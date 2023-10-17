deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/models/super_res_net.html

# ignore_header_test """""" """ SRResNet model. This code was modified from, https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution The following license is provided from their source, MIT License Copyright (c) 2020 Sagar Vinodababu Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE. """ import torch from torch import nn import torchvision import math from typing import List , Dict from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.sym.models.layers import Activation , get_activation_fn Tensor = torch . Tensor class ConvolutionalBlock3d ( nn . Module ): def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int , out_channels : int , kernel_size : int , stride : int = 1 , batch_norm : bool = False , activation_fn : Activation = Activation . IDENTITY , ): super () . __init__ () activation_fn = get_activation_fn ( activation_fn ) # A container that will hold the layers in this convolutional block layers = list () # A convolutional layer layers . append ( nn . Conv3d ( in_channels = in_channels , out_channels = out_channels , kernel_size = kernel_size , stride = stride , padding = kernel_size // 2 , ) ) # A batch normalization (BN) layer, if wanted if batch_norm is True : layers . append ( nn . BatchNorm3d ( num_features = out_channels )) self . activation_fn = get_activation_fn ( activation_fn ) # Put together the convolutional block as a sequence of the layers in this container self . conv_block = nn . Sequential ( * layers ) def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : output = self . activation_fn ( self . conv_block ( input )) return output # (N, out_channels, w, h) class PixelShuffle3d ( nn . Module ): # reference: http://www.multisilicon.com/blog/a25332339.html # This class is a 3d version of pixelshuffle. def __init__ ( self , scale : int ): super () . __init__ () self . scale = scale def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : batch_size , channels , in_depth , in_height , in_width = input . size () nOut = int ( channels // self . scale ** 3 ) out_depth = in_depth * self . scale out_height = in_height * self . scale out_width = in_width * self . scale input_view = input . contiguous () . view ( batch_size , nOut , self . scale , self . scale , self . scale , in_depth , in_height , in_width , ) output = input_view . permute ( 0 , 1 , 5 , 2 , 6 , 3 , 7 , 4 ) . contiguous () return output . view ( batch_size , nOut , out_depth , out_height , out_width ) class SubPixelConvolutionalBlock3d ( nn . Module ): def __init__ ( self , kernel_size : int = 3 , conv_layer_size : int = 64 , scaling_factor : int = 2 ): super () . __init__ () # A convolutional layer that increases the number of channels by scaling factor^2, followed by pixel shuffle and PReLU self . conv = nn . Conv3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size * ( scaling_factor ** 3 ), kernel_size = kernel_size , padding = kernel_size // 2 , ) # These additional channels are shuffled to form additional pixels, upscaling each dimension by the scaling factor self . pixel_shuffle = PixelShuffle3d ( scaling_factor ) self . prelu = nn . PReLU () def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : output = self . conv ( input ) # (N, n_channels * scaling factor^2, w, h) output = self . pixel_shuffle ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) output = self . prelu ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) return output class ResidualConvBlock3d ( nn . Module ): def __init__ ( self , n_layers : int = 1 , kernel_size : int = 3 , conv_layer_size : int = 64 , activation_fn : Activation = Activation . IDENTITY , ): super () . __init__ () layers = [] for i in range ( n_layers - 1 ): layers . append ( ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = kernel_size , batch_norm = True , activation_fn = activation_fn , ) ) # The final convolutional block with no activation layers . append ( ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = kernel_size , batch_norm = True , ) ) self . conv_layers = nn . Sequential ( * layers ) def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : residual = input # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . conv_layers ( input ) # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = output + residual # (N, n_channels, w, h) return output [docs] class SRResNetArch ( Arch ): """3D super resolution network Based on the implementation: https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list output_keys : List[Key] Output key list detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] large_kernel_size : int, optional convolutional kernel size for first and last convolution, by default 7 small_kernel_size : int, optional convolutional kernel size for internal convolutions, by default 3 conv_layer_size : int, optional Latent channel size, by default 32 n_resid_blocks : int, optional Number of residual blocks before , by default 8 scaling_factor : int, optional Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input (2, 4, or 8), by default 8 activation_fn : Activation, optional Activation function, by default Activation.PRELU """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], large_kernel_size : int = 7 , small_kernel_size : int = 3 , conv_layer_size : int = 32 , n_resid_blocks : int = 8 , scaling_factor : int = 8 , activation_fn : Activation = Activation . PRELU , ): super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) in_channels = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_channels = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) self . var_dim = 1 # Scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8 scaling_factor = int ( scaling_factor ) assert scaling_factor in { 2 , 4 , 8 }, "The scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8!" # The first convolutional block self . conv_block1 = ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = in_channels , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = large_kernel_size , batch_norm = False , activation_fn = activation_fn , ) # A sequence of n_resid_blocks residual blocks, each containing a skip-connection across the block self . residual_blocks = nn . Sequential ( * [ ResidualConvBlock3d ( n_layers = 2 , kernel_size = small_kernel_size , conv_layer_size = conv_layer_size , activation_fn = activation_fn , ) for i in range ( n_resid_blocks ) ] ) # Another convolutional block self . conv_block2 = ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = small_kernel_size , batch_norm = True , ) # Upscaling is done by sub-pixel convolution, with each such block upscaling by a factor of 2 n_subpixel_convolution_blocks = int ( math . log2 ( scaling_factor )) self . subpixel_convolutional_blocks = nn . Sequential ( * [ SubPixelConvolutionalBlock3d ( kernel_size = small_kernel_size , conv_layer_size = conv_layer_size , scaling_factor = 2 , ) for i in range ( n_subpixel_convolution_blocks ) ] ) # The last convolutional block self . conv_block3 = ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = out_channels , kernel_size = large_kernel_size , batch_norm = False , ) [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: input = self . prepare_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim = 1 , input_scales = self . input_scales , periodicity = self . periodicity , ) output = self . conv_block1 ( input ) # (N, 3, w, h) residual = output # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . residual_blocks ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . conv_block2 ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = output + residual # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . subpixel_convolutional_blocks ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) output = self . conv_block3 ( output ) # (N, 3, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) return self . prepare_output ( output , self . output_key_dict , dim = 1 , output_scales = self . output_scales )