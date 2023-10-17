deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/dgm.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.1.0
Source code for modulus.sym.models.dgm

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from typing import List, Dict

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor


import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.key import Key



[docs]class DGMArch(Arch):
    """
    A variation of the fully connected network.
    Reference: Sirignano, J. and Spiliopoulos, K., 2018.
    DGM: A deep learning algorithm for solving partial differential equations.
    Journal of computational physics, 375, pp.1339-1364.

    Parameters
    ----------
    input_keys : List[Key]
        Input key list
    output_keys : List[Key]
        Output key list
    detach_keys : List[Key], optional
        List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
    layer_size : int = 512
        Layer size for every hidden layer of the model.
    nr_layers : int = 6
        Number of hidden layers of the model.
    skip_connections : bool = False
        If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers.
    activation_fn : layers.Activation = layers.Activation.SILU
        Activation function used by network.
    adaptive_activations : bool = False
        If True then use an adaptive activation function as described here
        https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170.
    weight_norm : bool = True
        Use weight norm on fully connected layers.
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        input_keys: List[Key],
        output_keys: List[Key],
        detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
        layer_size: int = 512,
        nr_layers: int = 6,
        activation_fn=layers.Activation.SIN,
        adaptive_activations: bool = False,
        weight_norm: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__(
            input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys
        )

        in_features = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
        out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())

        if adaptive_activations:
            activation_par = nn.Parameter(torch.ones(1))
        else:
            activation_par = None

        self.fc_start = layers.FCLayer(
            in_features=in_features,
            out_features=layer_size,
            activation_fn=activation_fn,
            weight_norm=weight_norm,
        )

        self.dgm_layers = nn.ModuleList()

        for _ in range(nr_layers - 1):
            single_layer = {}
            for key in ["z", "g", "r", "h"]:
                single_layer[key] = layers.DGMLayer(
                    in_features_1=in_features,
                    in_features_2=layer_size,
                    out_features=layer_size,
                    activation_fn=activation_fn,
                    weight_norm=weight_norm,
                    activation_par=activation_par,
                )
            self.dgm_layers.append(nn.ModuleDict(single_layer))

        self.fc_end = layers.FCLayer(
            in_features=layer_size,
            out_features=out_features,
            activation_fn=layers.Activation.IDENTITY,
            weight_norm=False,
            activation_par=None,
        )

    def _tensor_forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        x = self.process_input(
            x,
            self.input_scales_tensor,
            periodicity=self.periodicity,
            input_dict=self.input_key_dict,
            dim=-1,
        )
        s = self.fc_start(x)
        for layer in self.dgm_layers:
            # TODO: this can be optimized, 'z', 'g', 'r' can be merged into a
            # single layer with 3x output size
            z = layer["z"](x, s)
            g = layer["g"](x, s)
            r = layer["r"](x, s)
            h = layer["h"](x, s * r)

            s = h - g * h + z * s

        x = self.fc_end(s)
        x = self.process_output(x, self.output_scales_tensor)
        return x


[docs]    def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
        x = self.concat_input(
            in_vars,
            self.input_key_dict.keys(),
            detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
            dim=-1,
        )
        y = self._tensor_forward(x)
        return self.split_output(y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1)
def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
        """
        This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test.
        """
        x = self.prepare_input(
            in_vars,
            self.input_key_dict.keys(),
            detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
            dim=-1,
            input_scales=self.input_scales,
        )
        s = self.fc_start(x)
        for layer in self.dgm_layers:
            # TODO: this can be optimized, 'z', 'g', 'r' can be merged into a
            # single layer with 3x output size
            z = layer["z"](x, s)
            g = layer["g"](x, s)
            r = layer["r"](x, s)
            h = layer["h"](x, s * r)

            s = h - g * h + z * s

        x = self.fc_end(s)
        return self.prepare_output(
            x, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales
        )
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA Modulus Team. Last updated on Oct 17, 2023
