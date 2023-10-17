deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/config.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Modulus main config """ from platform import architecture import torch import logging from dataclasses import dataclass , field from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore from hydra.conf import RunDir , HydraConf from omegaconf import MISSING , SI from typing import List , Any from modulus.sym.constants import JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION from packaging import version from .loss import LossConf from .optimizer import OptimizerConf from .pde import PDEConf from .scheduler import SchedulerConf from .training import TrainingConf , StopCriterionConf from .profiler import ProfilerConf from .hydra import default_hydra logger = logging . getLogger ( __name__ ) [docs] @dataclass class ModulusConfig : # General parameters network_dir : str = "." initialization_network_dir : str = "" save_filetypes : str = "vtk" summary_histograms : bool = False jit : bool = version . parse ( torch . __version__ ) >= version . parse ( JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION ) jit_use_nvfuser : bool = True jit_arch_mode : str = "only_activation" jit_autograd_nodes : bool = False cuda_graphs : bool = True cuda_graph_warmup : int = 20 find_unused_parameters : bool = False broadcast_buffers : bool = False device : str = "" debug : bool = False run_mode : str = "train" arch : Any = MISSING models : Any = MISSING # List of models training : TrainingConf = MISSING stop_criterion : StopCriterionConf = MISSING loss : LossConf = MISSING optimizer : OptimizerConf = MISSING scheduler : SchedulerConf = MISSING batch_size : Any = MISSING profiler : ProfilerConf = MISSING hydra : Any = field ( default_factory = lambda : default_hydra ) # User custom parameters that are not used internally in modulus custom : Any = MISSING default_defaults = [ {"training": "default_training"}, {"graph": "default"}, {"stop_criterion": "default_stop_criterion"}, {"profiler": "nvtx"}, {"override hydra/job_logging": "info_logging"}, {"override hydra/launcher": "basic"}, {"override hydra/help": "modulus_help"}, {"override hydra/callbacks": "default_callback"}, ] [docs] @dataclass class DefaultModulusConfig ( ModulusConfig ): # Core defaults # Can over-ride default with "override" hydra command defaults : List [ Any ] = field ( default_factory = lambda : default_defaults ) # Modulus config for debugging debug_defaults = [ {"training": "default_training"}, {"graph": "default"}, {"stop_criterion": "default_stop_criterion"}, {"profiler": "nvtx"}, {"override hydra/job_logging": "debug_logging"}, {"override hydra/help": "modulus_help"}, {"override hydra/callbacks": "default_callback"}, ] [docs] @dataclass class DebugModulusConfig ( ModulusConfig ): # Core defaults # Can over-ride default with "override" hydra command defaults : List [ Any ] = field ( default_factory = lambda : debug_defaults ) debug : bool = True # Modulus config with experimental features (use caution) experimental_defaults = [ {"training": "default_training"}, {"graph": "default"}, {"stop_criterion": "default_stop_criterion"}, {"profiler": "nvtx"}, {"override hydra/job_logging": "info_logging"}, {"override hydra/launcher": "basic"}, {"override hydra/help": "modulus_help"}, {"override hydra/callbacks": "default_callback"}, ] [docs] @dataclass class ExperimentalModulusConfig ( ModulusConfig ): # Core defaults # Can over-ride default with "override" hydra command defaults : List [ Any ] = field ( default_factory = lambda : experimental_defaults ) pde : PDEConf = MISSING [docs] def register_modulus_configs () -> None : if not torch . __version__ == JIT_PYTORCH_VERSION : logger . warn ( f "TorchScript default is being turned off due to PyTorch version mismatch." ) cs = ConfigStore . instance () cs . store ( name = "modulus_default" , node = DefaultModulusConfig , ) cs . store ( name = "modulus_debug" , node = DebugModulusConfig , ) cs . store ( name = "modulus_experimental" , node = ExperimentalModulusConfig , )