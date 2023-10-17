deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/basic.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""Basic equations
"""
from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number
from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE
from modulus.sym.node import Node
[docs]class NormalDotVec(PDE):
"""
Normal dot velocity
Parameters
==========
dim : int
Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
"""
name = "NormalDotVec"
def __init__(self, vec=["u", "v", "w"]):
# normal
normal = [Symbol("normal_x"), Symbol("normal_y"), Symbol("normal_z")]
# make input variables
self.equations = {}
self.equations["normal_dot_vel"] = 0
for v, n in zip(vec, normal):
self.equations["normal_dot_vel"] += Symbol(v) * n
[docs]class GradNormal(PDE):
"""
Implementation of the gradient boundary condition
Parameters
==========
T : str
The dependent variable.
dim : int
Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
time : bool
If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True.
Examples
========
>>> gn = ns = GradNormal(T='T')
>>> gn.pprint()
normal_gradient_T: normal_x*T__x + normal_y*T__y + normal_z*T__z
"""
name = "GradNormal"
def __init__(self, T, dim=3, time=True):
self.T = T
self.dim = dim
self.time = time
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
normal_x = Symbol("normal_x")
normal_y = Symbol("normal_y")
normal_z = Symbol("normal_z")
# time
t = Symbol("t")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z, "t": t}
if self.dim == 1:
input_variables.pop("y")
input_variables.pop("z")
elif self.dim == 2:
input_variables.pop("z")
if not self.time:
input_variables.pop("t")
# variables to set the gradients (example Temperature)
T = Function(T)(*input_variables)
# set equations
self.equations = {}
self.equations["normal_gradient_" + self.T] = (
normal_x * T.diff(x) + normal_y * T.diff(y) + normal_z * T.diff(z)
)
[docs]class Curl(PDE):
"""
del cross vector operator
Parameters
==========
vector : tuple of 3 Sympy Exprs, floats, ints or strings
This will be the vector to take the curl of.
curl_name : tuple of 3 strings
These will be the output names of the curl operations.
Examples
========
>>> c = Curl((0,0,'phi'), ('u','v','w'))
>>> c.pprint()
u: phi__y
v: -phi__x
w: 0
"""
name = "Curl"
def __init__(self, vector, curl_name=["u", "v", "w"]):
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z}
# vector
v_0 = vector[0]
v_1 = vector[1]
v_2 = vector[2]
# make funtions
if type(v_0) is str:
v_0 = Function(v_0)(*input_variables)
elif type(v_0) in [float, int]:
v_0 = Number(v_0)
if type(v_1) is str:
v_1 = Function(v_1)(*input_variables)
elif type(v_1) in [float, int]:
v_1 = Number(v_1)
if type(v_2) is str:
v_2 = Function(v_2)(*input_variables)
elif type(v_2) in [float, int]:
v_2 = Number(v_2)
# curl
curl_0 = v_2.diff(y) - v_1.diff(z)
curl_1 = v_0.diff(z) - v_2.diff(x)
curl_2 = v_1.diff(x) - v_0.diff(y)
# set equations
self.equations = {}
self.equations[curl_name[0]] = curl_0
self.equations[curl_name[1]] = curl_1
self.equations[curl_name[2]] = curl_2