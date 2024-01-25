deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/distributed/autograd.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive gathers all local tensors from each rank into the full global tensor onto each rank. Its indended to be used in tensor-parallel settings on tensors which require gradients to be passed through. The backward pass performs an AllReduceV operation where each rank gathers its corresponding chunk of a global tensor from each other rank and sums up these individual gradients. """ [docs] @staticmethod def forward ( ctx , tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , use_fp32 : bool = True , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """forward pass of the Distributed AllGatherV primitive""" gathered_tensor = all_gather_v_wrapper ( tensor , sizes , dim = dim , group = group ) ctx . sizes = sizes ctx . group = group ctx . dim = dim ctx . use_fp32 = use_fp32 return gathered_tensor [docs] @staticmethod def backward ( ctx , grad_output : torch . Tensor ): # pragma: no cover """backward pass of the of the Distributed AllGatherV primitive""" grad_tensor = None needs_grad = ctx . needs_input_grad [ 0 ] if needs_grad : grad_tensor = all_reduce_v_wrapper ( grad_output , ctx . sizes , dim = ctx . dim , use_fp32 = ctx . use_fp32 , group = ctx . group , ) return grad_tensor , None , None , None , None [docs] class GatherVAutograd ( torch . autograd . Function ): """ Autograd Wrapper for a distributed GatherV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes such a distributed tensor and gathers all local tensors from each rank into the full global tensor valid on the specified destination rank. It is intended to be used in tensor-parallel settings on tensors which require gradients to be passed through. The backward pass corresponds to a straightforward ScatterV primitive distributing the global gradient from the specified destination rank to all the other ranks. """ [docs] @staticmethod def forward ( ctx , tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , dst : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """forward pass of the distributed GatherV primitive""" gathered_tensor = gather_v_wrapper ( tensor , sizes , dim = dim , dst = dst , group = group ) ctx . sizes = sizes ctx . dim = dim ctx . dst = dst ctx . group = group return gathered_tensor [docs] @staticmethod def backward ( ctx , grad_output : torch . Tensor , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """backward pass of the Distributed GatherV primitive""" grad_tensor = None needs_grad = ctx . needs_input_grad [ 0 ] if needs_grad : grad_tensor = scatter_v_wrapper ( grad_output , ctx . sizes , dim = ctx . dim , src = ctx . dst , group = ctx . group ) return grad_tensor , None , None , None , None [docs] class ScatterVAutograd ( torch . autograd . Function ): """ Autograd Wrapper for Distributed ScatterV. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive scatters the global tensor from a specified source rank into local chunks onto each other rank. It is intended to be used in tensor-parallel settings on tensors which require gradients to be passed through. The backward pass corresponds to an GatherV primitive gathering local gradients from all the other ranks into a single global gradient on the specified source rank. """ [docs] @staticmethod def forward ( ctx , tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , src : int = 0 , group = Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ], ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """forward pass of the Distributed ScatterV primitive""" scattered_tensor = scatter_v_wrapper ( tensor , sizes , dim = dim , src = src , group = group ) ctx . tensor = tensor ctx . sizes = sizes ctx . dim = dim ctx . src = src ctx . group = group return scattered_tensor [docs] @staticmethod def backward ( ctx , grad_output : torch . Tensor ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """backward pass of the Distributed ScatterV primitive""" grad_tensor = None needs_grad = ctx . needs_input_grad [ 0 ] if needs_grad : grad_tensor = gather_v_wrapper ( grad_output , ctx . sizes , dim = ctx . dim , dst = ctx . src , group = ctx . group ) return grad_tensor , None , None , None , None [docs] class IndexedAllToAllVAutograd ( torch . autograd . Function ): """ Autograd Wrapper for an Indexed AllToAllV primitive. It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed along a specified dimension into chunks of variable size. This primitive assumes a set of indices into this dimension which indicate the corresponding slices sent to each other rank forming an indexed version of an AllToAllV primitive. It is intended to be used in tensor-parallel settings on tensors which require gradients to be passed through. The backward pass more or less corresponds to the same operation as in the forward pass but with reversed roles and does an additional reduction of gathered gradients so that each rank finally will compute the overall gradient on its local tensor partition. """ [docs] @staticmethod def forward ( ctx , tensor : torch . Tensor , indices : List [ torch . Tensor ], sizes : List [ List [ int ]], use_fp32 : bool = True , dim : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """forward pass of the Distributed IndexedAlltoAllV primitive""" tensor_to_recv = indexed_all_to_all_v_wrapper ( tensor , indices , sizes , dim = dim , group = group , ) ctx . sizes = sizes ctx . use_fp32 = use_fp32 ctx . group = group ctx . tensor_size_along_dim = tensor . size ( dim ) ctx . indices = indices ctx . dim = dim return tensor_to_recv [docs] @staticmethod def backward ( ctx , grad_output : torch . Tensor , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover """backward pass of the Distributed IndexedAlltoAllV primitive""" needs_grad = ctx . needs_input_grad [ 0 ] grad_tensor = None if needs_grad : grad_tensor = indexed_all_to_all_v_wrapper_bwd ( grad_output , ctx . indices , ctx . sizes , tensor_size_along_dim = ctx . tensor_size_along_dim , use_fp32 = ctx . use_fp32 , dim = ctx . dim , group = ctx . group , ) return grad_tensor , None , None , None , None , None , None [docs] def all_gather_v ( tensor : torch . def gather_v ( tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , dst : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover
    return GatherVAutograd . apply ( tensor , sizes , dim , dst , group ) def scatter_v ( tensor : torch . Tensor , sizes : List [ int ], dim : int = 0 , src : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover
    return ScatterVAutograd . apply ( tensor , sizes , dim , src , group ) def indexed_all_to_all_v ( tensor : torch . Tensor , indices : List [ torch . Tensor ], sizes : List [ List [ int ]], use_fp32 : bool = True , dim : int = 0 , group : Optional [ dist . ProcessGroup ] = None , ) -> torch . Tensor : # pragma: no cover return IndexedAllToAllVAutograd . apply ( tensor , indices , sizes , use_fp32 , dim , group , )