deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/distributed/fft.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
from modulus.distributed.manager import DistributedManager
from modulus.distributed.mappings import (
gather_from_parallel_region,
scatter_to_parallel_region,
)
from modulus.distributed.utils import distributed_transpose, pad_helper, truncate_helper
def conj_pad_helper_2d(tensor, pad_dim, other_dim, new_size):
ndim = tensor.ndim
pad_dim = (pad_dim + ndim) % ndim
other_dim = (other_dim + ndim) % ndim
# pad with conj
orig_size = tensor.shape[pad_dim]
tensor_pad = pad_helper(tensor, pad_dim, new_size, mode="conj")
# gather
tensor_pad_gather = gather_from_parallel_region(
tensor_pad, dim=other_dim, group="spatial_parallel"
)
# flip dims
flip_slice = [
slice(0, x)
if ((idx != pad_dim) and (idx != other_dim))
else slice(orig_size, new_size)
if (idx == pad_dim)
else slice(1, x)
for idx, x in enumerate(tensor_pad_gather.shape)
]
tensor_pad_gather[flip_slice] = torch.flip(
tensor_pad_gather[flip_slice], dims=[other_dim]
)
# truncate:
result = scatter_to_parallel_region(
tensor_pad_gather, dim=other_dim, group="spatial_parallel"
)
return result
[docs]class DistributedRFFT2(torch.autograd.Function):
"""
Autograd Wrapper for a distributed 2D real to complex FFT primitive.
It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed
along a specified dimension into chunks of equal size.
This primitive computes a 1D FFT first along dim[0], then performs
an AllToAll transpose before computing a 1D FFT along dim[1].
The backward pass performs an IFFT operation with communication
in the opposite order as in the forward pass.
For the forward method, data should be split along dim[1] across the
"spatial_parallel" process group. The output is data split in dim[0].
"""
[docs] @staticmethod
def forward(ctx, x, s, dim, norm="ortho"):
# NVTX marker
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("DistributedRFFT2.forward")
# save:
ctx.s = s
ctx.dim = dim
ctx.norm = norm
# assume last dim is split (second to last is contiguous):
x1 = torch.fft.fft(x, n=s[0], dim=dim[0], norm=norm)
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
# transpose
x1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
x1,
dim[0],
dim[1],
group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
async_op=False,
)
x1_tran = torch.cat(x1_recv, dim=dim[1])
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
# another fft:
x2 = torch.fft.fft(x1_tran, n=s[1], dim=dim[1], norm=norm)
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
# truncate in last dim:
ctx.last_dim_size = x2.shape[dim[1]]
last_dim_size_trunc = ctx.last_dim_size // 2 + 1
output = truncate_helper(x2, dim[1], last_dim_size_trunc)
# pop range
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
return output
[docs] @staticmethod
def backward(ctx, grad_output):
# load
dim = ctx.dim
norm = ctx.norm
s = ctx.s
last_dim_size = ctx.last_dim_size
# pad the input to perform the backward fft
g_pad = pad_helper(grad_output, dim[1], last_dim_size)
# do fft
g1 = torch.fft.ifft(g_pad, n=s[1], dim=dim[1], norm=norm)
# transpose
g1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
g1,
dim[1],
dim[0],
group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
async_op=False,
)
g1_tran = torch.cat(g1_recv, dim=dim[0])
# now do the BW fft:
grad_input = torch.real(torch.fft.ifft(g1_tran, n=s[0], dim=dim[0], norm=norm))
return grad_input, None, None, None [docs]class DistributedIRFFT2(torch.autograd.Function):
"""
Autograd Wrapper for a distributed 2D real to complex IFFT primitive.
It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed
along a specified dimension into chunks of equal size.
This primitive computes a 1D IFFT first along dim[1], then performs
an AllToAll transpose before computing a 1D FFT along dim[0].
The backward pass performs an FFT operation with communication
in the opposite order as in the forward pass.
For the forward method, data should be split along dim[0] across the
"spatial_parallel" process group. The output is data split in dim[1].
"""
[docs] @staticmethod
def forward(ctx, x, s, dim, norm="ortho"):
# NVTX marker
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("DistributedIRFFT2.forward")
# save:
ctx.s = s
ctx.dim = dim
ctx.norm = norm
ctx.orig_dim_size = x.shape[dim[1]]
if s is not None:
first_dim_size = s[0]
ctx.last_dim_size = s[1]
else:
first_dim_size = x.shape[dim[0]]
ctx.last_dim_size = 2 * (ctx.orig_dim_size - 1)
# fft in contig contig dim
x_pad = conj_pad_helper_2d(x, dim[1], dim[0], ctx.last_dim_size)
x1 = torch.fft.ifft(x_pad, n=ctx.last_dim_size, dim=dim[1], norm=norm)
# transpose
x1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
x1,
dim[1],
dim[0],
group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
async_op=False,
)
x1_tran = torch.cat(x1_recv, dim=dim[0])
# ifft in contig dim
x2 = torch.fft.ifft(x1_tran, n=first_dim_size, dim=dim[0], norm=norm)
# take real part
output = torch.real(x2).contiguous()
# pop range
torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()
return output
[docs] @staticmethod
def backward(ctx, grad_output):
# load
dim = ctx.dim
norm = ctx.norm
orig_dim_size = ctx.orig_dim_size
# do fft
g1 = torch.fft.fft(grad_output, dim=dim[0], norm=norm)
# transpose
g1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
g1,
dim[0],
dim[1],
group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
async_op=False,
)
g1_tran = torch.cat(g1_recv, dim=dim[1])
# now do the BW fft:
x2 = torch.fft.fft(g1_tran, dim=dim[1], norm=norm)
# truncate
grad_input = truncate_helper(x2, dim[1], orig_dim_size)
return grad_input, None, None, None