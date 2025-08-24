On This Page
- Install the NIC Configuration Operator and observe NIC devices in the cluster
- Update NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator
- Configure NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator
NIC Firmware Configuration
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator provides Kubernetes API (Custom Resource Definition) to allow Firmware update and configuration on NVIDIA NICs in a coordinated manner. It deploys a configuration daemon on each of the desired nodes to configure NVIDIA NICs there. NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator uses Maintenance Operator to prepare a node for maintenance before the actual configuration. .. warning:: NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator does not support FW reset flow for DPU mode. Check limitations.
For more information about the CRD API, refer to CRD API Reference.
To perform Firmware validation and update on NIC devices, NIC Configuration Operator requires a persistent storage set up in the cluster. To set up a persistent NFS storage in the cluster, the example from the CSI NFS Driver repository might be used. After deploying the NFS server and NFS CSI driver, the storage class should become available in the cluster. The name of the storage class should then be passed when configuring the NIC Configuration Operator.
First install the Network Operator helm chart with the Maintenance Operator enabled and deploy a NIC Cluster Policy CRD with NIC Configuration Operator enabled:
values.yaml:
maintenanceOperator:
enabled: true
nicclusterpolicy.yaml:
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
nicConfigurationOperator:
operator:
image: nic-configuration-operator
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v25.7.0
configurationDaemon:
image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v25.7.0
nicFirmwareStorage:
create: true
pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
# Name of the storage class is provided by the user
storageClassName: nfs-csi
availableStorageSize: 1Gi
Observe the NicDevice CRs detected in the cluster. The name of the CR is composed from the node name, NIC type and its serial number:
> kubectl get nicdevices -n nvidia-network-operator
NAME AGE
node1-1015-mt1627x08307 1m
node1-101d-mt1952x03330 1m
node2-1015-mt1627x08305 1m
node2-101d-mt1952x03327 1m
Discover more information about a specific device:
kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o yaml
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicDevice
metadata:
creationTimestamp: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
generation: 1
name: node1-101d-mt1952x03327
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
ownerReferences:
- apiVersion: v1
kind: Node
name: node1
uid: 25c4f4e2-f7ba-4ba9-9a87-8056313ffc79
resourceVersion: "1177095"
uid: ac6763bf-67c6-4af5-81f8-1aad5da929bf
spec: {}
status:
conditions:
- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceFirmwareSpecEmpty
message: Device firmware spec is empty, cannot update or validate firmware
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:04Z"
- type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceConfigSpecEmpty
message: Device configuration spec is empty, cannot update configuration
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
firmwareVersion: 22.39.1015
node: cloud-dev-41
partNumber: mcx623106ac-cdat
ports:
- networkInterface: enp3s0f0np0
pci: "0000:03:00.0"
rdmaInterface: mlx5_0
- networkInterface: enp3s0f1np1
pci: "0000:03:00.1"
rdmaInterface: mlx5_1
psid: mt_0000000436
serialNumber: mt1952x03327
type: 101d
Configure and apply the NICFirmwareSource CR
Deploy the NICFirmwareSource CR:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
name: connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
finalizers:
- configuration.net.nvidia.com/nic-configuration-operator
spec:
# a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
binUrlSources:
- https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX6Dx-rel-22_44_1036-MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax-UEFI-14.37.14-FlexBoot-3.7.500.signed.bin.zip
# a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
bfbUrlSource:
- https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb
The ConnectX firmware binaries can be downloaded from the NVIDIA Networking Firmware Downloads page. The URLs of the firmware binaries from the website can be directly provided in the binUrlSources field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.
BlueField Bundle (BFB) can be downloaded from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page. The file should first be made available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the bfbUrlSource field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.
Observe the NICFirmwareSource status:
> kubectl get nicfirmwaresource -n nvidia-network-operator connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036 -o yaml
...
status:
state: Success
versions:
22.44.1036:
- mt_0000000436
Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR
Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
name: connectx6dx-config
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
kubernetes.io/hostname: node1
nicSelector:
nicType: "101d"
template:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
updatePolicy: Update
Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P
template:
firmware:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
updatePolicy: Update
Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the firmware update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Firmware matches the requested version
observedGeneration: 4
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"
NIC Firmware Mismatch Notification
NIC Configuration Operator updates status conditions of the NicDevice CR to set FirmwareConfigMatch condition based on a current NIC firmware:
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
status: "True"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:10Z"
FirmwareConfigMatch condition status is set to Unknown if DOCA-OFED Driver is not installed otherwise it notifies if current NIC firmware is recommended or not recommended by DOCA-OFED Driver. E.g.:
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
status: "True"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
lastTransitionTime: "2024-11-08T09:19:41Z"
Configure and apply the NicConfigurationTemplate CR
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: connectx6-config
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
# nicType selector is mandatory the rest are optional. Only a single type can be specified.
nicType: 101d
pciAddresses:
- "0000:03:00.0"
- “0000:04:00.0”
serialNumbers:
- "mt1952x03327"
resetToDefault: false # if set, template is ignored, device configuration should reset
template:
# numVfs and linkType fields are mandatory, the rest are optional
numVfs: 2
linkType: Ethernet
pciPerformanceOptimized:
enabled: true
maxReadRequest: 4096
roceOptimized:
enabled: true
qos:
trust: dscp
pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
gpuDirectOptimized:
enabled: true
env: Baremetal
It’s not possible to apply more than one template of each kind (NICFirmwareTemplate or NICConfigurationTemplate) to a single device. In this case, no template will be applied and an error event will be emitted for the corresponding NicDevice CR.
To use the NIC Configuration Operator functionality together with SR-IOV Network Operator, “mellanox” plugin should be disabled in the SR-IOV Network Operator.
For detailed information about firmware parameters and configuration settings, refer to Configuration Details.
Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P
template:
firmware:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
updatePolicy: Update
configuration:
numVfs: 2
linkType: Ethernet
pciPerformanceOptimized:
enabled: true
roceOptimized:
enabled: true
qos:
trust: dscp
pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
gpuDirectOptimized:
enabled: true
env: Baremetal
Observe the status of the configuration update
Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the configuration update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Firmware matches the requested version
observedGeneration: 4
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"
- type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
status: "True"
reason: UpdateStarted
message: ""
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
If both Firmware update and configuration are applied to a single device, the firmware update should be performed first. The configuration update will be applied after the firmware update is completed.