NIC Firmware Configuration

Deploy the NICFirmwareSource CR:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicFirmwareSource metadata: name: connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036 namespace: nvidia-network-operator finalizers: - configuration.net.nvidia.com/nic-configuration-operator spec: # a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster binUrlSources: - https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX6Dx-rel-22_44_1036-MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax-UEFI-14.37.14-FlexBoot-3.7.500.signed.bin.zip # a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster bfbUrlSource: - https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb

Note The ConnectX firmware binaries can be downloaded from the NVIDIA Networking Firmware Downloads page. The URLs of the firmware binaries from the website can be directly provided in the binUrlSources field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.

Note BlueField Bundle (BFB) can be downloaded from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page. The file should first be made available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the bfbUrlSource field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.

Observe the NICFirmwareSource status:

Copy Copied! > kubectl get nicfirmwaresource -n nvidia-network-operator connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036 -o yaml ... status: state: Success versions: 22.44.1036: - mt_0000000436

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicFirmwareTemplate metadata: name: connectx6dx-config namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nodeSelector: kubernetes.io/hostname: node1 nicSelector: nicType: "101d" template: nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036 updatePolicy: Update

Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device

Copy Copied! > kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P template: firmware: nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036 updatePolicy: Update

Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the firmware update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process

Copy Copied! > kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P - type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress status: "False" reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch message: Firmware matches the requested version observedGeneration: 4 lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"

NIC Configuration Operator updates status conditions of the NicDevice CR to set FirmwareConfigMatch condition based on a current NIC firmware:

Copy Copied! > kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P - type: FirmwareConfigMatch status: "True" reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000' lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:10Z"

FirmwareConfigMatch condition status is set to Unknown if DOCA-OFED Driver is not installed otherwise it notifies if current NIC firmware is recommended or not recommended by DOCA-OFED Driver. E.g.: