deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/fully_connected.html

from typing import Optional, Dict, Tuple, Union
from modulus.sym.key import Key
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor
from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation, FCLayer, Conv1dFCLayer
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from typing import List
class FullyConnectedArchCore(nn.Module):
def __init__(
self,
in_features: int = 512,
layer_size: int = 512,
out_features: int = 512,
nr_layers: int = 6,
skip_connections: bool = False,
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.SILU,
adaptive_activations: bool = False,
weight_norm: bool = True,
conv_layers: bool = False,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.skip_connections = skip_connections
# Allows for regular linear layers to be swapped for 1D Convs
# Useful for channel operations in FNO/Transformers
if conv_layers:
fc_layer = Conv1dFCLayer
else:
fc_layer = FCLayer
if adaptive_activations:
activation_par = nn.Parameter(torch.ones(1))
else:
activation_par = None
if not isinstance(activation_fn, list):
activation_fn = [activation_fn] * nr_layers
if len(activation_fn) < nr_layers:
activation_fn = activation_fn + [activation_fn[-1]] * (
nr_layers - len(activation_fn)
)
self.layers = nn.ModuleList()
layer_in_features = in_features
for i in range(nr_layers):
self.layers.append(
fc_layer(
layer_in_features,
layer_size,
activation_fn[i],
weight_norm,
activation_par,
)
)
layer_in_features = layer_size
self.final_layer = fc_layer(
in_features=layer_size,
out_features=out_features,
activation_fn=Activation.IDENTITY,
weight_norm=False,
activation_par=None,
)
def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None
for i, layer in enumerate(self.layers):
x = layer(x)
if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0:
if x_skip is not None:
x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x
else:
x_skip = x
x = self.final_layer(x)
return x
def get_weight_list(self):
weights = [layer.conv.weight for layer in self.layers] + [
self.final_layer.conv.weight
]
biases = [layer.conv.bias for layer in self.layers] + [
self.final_layer.conv.bias
]
return weights, biases
[docs]class FullyConnectedArch(Arch):
"""Fully Connected Neural Network.
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list.
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list.
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
layer_size : int, optional
Layer size for every hidden layer of the model, by default 512
nr_layers : int, optional
Number of hidden layers of the model, by default 6
activation_fn : Activation, optional
Activation function used by network, by default :obj:`Activation.SILU`
periodicity : Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None], optional
Dictionary of tuples that allows making model give periodic predictions on
the given bounds in tuple.
skip_connections : bool, optional
Apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False
weight_norm : bool, optional
Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default True
adaptive_activations : bool, optional
Use an adaptive activation functions, by default False
Variable Shape
--------------
- Input variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]`
- Output variable tensor shape: :math:`[N, size]`
Example
-------
Fully-connected model (2 -> 64 -> 64 -> 2)
>>> arch = .fully_connected.FullyConnectedArch(
>>> [Key("x", size=2)],
>>> [Key("y", size=2)],
>>> layer_size = 64,
>>> nr_layers = 2)
>>> model = arch.make_node()
>>> input = {"x": torch.randn(64, 2)}
>>> output = model.evaluate(input)
Fully-connected model with periodic outputs between (0,1)
>>> arch = .fully_connected.FullyConnectedArch(
>>> [Key("x", size=2)],
>>> [Key("y", size=2)],
>>> periodicity={'x': (0, 1)})
Note
----
For information regarding adaptive activations please refer to
https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170.
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
layer_size: int = 512,
nr_layers: int = 6,
activation_fn=Activation.SILU,
periodicity: Union[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]], None] = None,
skip_connections: bool = False,
adaptive_activations: bool = False,
weight_norm: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys,
output_keys=output_keys,
detach_keys=detach_keys,
periodicity=periodicity,
)
if self.periodicity is not None:
in_features = sum(
[
x.size
for x in self.input_keys
if x.name not in list(periodicity.keys())
]
) + +sum(
[
2 * x.size
for x in self.input_keys
if x.name in list(periodicity.keys())
]
)
else:
in_features = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
self._impl = FullyConnectedArchCore(
in_features,
layer_size,
out_features,
nr_layers,
skip_connections,
activation_fn,
adaptive_activations,
weight_norm,
)
def _tensor_forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
x = self.process_input(
x,
self.input_scales_tensor,
periodicity=self.periodicity,
input_dict=self.input_key_dict,
dim=-1,
)
x = self._impl(x)
x = self.process_output(x, self.output_scales_tensor)
return x
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
x = self.concat_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
)
y = self._tensor_forward(x)
return self.split_output(y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1)
def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
"""
This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test.
"""
x = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
periodicity=self.periodicity,
)
y = self._impl(x)
return self.prepare_output(
y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)
class ConvFullyConnectedArch(Arch):
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
layer_size: int = 512,
nr_layers: int = 6,
activation_fn=Activation.SILU,
skip_connections: bool = False,
adaptive_activations: bool = False,
) -> None:
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys,
output_keys=output_keys,
detach_keys=detach_keys,
)
self.var_dim = 1
in_features = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
self._impl = FullyConnectedArchCore(
in_features,
layer_size,
out_features,
nr_layers,
skip_connections,
activation_fn,
adaptive_activations,
weight_norm=False,
conv_layers=True,
)
def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
x = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
periodicity=self.periodicity,
)
x_shape = list(x.size())
x = x.view(x.shape[0], x.shape[1], -1)
y = self._impl(x)
x_shape[1] = y.shape[1]
y = y.view(x_shape)
return self.prepare_output(
y, self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)