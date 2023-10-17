deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/multiplicative_filter_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import enum from typing import Optional , List , Dict , Tuple , Union import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor import modulus.sym.models.layers as layers from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.constants import NO_OP_NORM class FilterTypeMeta ( enum . EnumMeta ): def __getitem__ ( self , name ): try : return super () . __getitem__ ( name . upper ()) except ( KeyError ) as error : raise KeyError ( f "Invalid activation function { name } " ) class FilterType ( enum . Enum , metaclass = FilterTypeMeta ): FOURIER = enum . auto () GABOR = enum . auto () [docs] class MultiplicativeFilterNetArch ( Arch ): """ Multiplicative Filter Net with Activations Reference: Fathony, R., Sahu, A.K., AI, A.A., Willmott, D. and Kolter, J.Z., MULTIPLICATIVE FILTER NETWORKS. Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list output_keys : List[Key] Output key list detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] layer_size : int = 512 Layer size for every hidden layer of the model. nr_layers : int = 6 Number of hidden layers of the model. skip_connections : bool = False If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers. activation_fn : layers.Activation = layers.Activation.SILU Activation function used by network. filter_type : FilterType = FilterType.FOURIER Filter type for multiplicative filter network, (Fourier or Gabor). weight_norm : bool = True Use weight norm on fully connected layers. input_scale : float = 10.0 Scale inputs for multiplicative filters. gabor_alpha : float = 6.0 Alpha value for Gabor filter. gabor_beta : float = 1.0 Beta value for Gabor filter. normalization : Optional[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]] = None Normalization of input to network. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], layer_size : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , skip_connections : bool = False , activation_fn = layers . Activation . IDENTITY , filter_type : Union [ FilterType , str ] = FilterType . FOURIER , weight_norm : bool = True , input_scale : float = 10.0 , gabor_alpha : float = 6.0 , gabor_beta : float = 1.0 , normalization : Optional [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]]] = None , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) in_features = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) self . nr_layers = nr_layers self . skip_connections = skip_connections if isinstance ( filter_type , str ): filter_type = FilterType [ filter_type ] if filter_type == FilterType . FOURIER : self . first_filter = layers . FourierFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , ) elif filter_type == FilterType . GABOR : self . first_filter = layers . GaborFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , alpha = gabor_alpha , beta = gabor_beta , ) else : raise ValueError self . filters = nn . ModuleList () self . fc_layers = nn . ModuleList () for i in range ( nr_layers ): self . fc_layers . append ( layers . FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = layer_size , activation_fn = activation_fn , weight_norm = weight_norm , ) ) if filter_type == FilterType . FOURIER : self . filters . append ( layers . FourierFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , ) ) elif filter_type == FilterType . GABOR : self . filters . append ( layers . GaborFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , alpha = gabor_alpha , beta = gabor_beta , ) ) else : raise ValueError self . final_layer = layers . FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = out_features , activation_fn = layers . Activation . IDENTITY , weight_norm = False , activation_par = None , ) self . normalization : Optional [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]]] = normalization # iterate input keys and add NO_OP_NORM if it is not specified if self . normalization is not None : for key in self . input_key_dict : if key not in self . normalization : self . normalization [ key ] = NO_OP_NORM self . register_buffer ( "normalization_tensor" , self . _get_normalization_tensor ( self . input_key_dict , self . normalization ), persistent = False , ) def _tensor_forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . _tensor_normalize ( x , self . normalization_tensor ) x = self . process_input ( x , self . input_scales_tensor , input_dict = self . input_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) res = self . first_filter ( x ) res_skip : Optional [ Tensor ] = None for i , ( fc_layer , filter ) in enumerate ( zip ( self . fc_layers , self . filters )): res_fc = fc_layer ( res ) res_filter = filter ( x ) res = res_fc * res_filter if self . skip_connections and i % 2 == 0 : if res_skip is not None : res , res_skip = res + res_skip , res else : res_skip = res x = self . final_layer ( res ) x = self . process_output ( x , self . output_scales_tensor ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: x = self . concat_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) y = self . _tensor_forward ( x ) return self . split_output ( y , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: """ This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test. """ x = self.prepare_input( self._normalize(in_vars, self.normalization), self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) res = self.first_filter(x) res_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None for i, (fc_layer, filter) in enumerate(zip(self.fc_layers, self.filters)): res_fc = fc_layer(res) res_filter = filter(x) res = res_fc * res_filter if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0: if res_skip is not None: res, res_skip = res + res_skip, res else: res_skip = res res = self.final_layer(res) return self.prepare_output( res, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales ) def _normalize( self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor], norms: Optional[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]], ) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: if norms is None: return in_vars normalized_in_vars = {} for k, v in in_vars.items(): if k in norms: v = (v - norms[k][0]) / (norms[k][1] - norms[k][0]) v = 2 * v - 1 normalized_in_vars[k] = v return normalized_in_vars