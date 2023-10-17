deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/geometry/adf.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import numpy as np from typing import List , Tuple , Dict [docs] class ADF ( torch . nn . Module ): """ Used for hard imposition of boundary conditions. Currently supports 2d geometries and Dirichlet boundary conditions. Contributors: M. A. Nabian, R. Gladstone, H. Meidani, N. Sukumar, A. Srivastava Reference: "Sukumar, N. and Srivastava, A., 2021. Exact imposition of boundary conditions with distance functions in physics-informed deep neural networks. Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, p.114333." """ def __init__ ( self ): super () . __init__ () self . mu : float = 2.0 self . m : float = 2.0 self . eps : float = 1e-8 [docs] def forward ( self , invar ): raise RuntimeError ( "No forward method was defined for ADF or its child class" ) [docs] @staticmethod def r_equivalence ( omegas : List [ torch . Tensor ], m : float = 2.0 ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Computes the R-equivalence of a collection of approximate distance functions Parameters ---------- omegas : List[torch.Tensor] List of ADFs used to compute the R-equivalence. m: float Normalization order Returns ------- omega_E : torch.Tensor R-equivalence distance """ omega_E = torch . zeros_like ( omegas [ 0 ]) for omega in omegas : omega_E += 1.0 / omega ** m omega_E = 1.0 / omega_E ** ( 1.0 / m ) return omega_E [docs] @staticmethod def transfinite_interpolation ( bases : List [ torch . Tensor ], indx : int , eps : float = 1e-8 ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Performs transfinite interpolation of the boundary conditions Parameters ---------- bases: List[torch.Tensor] List of ADFs used for the transfinite interpolation. indx: int index of the interpolation basis eps: float Small value to avoid division by zero Returns ------- w : torch.Tensor Interpolation basis corresponding to the input index """ bases_reduced = [ bases [ i ] for i in range ( len ( bases )) if i != indx ] numerator = torch . prod ( torch . stack ( bases_reduced ), dim = 0 ) denominator = 0.0 for j in range ( len ( bases )): denom_term = [ bases [ i ] for i in range ( len ( bases )) if i != j ] denominator += torch . prod ( torch . stack ( denom_term ), dim = 0 ) w = torch . div ( numerator , denominator + eps ) return w [docs] @staticmethod def infinite_line_adf ( points : Tuple [ torch . Tensor ], point_1 : Tuple [ float ], point_2 : Tuple [ float ] ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Computes the pointwise approximate distance for an infinite line Parameters ---------- points: Tuple[torch.Tensor] ADF will be computed on these points point_1: Tuple[float] One of the two points that form the infinite line point_2: Tuple[float] One of the two points that form the infinite line Returns ------- omega : torch.Tensor pointwise approximate distance """ L = ADF . _distance ( point_1 , point_2 ) omega = ( ( points [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ]) * ( point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ]) - ( points [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ]) * ( point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ]) ) / L return omega [docs] @staticmethod def line_segment_adf ( points : Tuple [ torch . Tensor ], point_1 : Tuple [ float ], point_2 : Tuple [ float ] ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Computes the pointwise approximate distance for a line segment Parameters ---------- points: Tuple[torch.Tensor] ADF will be computed on these points point_1: Tuple[float] Point on one end of the line segment point_2: Tuple[float] Point on the other ned of the line segment Returns ------- omega : torch.Tensor pointwise approximate distance """ L = ADF . _distance ( point_1 , point_2 ) center = ADF . _center ( point_1 , point_2 ) f = ADF . infinite_line_adf ( points , point_1 , point_2 ) t = ADF . circle_adf ( points , L / 2 , center ) phi = torch . sqrt ( t ** 2 + f ** 4 ) omega = torch . sqrt ( f ** 2 + (( phi - t ) / 2 ) ** 2 ) return omega [docs] @staticmethod def circle_adf ( points : Tuple [ torch . Tensor ], radius : float , center : Tuple [ float ] ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Computes the pointwise approximate distance for a circle Parameters ---------- points: Tuple[torch.Tensor] ADF will be computed on these points radius: float Radius of the circle center: Tuple[float] Center of the circle Returns ------- omega : torch.Tensor pointwise approximate distance """ omega = ( radius ** 2 - (( points [ 0 ] - center [ 0 ]) ** 2 + ( points [ 1 ] - center [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) ) / ( 2 * radius ) return omega [docs] @staticmethod def trimmed_circle_adf ( points : Tuple [ torch . Tensor ], point_1 : Tuple [ float ], point_2 : Tuple [ float ], sign : int , radius : float , center : float , ) -> torch . Tensor : """ Computes the pointwise approximate distance of a trimmed circle Parameters ---------- points: Tuple[torch.Tensor] ADF will be computed on these points point_1: Tuple[float] One of the two points that form the trimming infinite line point_2: Tuple[float] One of the two points that form the trimming infinite line sign: int Specifies the trimming side radius: float Radius of the circle center: Tuple[float] Center of the circle Returns ------- omega : torch.Tensor pointwise approximate distance """ assert sign != 0 , "sign should be non-negative" f = ADF . circle_adf ( points , radius , center ) t = np . sign ( sign ) * ADF . infinite_line_adf ( points , point_1 , point_2 ) phi = torch . sqrt ( t ** 2 + f ** 4 ) omega = torch . sqrt ( f ** 2 + (( phi - t ) / 2 ) ** 2 ) return omega @staticmethod def _distance(point_1: Tuple[float], point_2: Tuple[float]) -> torch.Tensor: """ Computes the distance between two points point_1: Tuple[float] The first point point_2: Tuple[float] The second point Returns ------- distance : torch.Tensor distance between the two points """ distance = np.sqrt( (point_2[0] - point_1[0]) ** 2 + (point_2[1] - point_1[1]) ** 2 ) return distance @staticmethod def _center(point_1: Tuple[float], point_2: Tuple[float]) -> Tuple[float]: """ Computes the center of the two points point_1: Tuple[float] The first point point_2: Tuple[float] The second point Returns ------- center : torch.Tensor Center the two points """ center = ((point_1[0] + point_2[0]) / 2, (point_1[1] + point_2[1]) / 2) return center