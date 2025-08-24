NVIDIA Network Operator v25.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v25.7.0  NIC Firmware Configuration

On This Page

NIC Firmware Configuration

NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator provides Kubernetes API (Custom Resource Definition) to allow Firmware update and configuration on NVIDIA NICs in a coordinated manner. It deploys a configuration daemon on each of the desired nodes to configure NVIDIA NICs there. NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator uses Maintenance Operator to prepare a node for maintenance before the actual configuration. .. warning:: NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator does not support FW reset flow for DPU mode. Check limitations.

For more information about the CRD API, refer to CRD API Reference.

Install the NIC Configuration Operator and observe NIC devices in the cluster

Note

To perform Firmware validation and update on NIC devices, NIC Configuration Operator requires a persistent storage set up in the cluster. To set up a persistent NFS storage in the cluster, the example from the CSI NFS Driver repository might be used. After deploying the NFS server and NFS CSI driver, the storage class should become available in the cluster. The name of the storage class should then be passed when configuring the NIC Configuration Operator.

First install the Network Operator helm chart with the Maintenance Operator enabled and deploy a NIC Cluster Policy CRD with NIC Configuration Operator enabled:

values.yaml:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
maintenanceOperator:
  enabled: true

nicclusterpolicy.yaml:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  nicConfigurationOperator:
    operator:
      image: nic-configuration-operator
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
      version: network-operator-v25.7.0
    configurationDaemon:
      image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
      version: network-operator-v25.7.0
    nicFirmwareStorage:
      create: true
      pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
      # Name of the storage class is provided by the user
      storageClassName: nfs-csi
      availableStorageSize: 1Gi

Observe the NicDevice CRs detected in the cluster. The name of the CR is composed from the node name, NIC type and its serial number:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicdevices -n nvidia-network-operator

NAME                      AGE
node1-1015-mt1627x08307   1m
node1-101d-mt1952x03330   1m
node2-1015-mt1627x08305   1m
node2-101d-mt1952x03327   1m

Discover more information about a specific device:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o yaml

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicDevice
metadata:
  creationTimestamp: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
  generation: 1
  name: node1-101d-mt1952x03327
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
  ownerReferences:
  - apiVersion: v1
    kind: Node
    name: node1
    uid: 25c4f4e2-f7ba-4ba9-9a87-8056313ffc79
  resourceVersion: "1177095"
  uid: ac6763bf-67c6-4af5-81f8-1aad5da929bf
spec: {}
status:
  conditions:
  - type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
    status: "False"
    reason: DeviceFirmwareSpecEmpty
    message: Device firmware spec is empty, cannot update or validate firmware
    lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:04Z"
  - type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
    status: "False"
    reason: DeviceConfigSpecEmpty
    message: Device configuration spec is empty, cannot update configuration
    lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
firmwareVersion: 22.39.1015
node: cloud-dev-41
partNumber: mcx623106ac-cdat
ports:
- networkInterface: enp3s0f0np0
  pci: "0000:03:00.0"
  rdmaInterface: mlx5_0
- networkInterface: enp3s0f1np1
  pci: "0000:03:00.1"
  rdmaInterface: mlx5_1
psid: mt_0000000436
serialNumber: mt1952x03327
type: 101d

Update NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator

Configure and apply the NICFirmwareSource CR

Deploy the NICFirmwareSource CR:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
  name: connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
  finalizers:
    - configuration.net.nvidia.com/nic-configuration-operator
spec:
  # a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
  binUrlSources:
    - https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX6Dx-rel-22_44_1036-MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax-UEFI-14.37.14-FlexBoot-3.7.500.signed.bin.zip
  # a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
  bfbUrlSource:
    - https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb

Note

The ConnectX firmware binaries can be downloaded from the NVIDIA Networking Firmware Downloads page. The URLs of the firmware binaries from the website can be directly provided in the binUrlSources field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.

Note

BlueField Bundle (BFB) can be downloaded from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page. The file should first be made available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the bfbUrlSource field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.

Observe the NICFirmwareSource status:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicfirmwaresource -n nvidia-network-operator connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036 -o yaml

...
status:
  state: Success
  versions:
    22.44.1036:
    - mt_0000000436

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
  name: connectx6dx-config
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
    kubernetes.io/hostname: node1
  nicSelector:
    nicType: "101d"
  template:
    nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
    updatePolicy: Update

Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P

template:
  firmware:
      nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
      updatePolicy: Update

Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the firmware update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
  status: "False"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Firmware matches the requested version
  observedGeneration: 4
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"

NIC Firmware Mismatch Notification

NIC Configuration Operator updates status conditions of the NicDevice CR to set FirmwareConfigMatch condition based on a current NIC firmware:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
  status: "True"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:10Z"

FirmwareConfigMatch condition status is set to Unknown if DOCA-OFED Driver is not installed otherwise it notifies if current NIC firmware is recommended or not recommended by DOCA-OFED Driver. E.g.:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 > kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
  status: "True"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-11-08T09:19:41Z"

Configure NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator

Configure and apply the NicConfigurationTemplate CR

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
   name: connectx6-config
   namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
   nodeSelector:
      feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
   nicSelector:
      # nicType selector is mandatory the rest are optional. Only a single type can be specified.
      nicType: 101d
      pciAddresses:
         - "0000:03:00.0"
         - “0000:04:00.0”
      serialNumbers:
         - "mt1952x03327"
   resetToDefault: false # if set, template is ignored, device configuration should reset
   template:
      # numVfs and linkType fields are mandatory, the rest are optional
      numVfs: 2
      linkType: Ethernet
      pciPerformanceOptimized:
         enabled: true
         maxReadRequest: 4096
      roceOptimized:
         enabled: true
         qos:
            trust: dscp
            pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
      gpuDirectOptimized:
         enabled: true
         env: Baremetal

Note

It’s not possible to apply more than one template of each kind (NICFirmwareTemplate or NICConfigurationTemplate) to a single device. In this case, no template will be applied and an error event will be emitted for the corresponding NicDevice CR.

Note

To use the NIC Configuration Operator functionality together with SR-IOV Network Operator, “mellanox” plugin should be disabled in the SR-IOV Network Operator.

For detailed information about firmware parameters and configuration settings, refer to Configuration Details.

Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P

template:
  firmware:
      nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
      updatePolicy: Update
  configuration:
      numVfs: 2
      linkType: Ethernet
      pciPerformanceOptimized:
        enabled: true
      roceOptimized:
        enabled: true
        qos:
            trust: dscp
            pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
      gpuDirectOptimized:
        enabled: true
        env: Baremetal

Observe the status of the configuration update

Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the configuration update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process

Copy
Copied!
            

            
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P

- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
  status: "False"
  reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
  message: Firmware matches the requested version
  observedGeneration: 4
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"
- type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
  status: "True"
  reason: UpdateStarted
  message: ""
  lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"

Note

If both Firmware update and configuration are applied to a single device, the firmware update should be performed first. The configuration update will be applied after the firmware update is completed.
Previous NIC Configuration Operator
Next Configuration Details
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 24, 2025.
content here