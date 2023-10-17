deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/hash_encoding_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import numpy as np
from torch import Tensor
from typing import Dict, List, Tuple
import itertools
import modulus.sym.models.fully_connected as fully_connected
import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers
from modulus.sym.models.interpolation import (
_grid_knn_idx,
_hyper_cube_weighting,
smooth_step_2,
linear_step,
)
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.distributed import DistributedManager
[docs]class MultiresolutionHashNetArch(Arch):
"""Hash encoding network as seen in,
Müller, Thomas, et al. "Instant Neural Graphics Primitives with a Multiresolution Hash Encoding." arXiv preprint arXiv:2201.05989 (2022).
A reference pytorch implementation can be found, https://github.com/yashbhalgat/HashNeRF-pytorch
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
activation_fn : layers.Activation = layers.Activation.SILU
Activation function used by network.
layer_size : int = 64
Layer size for every hidden layer of the model.
nr_layers : int = 3
Number of hidden layers of the model.
skip_connections : bool = False
If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers.
weight_norm : bool = False
Use weight norm on fully connected layers.
adaptive_activations : bool = False
If True then use an adaptive activation function as described here
https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170.
bounds : List[Tuple[float, float]] = [(-1.0, 1.0), (-1.0, 1.0)]
List of bounds for hash grid. Each element is a tuple
of the upper and lower bounds.
nr_levels : int = 5
Number of levels in the hash grid.
nr_features_per_level : int = 2
Number of features from each hash grid.
log2_hashmap_size : int = 19
Hash map size will be `2**log2_hashmap_size`.
base_resolution : int = 2
base resolution of hash grids.
finest_resolution : int = 32
Highest resolution of hash grids.
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
activation_fn=layers.Activation.SILU,
layer_size: int = 64,
nr_layers: int = 3,
skip_connections: bool = False,
weight_norm: bool = True,
adaptive_activations: bool = False,
bounds: List[Tuple[float, float]] = [(-1.0, 1.0), (-1.0, 1.0)],
nr_levels: int = 16,
nr_features_per_level: int = 2,
log2_hashmap_size: int = 19,
base_resolution: int = 2,
finest_resolution: int = 32,
) -> None:
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys
)
# get needed input output information
self.xyzt_var = [x for x in self.input_key_dict if x in ["x", "y", "z", "t"]]
self.params_var = [
x for x in self.input_key_dict if x not in ["x", "y", "z", "t"]
]
in_features_xyzt = sum(
(v for k, v in self.input_key_dict.items() if k in self.xyzt_var)
)
in_features_params = sum(
(v for k, v in self.input_key_dict.items() if k in self.params_var)
)
in_features = in_features_xyzt + in_features_params
out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
if len(self.params_var) == 0:
self.params_var = None
# get device for torch constants used in inference
self.device = DistributedManager().device
# store hash grid parameters
self.bounds = bounds
self.log2_hashmap_size = log2_hashmap_size
self.base_resolution = Tensor([base_resolution])
self.finest_resolution = Tensor([finest_resolution])
self.nr_levels = nr_levels
self.nr_features_per_level = nr_features_per_level
# make embeddings
self.embedding = nn.Embedding(
self.nr_levels * 2**self.log2_hashmap_size, self.nr_features_per_level
)
nn.init.uniform_(self.embedding.weight, a=-0.001, b=0.001)
self.b = np.exp(
(np.log(self.finest_resolution) - np.log(self.base_resolution))
/ (nr_levels - 1)
)
# make grid dx and start tensors
list_dx = []
list_start = []
list_resolution = []
for i in range(self.nr_levels):
# calculate resolution
resolution = int(np.floor(self.base_resolution * self.b**i))
list_resolution.append(
torch.tensor([resolution]).to(self.device).view(1, 1)
)
# make adjust factor
adjust_factor = ((8253729**i + 2396403) % 32767) / 32767.0
# compute grid and adjust it
not_adjusted_dx = [(x[1] - x[0]) / (resolution - 1) for x in self.bounds]
grid = [
(
b[0] + (-2.0 + adjust_factor) * x,
b[1] + (2.0 + adjust_factor) * x,
resolution,
)
for b, x in zip(self.bounds, not_adjusted_dx)
]
# make grid spacing size tensor
dx = torch.tensor([(x[1] - x[0]) / (x[2] - 1) for x in grid]).to(
self.device
)
dx = dx.view(1, len(grid))
list_dx.append(dx)
# make start tensor of grid
start = torch.tensor([val[0] for val in grid]).to(self.device)
start = start.view(1, len(grid))
list_start.append(start)
# stack values
self.resolutions = torch.stack(list_resolution, dim=1)
self.dx = torch.stack(list_dx, dim=1)
self.start = torch.stack(list_start, dim=1)
# hyper cube for adding to lower point index
self.hyper_cube = (
torch.tensor(list(itertools.product(*(len(self.bounds) * [[0, 1]]))))
.to(self.device)
.view(1, 1, -1, len(bounds))
)
# multiply factor for hash encoding to order layers
list_mul_factor = []
mul_factor = torch.tensor([1], dtype=torch.int).to(self.device)
for r in range(self.nr_levels):
for d in range(len(self.bounds)):
list_mul_factor.append(mul_factor.clone())
mul_factor *= self.resolutions[0, r, 0]
mul_factor %= 20731370 # prevent overflow
self.mul_factor = torch.stack(list_mul_factor).view(
1, self.nr_levels, 1, len(self.bounds)
)
# make fully connected decoding network
self.fc = fully_connected.FullyConnectedArchCore(
in_features=(self.nr_features_per_level * nr_levels) + in_features_params,
layer_size=layer_size,
out_features=out_features,
nr_layers=nr_layers,
skip_connections=skip_connections,
activation_fn=activation_fn,
adaptive_activations=adaptive_activations,
weight_norm=weight_norm,
)
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
# get spacial inputs and hash encode
in_xyzt_var = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.xyzt_var,
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
# unsqueeze input to operate on all grids at once
unsqueezed_xyzt = torch.unsqueeze(in_xyzt_var, 1)
# get lower and upper bounds cells
lower_indice = torch.floor((unsqueezed_xyzt - self.start) / self.dx).int()
all_indice = torch.unsqueeze(lower_indice, -2) + self.hyper_cube
lower_point = lower_indice * self.dx + self.start
upper_point = lower_point + self.dx
# get hash from indices and resolutions
key = torch.sum(all_indice * self.mul_factor, dim=-1)
key = 10000003 * key + 124777 * torch.bitwise_xor(
key, torch.tensor(3563504501)
) # shuffle it
key = (
torch.tensor(self.nr_levels * (1 << self.log2_hashmap_size) - 1).to(
key.device
)
& key
)
# compute embedding
embed = self.embedding(key)
# compute smooth step interpolation of embeddings
smoothed_lower_point = smooth_step_2((unsqueezed_xyzt - lower_point) / self.dx)
smoother_upper_point = smooth_step_2(-(unsqueezed_xyzt - upper_point) / self.dx)
weights = _hyper_cube_weighting(smoothed_lower_point, smoother_upper_point)
# add embedding to list
hash_xyzt = torch.sum(embed * weights, dim=-2)
x = torch.reshape(hash_xyzt, [hash_xyzt.shape[0], -1])
# add other features
if self.params_var is not None:
in_params_var = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.params_var,
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
x = torch.cat((x, in_params_var), dim=-1)
x = self.fc(x)
return self.prepare_output(
x, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)