware template
PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec specifies PCI performance optimization settings
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Specifies whether to enable PCI performance optimization
|
maxAccOutRead
int
|Specifies the PCIe Max Accumulative Outstanding read bytes
|
maxReadRequest
int
|Specifies the size of a single PCI read request in bytes
QosSpec
(Appears on: RoceOptimizedSpec)
QosSpec specifies Quality of Service settings
Field
Description
|
trust
string
|Trust mode for QoS settings, e.g. trust-dscp
|
pfc
string
|Priority-based Flow Control configuration, e.g. “0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0”
RoceOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
RoceOptimizedSpec specifies RoCE optimization settings
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Optimize RoCE
|
qos
QosSpec
|Quality of Service settings