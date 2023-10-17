deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/training.html

Source code for modulus.sym.hydra.training
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""
Supported modulus training paradigms
"""
import torch
from dataclasses import dataclass
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from omegaconf import MISSING, II
from typing import Any
from .loss import NTKConf
[docs]@dataclass
class TrainingConf:
max_steps: int = MISSING
grad_agg_freq: int = MISSING
rec_results_freq: int = MISSING
rec_validation_freq: int = MISSING
rec_inference_freq: int = MISSING
rec_monitor_freq: int = MISSING
rec_constraint_freq: int = MISSING
save_network_freq: int = MISSING
print_stats_freq: int = MISSING
summary_freq: int = MISSING
amp: bool = MISSING
amp_dtype: str = MISSING
[docs]@dataclass
class DefaultTraining(TrainingConf):
max_steps: int = 10000
grad_agg_freq: int = 1
rec_results_freq: int = 1000
rec_validation_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
rec_inference_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
rec_monitor_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
rec_constraint_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
save_network_freq: int = 1000
print_stats_freq: int = 100
summary_freq: int = 1000
amp: bool = False
amp_dtype: str = "float16"
ntk: NTKConf = NTKConf()
[docs]@dataclass
class VariationalTraining(DefaultTraining):
test_function: str = MISSING
use_quadratures: bool = False
[docs]@dataclass
class StopCriterionConf:
metric: Any = MISSING
min_delta: Any = MISSING
patience: int = MISSING
mode: str = MISSING
freq: int = MISSING
strict: bool = MISSING
[docs]@dataclass
class DefaultStopCriterion(StopCriterionConf):
metric: Any = None
min_delta: Any = None
patience: int = 50000
mode: str = "min"
freq: int = 1000
strict: bool = False
[docs]def register_training_configs() -> None:
cs = ConfigStore.instance()
cs.store(
group="training",
name="default_training",
node=DefaultTraining,
)
cs.store(
group="training",
name="variational_training",
node=VariationalTraining,
)
cs.store(
group="stop_criterion",
name="default_stop_criterion",
node=DefaultStopCriterion,
)