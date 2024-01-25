deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/distributed/fft.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0
Source code for modulus.distributed.fft

import torch

from modulus.distributed.manager import DistributedManager
from modulus.distributed.mappings import (
    gather_from_parallel_region,
    scatter_to_parallel_region,
)
from modulus.distributed.utils import distributed_transpose, pad_helper, truncate_helper


def conj_pad_helper_2d(tensor, pad_dim, other_dim, new_size):
    ndim = tensor.ndim
    pad_dim = (pad_dim + ndim) % ndim
    other_dim = (other_dim + ndim) % ndim

    # pad with conj
    orig_size = tensor.shape[pad_dim]
    tensor_pad = pad_helper(tensor, pad_dim, new_size, mode="conj")

    # gather
    tensor_pad_gather = gather_from_parallel_region(
        tensor_pad, dim=other_dim, group="spatial_parallel"
    )

    # flip dims
    flip_slice = [
        slice(0, x)
        if ((idx != pad_dim) and (idx != other_dim))
        else slice(orig_size, new_size)
        if (idx == pad_dim)
        else slice(1, x)
        for idx, x in enumerate(tensor_pad_gather.shape)
    ]
    tensor_pad_gather[flip_slice] = torch.flip(
        tensor_pad_gather[flip_slice], dims=[other_dim]
    )

    # truncate:
    result = scatter_to_parallel_region(
        tensor_pad_gather, dim=other_dim, group="spatial_parallel"
    )

    return result



[docs]class DistributedRFFT2(torch.autograd.Function):
    """
    Autograd Wrapper for a distributed 2D real to complex FFT primitive.
    It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed
    along a specified dimension into chunks of equal size.
    This primitive computes a 1D FFT first along dim[0], then performs
    an AllToAll transpose before computing a 1D FFT along dim[1].
    The backward pass performs an IFFT operation with communication
    in the opposite order as in the forward pass.

    For the forward method, data should be split along dim[1] across the
    "spatial_parallel" process group. The output is data split in dim[0].
    """


[docs]    @staticmethod
    def forward(ctx, x, s, dim, norm="ortho"):
        # NVTX marker
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("DistributedRFFT2.forward")

        # save:
        ctx.s = s
        ctx.dim = dim
        ctx.norm = norm

        # assume last dim is split (second to last is contiguous):
        x1 = torch.fft.fft(x, n=s[0], dim=dim[0], norm=norm)
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()

        # transpose
        x1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
            x1,
            dim[0],
            dim[1],
            group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
            async_op=False,
        )
        x1_tran = torch.cat(x1_recv, dim=dim[1])
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()

        # another fft:
        x2 = torch.fft.fft(x1_tran, n=s[1], dim=dim[1], norm=norm)
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()

        # truncate in last dim:
        ctx.last_dim_size = x2.shape[dim[1]]
        last_dim_size_trunc = ctx.last_dim_size // 2 + 1
        output = truncate_helper(x2, dim[1], last_dim_size_trunc)

        # pop range
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()

        return output



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def backward(ctx, grad_output):
        # load
        dim = ctx.dim
        norm = ctx.norm
        s = ctx.s
        last_dim_size = ctx.last_dim_size

        # pad the input to perform the backward fft
        g_pad = pad_helper(grad_output, dim[1], last_dim_size)

        # do fft
        g1 = torch.fft.ifft(g_pad, n=s[1], dim=dim[1], norm=norm)

        # transpose
        g1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
            g1,
            dim[1],
            dim[0],
            group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
            async_op=False,
        )
        g1_tran = torch.cat(g1_recv, dim=dim[0])

        # now do the BW fft:
        grad_input = torch.real(torch.fft.ifft(g1_tran, n=s[0], dim=dim[0], norm=norm))

        return grad_input, None, None, None




[docs]class DistributedIRFFT2(torch.autograd.Function):
    """
    Autograd Wrapper for a distributed 2D real to complex IFFT primitive.
    It is based on the idea of a single global tensor which is distributed
    along a specified dimension into chunks of equal size.
    This primitive computes a 1D IFFT first along dim[1], then performs
    an AllToAll transpose before computing a 1D FFT along dim[0].
    The backward pass performs an FFT operation with communication
    in the opposite order as in the forward pass.

    For the forward method, data should be split along dim[0] across the
    "spatial_parallel" process group. The output is data split in dim[1].
    """


[docs]    @staticmethod
    def forward(ctx, x, s, dim, norm="ortho"):
        # NVTX marker
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_push("DistributedIRFFT2.forward")

        # save:
        ctx.s = s
        ctx.dim = dim
        ctx.norm = norm
        ctx.orig_dim_size = x.shape[dim[1]]

        if s is not None:
            first_dim_size = s[0]
            ctx.last_dim_size = s[1]
        else:
            first_dim_size = x.shape[dim[0]]
            ctx.last_dim_size = 2 * (ctx.orig_dim_size - 1)

        # fft in contig contig dim
        x_pad = conj_pad_helper_2d(x, dim[1], dim[0], ctx.last_dim_size)
        x1 = torch.fft.ifft(x_pad, n=ctx.last_dim_size, dim=dim[1], norm=norm)

        # transpose
        x1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
            x1,
            dim[1],
            dim[0],
            group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
            async_op=False,
        )
        x1_tran = torch.cat(x1_recv, dim=dim[0])

        # ifft in contig dim
        x2 = torch.fft.ifft(x1_tran, n=first_dim_size, dim=dim[0], norm=norm)

        # take real part
        output = torch.real(x2).contiguous()

        # pop range
        torch.cuda.nvtx.range_pop()

        return output



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def backward(ctx, grad_output):
        # load
        dim = ctx.dim
        norm = ctx.norm
        orig_dim_size = ctx.orig_dim_size

        # do fft
        g1 = torch.fft.fft(grad_output, dim=dim[0], norm=norm)

        # transpose
        g1_recv, _ = distributed_transpose(
            g1,
            dim[0],
            dim[1],
            group=DistributedManager().group("spatial_parallel"),
            async_op=False,
        )
        g1_tran = torch.cat(g1_recv, dim=dim[1])

        # now do the BW fft:
        x2 = torch.fft.fft(g1_tran, dim=dim[1], norm=norm)

        # truncate
        grad_input = truncate_helper(x2, dim[1], orig_dim_size)

        return grad_input, None, None, None
