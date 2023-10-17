deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/super_res_net.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.1.0
Source code for modulus.sym.models.super_res_net

SRResNet model. This code was modified from, https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution

The following license is provided from their source,

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Sagar Vinodababu

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.
"""
import torch
from torch import nn
import torchvision
import math
from typing import List, Dict

from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation, get_activation_fn

Tensor = torch.Tensor


class ConvolutionalBlock3d(nn.Module):
    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int,
        out_channels: int,
        kernel_size: int,
        stride: int = 1,
        batch_norm: bool = False,
        activation_fn: Activation = Activation.IDENTITY,
    ):
        super().__init__()

        activation_fn = get_activation_fn(activation_fn)

        # A container that will hold the layers in this convolutional block
        layers = list()

        # A convolutional layer
        layers.append(
            nn.Conv3d(
                in_channels=in_channels,
                out_channels=out_channels,
                kernel_size=kernel_size,
                stride=stride,
                padding=kernel_size // 2,
            )
        )

        # A batch normalization (BN) layer, if wanted
        if batch_norm is True:
            layers.append(nn.BatchNorm3d(num_features=out_channels))

        self.activation_fn = get_activation_fn(activation_fn)

        # Put together the convolutional block as a sequence of the layers in this container
        self.conv_block = nn.Sequential(*layers)

    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        output = self.activation_fn(self.conv_block(input))
        return output  # (N, out_channels, w, h)


class PixelShuffle3d(nn.Module):
    # reference: http://www.multisilicon.com/blog/a25332339.html
    # This class is a 3d version of pixelshuffle.

    def __init__(self, scale: int):
        super().__init__()
        self.scale = scale

    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        batch_size, channels, in_depth, in_height, in_width = input.size()
        nOut = int(channels // self.scale**3)

        out_depth = in_depth * self.scale
        out_height = in_height * self.scale
        out_width = in_width * self.scale

        input_view = input.contiguous().view(
            batch_size,
            nOut,
            self.scale,
            self.scale,
            self.scale,
            in_depth,
            in_height,
            in_width,
        )

        output = input_view.permute(0, 1, 5, 2, 6, 3, 7, 4).contiguous()

        return output.view(batch_size, nOut, out_depth, out_height, out_width)


class SubPixelConvolutionalBlock3d(nn.Module):
    def __init__(
        self, kernel_size: int = 3, conv_layer_size: int = 64, scaling_factor: int = 2
    ):

        super().__init__()

        # A convolutional layer that increases the number of channels by scaling factor^2, followed by pixel shuffle and PReLU
        self.conv = nn.Conv3d(
            in_channels=conv_layer_size,
            out_channels=conv_layer_size * (scaling_factor**3),
            kernel_size=kernel_size,
            padding=kernel_size // 2,
        )
        # These additional channels are shuffled to form additional pixels, upscaling each dimension by the scaling factor
        self.pixel_shuffle = PixelShuffle3d(scaling_factor)
        self.prelu = nn.PReLU()

    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:

        output = self.conv(input)  # (N, n_channels * scaling factor^2, w, h)
        output = self.pixel_shuffle(
            output
        )  # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)
        output = self.prelu(
            output
        )  # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)

        return output


class ResidualConvBlock3d(nn.Module):
    def __init__(
        self,
        n_layers: int = 1,
        kernel_size: int = 3,
        conv_layer_size: int = 64,
        activation_fn: Activation = Activation.IDENTITY,
    ):
        super().__init__()

        layers = []
        for i in range(n_layers - 1):
            layers.append(
                ConvolutionalBlock3d(
                    in_channels=conv_layer_size,
                    out_channels=conv_layer_size,
                    kernel_size=kernel_size,
                    batch_norm=True,
                    activation_fn=activation_fn,
                )
            )
        # The final convolutional block with no activation
        layers.append(
            ConvolutionalBlock3d(
                in_channels=conv_layer_size,
                out_channels=conv_layer_size,
                kernel_size=kernel_size,
                batch_norm=True,
            )
        )

        self.conv_layers = nn.Sequential(*layers)

    def forward(self, input: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        residual = input  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.conv_layers(input)  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = output + residual  # (N, n_channels, w, h)

        return output



[docs]class SRResNetArch(Arch):
    """3D super resolution network

    Based on the implementation:  https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution

    Parameters
    ----------
    input_keys : List[Key]
        Input key list
    output_keys : List[Key]
        Output key list
    detach_keys : List[Key], optional
        List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
    large_kernel_size : int, optional
        convolutional kernel size for first and last convolution, by default 7
    small_kernel_size : int, optional
        convolutional kernel size for internal convolutions, by default 3
    conv_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent channel size, by default 32
    n_resid_blocks : int, optional
        Number of residual blocks before , by default 8
    scaling_factor : int, optional
        Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input (2, 4, or 8), by default 8
    activation_fn : Activation, optional
        Activation function, by default Activation.PRELU
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        input_keys: List[Key],
        output_keys: List[Key],
        detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
        large_kernel_size: int = 7,
        small_kernel_size: int = 3,
        conv_layer_size: int = 32,
        n_resid_blocks: int = 8,
        scaling_factor: int = 8,
        activation_fn: Activation = Activation.PRELU,
    ):
        super().__init__(
            input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys
        )
        in_channels = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
        out_channels = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
        self.var_dim = 1

        # Scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8
        scaling_factor = int(scaling_factor)
        assert scaling_factor in {2, 4, 8}, "The scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8!"

        # The first convolutional block
        self.conv_block1 = ConvolutionalBlock3d(
            in_channels=in_channels,
            out_channels=conv_layer_size,
            kernel_size=large_kernel_size,
            batch_norm=False,
            activation_fn=activation_fn,
        )

        # A sequence of n_resid_blocks residual blocks, each containing a skip-connection across the block
        self.residual_blocks = nn.Sequential(
            *[
                ResidualConvBlock3d(
                    n_layers=2,
                    kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
                    conv_layer_size=conv_layer_size,
                    activation_fn=activation_fn,
                )
                for i in range(n_resid_blocks)
            ]
        )

        # Another convolutional block
        self.conv_block2 = ConvolutionalBlock3d(
            in_channels=conv_layer_size,
            out_channels=conv_layer_size,
            kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
            batch_norm=True,
        )

        # Upscaling is done by sub-pixel convolution, with each such block upscaling by a factor of 2
        n_subpixel_convolution_blocks = int(math.log2(scaling_factor))
        self.subpixel_convolutional_blocks = nn.Sequential(
            *[
                SubPixelConvolutionalBlock3d(
                    kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
                    conv_layer_size=conv_layer_size,
                    scaling_factor=2,
                )
                for i in range(n_subpixel_convolution_blocks)
            ]
        )

        # The last convolutional block
        self.conv_block3 = ConvolutionalBlock3d(
            in_channels=conv_layer_size,
            out_channels=out_channels,
            kernel_size=large_kernel_size,
            batch_norm=False,
        )


[docs]    def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:

        input = self.prepare_input(
            in_vars,
            self.input_key_dict.keys(),
            detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
            dim=1,
            input_scales=self.input_scales,
            periodicity=self.periodicity,
        )

        output = self.conv_block1(input)  # (N, 3, w, h)
        residual = output  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.residual_blocks(output)  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.conv_block2(output)  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = output + residual  # (N, n_channels, w, h)
        output = self.subpixel_convolutional_blocks(
            output
        )  # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)
        output = self.conv_block3(
            output
        )  # (N, 3, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor)

        return self.prepare_output(
            output, self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales
        )
