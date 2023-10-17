deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/training.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.1.0
Source code for modulus.sym.hydra.training

"""
Supported modulus training paradigms
"""

import torch

from dataclasses import dataclass
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from omegaconf import MISSING, II
from typing import Any

from .loss import NTKConf



[docs]@dataclass
class TrainingConf:
    max_steps: int = MISSING
    grad_agg_freq: int = MISSING
    rec_results_freq: int = MISSING
    rec_validation_freq: int = MISSING
    rec_inference_freq: int = MISSING
    rec_monitor_freq: int = MISSING
    rec_constraint_freq: int = MISSING
    save_network_freq: int = MISSING
    print_stats_freq: int = MISSING
    summary_freq: int = MISSING
    amp: bool = MISSING
    amp_dtype: str = MISSING




[docs]@dataclass
class DefaultTraining(TrainingConf):
    max_steps: int = 10000
    grad_agg_freq: int = 1
    rec_results_freq: int = 1000
    rec_validation_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
    rec_inference_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
    rec_monitor_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
    rec_constraint_freq: int = II("training.rec_results_freq")
    save_network_freq: int = 1000
    print_stats_freq: int = 100
    summary_freq: int = 1000
    amp: bool = False
    amp_dtype: str = "float16"

    ntk: NTKConf = NTKConf()




[docs]@dataclass
class VariationalTraining(DefaultTraining):
    test_function: str = MISSING
    use_quadratures: bool = False




[docs]@dataclass
class StopCriterionConf:
    metric: Any = MISSING
    min_delta: Any = MISSING
    patience: int = MISSING
    mode: str = MISSING
    freq: int = MISSING
    strict: bool = MISSING




[docs]@dataclass
class DefaultStopCriterion(StopCriterionConf):
    metric: Any = None
    min_delta: Any = None
    patience: int = 50000
    mode: str = "min"
    freq: int = 1000
    strict: bool = False




[docs]def register_training_configs() -> None:
    cs = ConfigStore.instance()
    cs.store(
        group="training",
        name="default_training",
        node=DefaultTraining,
    )

    cs.store(
        group="training",
        name="variational_training",
        node=VariationalTraining,
    )
    cs.store(
        group="stop_criterion",
        name="default_stop_criterion",
        node=DefaultStopCriterion,
    )
