deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/fully_connected.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Optional , Dict , Tuple , Union from modulus.sym.key import Key import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation , FCLayer , Conv1dFCLayer from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from typing import List class FullyConnectedArchCore ( nn . Module ): def __init__ ( self , in_features : int = 512 , layer_size : int = 512 , out_features : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , skip_connections : bool = False , activation_fn : Activation = Activation . SILU , adaptive_activations : bool = False , weight_norm : bool = True , conv_layers : bool = False , ) -> None : super () . __init__ () self . skip_connections = skip_connections # Allows for regular linear layers to be swapped for 1D Convs # Useful for channel operations in FNO/Transformers if conv_layers : fc_layer = Conv1dFCLayer else : fc_layer = FCLayer if adaptive_activations : activation_par = nn . Parameter ( torch . ones ( 1 )) else : activation_par = None if not isinstance ( activation_fn , list ): activation_fn = [ activation_fn ] * nr_layers if len ( activation_fn ) < nr_layers : activation_fn = activation_fn + [ activation_fn [ - 1 ]] * ( nr_layers - len ( activation_fn ) ) self . layers = nn . ModuleList () layer_in_features = in_features for i in range ( nr_layers ): self . layers . append ( fc_layer ( layer_in_features , layer_size , activation_fn [ i ], weight_norm , activation_par , ) ) layer_in_features = layer_size self . final_layer = fc_layer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = out_features , activation_fn = Activation . IDENTITY , weight_norm = False , activation_par = None , ) def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x_skip : Optional [ Tensor ] = None for i , layer in enumerate ( self . layers ): x = layer ( x ) if self . skip_connections and i % 2 == 0 : if x_skip is not None : x , x_skip = x + x_skip , x else : x_skip = x x = self . final_layer ( x ) return x def get_weight_list ( self ): weights = [ layer . conv . weight for layer in self . layers ] + [ self . final_layer . conv . weight ] biases = [ layer . conv . bias for layer in self . layers ] + [ self . final_layer . conv . bias ] return weights , biases [docs] class FullyConnectedArch ( Arch ): """Fully Connected Neural Network. Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list. output_keys : List[Key] Output key list. detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] layer_size : int, optional Layer size for every hidden layer of the model, by default 512 nr_layers : int, optional Number of hidden layers of the model, by default 6 activation_fn : Activation, optional Activation function used by network, by default :obj:`Activation.SILU` periodicity : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional Dictionary of tuples that allows making model give periodic predictions on the given bounds in tuple. skip_connections : bool, optional Apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False weight_norm : bool, optional Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default True adaptive_activations : bool, optional Use an adaptive activation functions, by default False Variable Shape -------------- - Input variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]` - Output variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]` Example ------- Fully-connected model (2 -> 64 -> 64 -> 2) >>> arch = .fully_connected.FullyConnectedArch( >>> [Key("x", size=2)], >>> [Key("y", size=2)], >>> layer_size = 64, >>> nr_layers = 2) >>> model = arch.make_node() >>> input = {"x": torch.randn(64, 2)} >>> output = model.evaluate(input) Fully-connected model with periodic outputs between (0,1) >>> arch = .fully_connected.FullyConnectedArch( >>> [Key("x", size=2)], >>> [Key("y", size=2)], >>> periodicity={'x': (0, 1)}) Note ---- For information regarding adaptive activations please refer to https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], layer_size : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , activation_fn = Activation . SILU , periodicity : Union [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]], None ] = None , skip_connections : bool = False , adaptive_activations : bool = False , weight_norm : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys , periodicity = periodicity , ) if self . periodicity is not None : in_features = sum ( [ x . size for x in self . input_keys if x . name not in list ( periodicity . keys ()) ] ) + + sum ( [ 2 * x . size for x in self . input_keys if x . name in list ( periodicity . keys ()) ] ) else : in_features = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) self . _impl = FullyConnectedArchCore ( in_features , layer_size , out_features , nr_layers , skip_connections , activation_fn , adaptive_activations , weight_norm , ) def _tensor_forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . process_input ( x , self . input_scales_tensor , periodicity = self . periodicity , input_dict = self . input_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) x = self . _impl ( x ) x = self . process_output ( x , self . output_scales_tensor ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: x = self . concat_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) y = self . _tensor_forward ( x ) return self . split_output ( y , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: """ This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test. """ x = self.prepare_input( in_vars, self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, periodicity=self.periodicity, ) y = self._impl(x) return self.prepare_output( y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales ) class ConvFullyConnectedArch(Arch): def __init__( self, input_keys: List[Key], output_keys: List[Key], detach_keys: List[Key] = [], layer_size: int = 512, nr_layers: int = 6, activation_fn=Activation.SILU, skip_connections: bool = False, adaptive_activations: bool = False, ) -> None: super().__init__( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys, ) self.var_dim = 1 in_features = sum(self.input_key_dict.values()) out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values()) self._impl = FullyConnectedArchCore( in_features, layer_size, out_features, nr_layers, skip_connections, activation_fn, adaptive_activations, weight_norm=False, conv_layers=True, ) def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: x = self.prepare_input( in_vars, self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=1, input_scales=self.input_scales, periodicity=self.periodicity, ) x_shape = list(x.size()) x = x.view(x.shape[0], x.shape[1], -1) y = self._impl(x) x_shape[1] = y.shape[1] y = y.view(x_shape) return self.prepare_output( y, self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales )