deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/geometry/tessellation.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Defines base class for all mesh type geometries """ import numpy as np import csv from stl import mesh as np_mesh from sympy import Symbol try : import pysdf.sdf as pysdf except : print ( "Error importing pysdf. Make sure 'libsdf.so' is in LD_LIBRARY_PATH and pysdf is installed" ) raise from .geometry import Geometry from .parameterization import Parameterization , Bounds , Parameter from .curve import Curve from modulus.sym.constants import diff_str [docs] class Tessellation ( Geometry ): """ Constructive Tessellation Module that allows sampling on surface and interior of a tessellated geometry. Parameters ---------- mesh : Mesh (numpy-stl) A mesh that defines the surface of the geometry. airtight : bool If the geometry is airtight or not. If false sample everywhere for interior. parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , mesh , airtight = True , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make curves def _sample ( mesh ): def sample ( nr_points , parameterization = Parameterization (), quasirandom = False ): # compute required points on per triangle triangle_areas = _area_of_triangles ( mesh . v0 , mesh . v1 , mesh . v2 ) triangle_probabilities = triangle_areas / np . linalg . norm ( triangle_areas , ord = 1 ) triangle_index = np . arange ( triangle_probabilities . shape [ 0 ]) points_per_triangle = np . random . choice ( triangle_index , nr_points , p = triangle_probabilities ) points_per_triangle , _ = np . histogram ( points_per_triangle , np . arange ( triangle_probabilities . shape [ 0 ] + 1 ) - 0.5 , ) # go through every triangle and sample it invar = { "x" : [], "y" : [], "z" : [], "normal_x" : [], "normal_y" : [], "normal_z" : [], "area" : [], } for index , nr_p in enumerate ( points_per_triangle ): # TODO can be more efficent x , y , z = _sample_triangle ( mesh . v0 [ index ], mesh . v1 [ index ], mesh . v2 [ index ], nr_p ) invar [ "x" ] . append ( x ) invar [ "y" ] . append ( y ) invar [ "z" ] . append ( z ) normal_scale = np . linalg . norm ( mesh . normals [ index ]) invar [ "normal_x" ] . append ( np . full ( x . shape , mesh . normals [ index , 0 ]) / normal_scale ) invar [ "normal_y" ] . append ( np . full ( x . shape , mesh . normals [ index , 1 ]) / normal_scale ) invar [ "normal_z" ] . append ( np . full ( x . shape , mesh . normals [ index , 2 ]) / normal_scale ) invar [ "area" ] . append ( np . full ( x . shape , triangle_areas [ index ] / x . shape [ 0 ]) ) invar [ "x" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "x" ], axis = 0 ) invar [ "y" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "y" ], axis = 0 ) invar [ "z" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "z" ], axis = 0 ) invar [ "normal_x" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "normal_x" ], axis = 0 ) invar [ "normal_y" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "normal_y" ], axis = 0 ) invar [ "normal_z" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "normal_z" ], axis = 0 ) invar [ "area" ] = np . concatenate ( invar [ "area" ], axis = 0 ) # sample from the param ranges params = parameterization . sample ( nr_points , quasirandom = quasirandom ) return invar , params return sample curves = [ Curve ( _sample ( mesh ), dims = 3 , parameterization = parameterization )] # make sdf function def _sdf ( triangles , airtight ): def sdf ( invar , params , compute_sdf_derivatives = False ): # gather points points = np . stack ([ invar [ "x" ], invar [ "y" ], invar [ "z" ]], axis = 1 ) # normalize triangles and points minx , maxx , miny , maxy , minz , maxz = _find_mins_maxs ( points ) max_dis = max ( max (( maxx - minx ), ( maxy - miny )), ( maxz - minz )) store_triangles = np . array ( triangles , dtype = np . float64 ) store_triangles [:, :, 0 ] -= minx store_triangles [:, :, 1 ] -= miny store_triangles [:, :, 2 ] -= minz store_triangles *= 1 / max_dis store_triangles = store_triangles . flatten () points [:, 0 ] -= minx points [:, 1 ] -= miny points [:, 2 ] -= minz points *= 1 / max_dis points = points . astype ( np . float64 ) . flatten () # compute sdf values outputs = {} if airtight : sdf_field , sdf_derivative = pysdf . signed_distance_field ( store_triangles , points , include_hit_points = True ) sdf_field = - np . expand_dims ( max_dis * sdf_field , axis = 1 ) else : sdf_field = np . zeros_like ( invar [ "x" ]) outputs [ "sdf" ] = sdf_field # get sdf derivatives if compute_sdf_derivatives : sdf_derivative = - ( sdf_derivative - points ) sdf_derivative = np . reshape ( sdf_derivative , ( sdf_derivative . shape [ 0 ] // 3 , 3 ) ) sdf_derivative = sdf_derivative / np . linalg . norm ( sdf_derivative , axis = 1 , keepdims = True ) outputs [ "sdf" + diff_str + "x" ] = sdf_derivative [:, 0 : 1 ] outputs [ "sdf" + diff_str + "y" ] = sdf_derivative [:, 1 : 2 ] outputs [ "sdf" + diff_str + "z" ] = sdf_derivative [:, 2 : 3 ] return outputs return sdf # compute bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( float ( np . min ( mesh . vectors [:, :, 0 ])), float ( np . max ( mesh . vectors [:, :, 0 ])), ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( float ( np . min ( mesh . vectors [:, :, 1 ])), float ( np . max ( mesh . vectors [:, :, 1 ])), ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( float ( np . min ( mesh . vectors [:, :, 2 ])), float ( np . max ( mesh . vectors [:, :, 2 ])), ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize geometry super ( Tessellation , self ) . __init__ ( curves , _sdf ( mesh . vectors , airtight ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] @classmethod def from_stl ( cls , filename , airtight = True , parameterization = Parameterization (), ): """ makes mesh from STL file Parameters ---------- filename : str filename of mesh. airtight : bool If the geometry is airtight or not. If false sample everywhere for interior. parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ # read in mesh mesh = np_mesh . Mesh . from_file ( filename ) return cls ( mesh , airtight , parameterization ) # helper for sampling triangle def _sample_triangle( v0, v1, v2, nr_points ): # ref https://math.stackexchange.com/questions/18686/uniform-random-point-in-triangle r1 = np.random.uniform(0, 1, size=(nr_points, 1)) r2 = np.random.uniform(0, 1, size=(nr_points, 1)) s1 = np.sqrt(r1) x = v0[0] * (1.0 - s1) + v1[0] * (1.0 - r2) * s1 + v2[0] * r2 * s1 y = v0[1] * (1.0 - s1) + v1[1] * (1.0 - r2) * s1 + v2[1] * r2 * s1 z = v0[2] * (1.0 - s1) + v1[2] * (1.0 - r2) * s1 + v2[2] * r2 * s1 return x, y, z # area of array of triangles def _area_of_triangles( v0, v1, v2 ): # ref https://math.stackexchange.com/questions/128991/how-to-calculate-the-area-of-a-3d-triangle a = np.sqrt( (v0[:, 0] - v1[:, 0]) ** 2 + (v0[:, 1] - v1[:, 1]) ** 2 + (v0[:, 2] - v1[:, 2]) ** 2 + 1e-10 ) b = np.sqrt( (v1[:, 0] - v2[:, 0]) ** 2 + (v1[:, 1] - v2[:, 1]) ** 2 + (v1[:, 2] - v2[:, 2]) ** 2 + 1e-10 ) c = np.sqrt( (v0[:, 0] - v2[:, 0]) ** 2 + (v0[:, 1] - v2[:, 1]) ** 2 + (v0[:, 2] - v2[:, 2]) ** 2 + 1e-10 ) s = (a + b + c) / 2 area = np.sqrt(s * (s - a) * (s - b) * (s - c) + 1e-10) return area # helper for min max def _find_mins_maxs(points): minx = float(np.min(points[:, 0])) miny = float(np.min(points[:, 1])) minz = float(np.min(points[:, 2])) maxx = float(np.max(points[:, 0])) maxy = float(np.max(points[:, 1])) maxz = float(np.max(points[:, 2])) return minx, maxx, miny, maxy, minz, maxz