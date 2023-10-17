deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/utils/vpinn/integral.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Helper functions and classes for integration """ import torch import quadpy as qd import numpy as np def tensor_int ( w , v , u = None ): # u is a N*1 tensor # v is a N*M tensor # w is a N*1 tensor, quadrature (cubature) weights # N is the number of points # M is the number of (test) functions # return: 1*M tensor: integrals of u*v[i] if u is not None # return: 1*M tensor: integrals of v[i] if u is None if u is None : return torch . einsum ( "ik,ij->jk" , v , w ) else : return torch . einsum ( "ij,ik,ij->jk" , u , v , w ) # class template for the quadrature class Quadrature : def __init__ ( self , scheme , trans , jac ): # scheme is the quadpy scheme # trans is the transform from reference domain to target domain # jac is the jacobian of trans, SHOULD BE 1D NUMPY ARRAY! # points_ref and weights_ref are on the reference domain self . scheme = scheme self . trans = trans self . jac = jac self . points_ref = scheme . points self . weights_ref = scheme . weights self . make_numpy () # self.make_tensor() self . N_points = self . points_numpy . shape [ 0 ] def make_numpy ( self ): # points_numpy and weights_numpy are N*d numpy arrays, where N is the # of points and d is the dimension # The approximated integral value is given by np.dot(f(p[:,0],p[:,1],p[:,2]),w) self . points_numpy = self . trans ( self . points_ref ) self . weights_numpy = ( self . weights_ref * self . jac ) # check here, should be 1D*1D numpy array, or 1D*constant def make_tensor ( self ): # points_tensor and weights_tensor are N*d tf tensors, where N is the # of points and d is the dimension self . points_tensor = torch . tensor ( self . points_numpy , dtype = torch . float32 ) self . weights_tensor = torch . tensor ( self . weights_numpy . reshape (( - 1 , 1 )), dtype = torch . float32 ) class Quadrature_Data : def __init__ ( self , points_numpy , weights_numpy ): self . points_numpy = points_numpy self . weights_numpy = weights_numpy # self.make_tensor() def make_tensor ( self ): # points_tensor and weights_tensor are N*d tf tensors, where N is the # of points and d is the dimension self . points_tensor = torch . tensor ( self . points_numpy , dtype = torch . float32 ) self . weights_tensor = torch . tensor ( self . weights_numpy . reshape (( - 1 , 1 )), dtype = torch . float32 ) def Quad_Collection ( quad_class , paras ): points_tmp = [] weights_tmp = [] for para in paras : quad_tmp = quad_class ( * para ) points_tmp . append ( quad_tmp . points_numpy ) weights_tmp . append ( quad_tmp . weights_numpy ) return Quadrature_Data ( np . vstack ( points_tmp ), np . hstack ( weights_tmp )) # 1D classes. (Quad_Line can be used in nD) class Quad_Line ( Quadrature ): def __init__ ( self , p0 , p1 , n , scheme_fcn = qd . c1 . gauss_legendre ): self . p0 = np . reshape ( np . array ( p0 ), ( 1 , - 1 )) self . p1 = np . reshape ( np . array ( p1 ), ( 1 , - 1 )) super () . __init__ ( scheme = scheme_fcn ( n ), trans = lambda t : 0.5 * ( self . p0 + self . p1 ) + 0.5 * ( self . p1 - self . p0 ) * np . reshape ( t , ( - 1 , 1 )), jac = np . linalg . norm ( self . p1 - self . p0 ) / 2 , ) # 2D curves class Quad_Circle ( Quadrature ): def __init__ ( self , r , c , n , scheme_fcn = qd . u2 . get_good_scheme ): self . r = np . array ( r ) self . c = np . array ( c ) def my_trans ( x ): rr = np . multiply . outer ( self . r , x ) rr = np . swapaxes ( rr , 0 , - 2 ) return rr + self . c super () . __init__ ( scheme = scheme_fcn ( n ), trans = my_trans , jac = 2 * np . pi * self . r ) # 2D domains class Quad_Tri ( Quadrature ): def __init__ ( self , v , n , scheme_fcn = qd . t2 . get_good_scheme ): from quadpy.tn._helpers import get_vol self . v = np . array ( v ) # 3x2 numpy array if self . v . shape != ( 3 , 2 ): self . v = self . v . T assert self . v . shape == ( 3 , 2 ), "Vertices must be a 3 by 2 list or numpy array!" self . vol = get_vol ( self . v ) super () . __init__ ( scheme = scheme_fcn ( n ), trans = lambda x : x . T @ self . v , jac = self . vol ) class Quad_Disk ( Quadrature ): def __init__ ( self , r , c , n , scheme_fcn = qd . s2 . get_good_scheme ): self . r = np . array ( r ) self . c = np . array ( c ) def my_trans ( x ): rr = np . multiply . outer ( self . r , x . T ) rr = np . swapaxes ( rr , 0 , - 2 ) return rr + self . c super () . __init__ ( scheme = scheme_fcn ( n ), trans = my_trans , jac = np . pi * self . r ** 2 ) [docs] class Quad_Rect ( Quadrature ): """ The points are specified in an array of shape (2, 2, ...) such that arr[0][0] is the lower left corner, arr[1][1] the upper right, and set region_type=False. If your c2 has its sides aligned with the coordinate axes, you can use v=[[x0, x1], [y0, y1]], and set region_type=True (default). """ def __init__ ( self , v , n , region_type = True , scheme_fcn = qd . c2 . get_good_scheme ): from quadpy.cn._helpers import transform , get_detJ if region_type : from quadpy.c2 import rectangle_points self . v = rectangle_points ( * v ) else : self . v = v super () . __init__ ( scheme = scheme_fcn ( n ), trans = lambda x : transform ( x , self . v ), jac = lambda x : np . abs ( get_detJ ( x , self . v )) * 2 ** np . prod ( len ( self . v . shape ) - 1 ), ) def make_numpy ( self ): self . points_numpy = self . trans ( self . points_ref ) self . weights_numpy = self . weights_ref * self . jac ( self . points_ref ) # check here, should be 1D*1D numpy array, or 1D*constant # 3D surfaces class Quad_Sphere(Quadrature): def __init__(self, r, c, n, scheme_fcn=qd.u3.get_good_scheme): self.r = np.array(r) self.c = np.array(c) super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(n), trans=lambda x: x.T * self.r + self.c, jac=4 * np.pi * self.r**2, ) # 3D domain class Quad_Ball(Quadrature): def __init__(self, r, c, n, scheme_fcn=qd.s3.get_good_scheme): assert ( n <= 7 ), "The degree of the cubature is not more than 7. Otherwise use nD ball scheme!" self.r = np.array(r) self.c = np.array(c) def my_trans(x): rr = np.multiply.outer(self.r, x.T) rr = np.swapaxes(rr, 0, -2) return rr + self.c super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(n), trans=my_trans, jac=4 / 3 * np.pi * self.r**3 ) class Quad_Tet(Quadrature): def __init__(self, v, n, scheme_fcn=qd.t3.get_good_scheme): assert ( n <= 14 ), "The degree of the cubature is not more than 14. Otherwise use nD simplex scheme!" self.v = np.array(v) if self.v.shape != (4, 3): self.v = self.v.T assert self.v.shape == (4, 3), "Vertices must be a 4 by 3 list or numpy array!" from quadpy.tn._helpers import transform, get_vol self.vol = get_vol(self.v) super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(n), trans=lambda x: transform(x, self.v.T).T, jac=self.vol ) class Quad_Cube(Quadrature): def __init__(self, v, n, region_type=True, scheme_fcn=qd.c3.get_good_scheme): from quadpy.cn._helpers import transform, get_detJ assert ( n <= 11 ), "The degree of the cubature is not more than 11. Otherwise use nD cube scheme!" if region_type: from quadpy.c3 import cube_points self.v = cube_points(*v) else: self.v = v super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(n), trans=lambda x: transform(x, self.v), jac=lambda x: np.abs(get_detJ(x, self.v)) * 2 ** np.prod(len(self.v.shape) - 1), ) def make_numpy(self): self.points_numpy = self.trans(self.points_ref) self.weights_numpy = self.weights_ref * self.jac( self.points_ref ) # check here, should be 1D*1D numpy array, or 1D*constant class Quad_Pyramid(Quadrature): def __init__(self, v, scheme_fcn=qd.p3.felippa_5): from quadpy.p3._helpers import _transform, _get_det_J self.v = v super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(), trans=lambda x: _transform(x.T, self.v).T, jac=lambda x: np.abs(_get_det_J(self.v, x.T)), ) def make_numpy(self): self.points_numpy = self.trans(self.points_ref) self.weights_numpy = self.weights_ref * self.jac( self.points_ref ) # check here, should be 1D*1D numpy array, or 1D*constant class Quad_Wedge(Quadrature): def __init__(self, v, scheme_fcn=qd.w3.felippa_6): from quadpy.w3._helpers import _transform, _get_detJ self.v = np.array(v) super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(), trans=lambda x: _transform(x.T, self.v).T, jac=lambda x: np.abs(_get_detJ(x.T, self.v)), ) def make_numpy(self): self.points_numpy = self.trans(self.points_ref) self.weights_numpy = self.weights_ref * self.jac( self.points_ref ) # check here, should be 1D*1D numpy array, or 1D*constant # nD manifold class Quad_nD_Sphere(Quadrature): def __init__(self, r, c, dim, scheme_fcn=qd.un.dobrodeev_1978): import ndim self.r = np.array(r) self.c = np.array(c) self.dim = dim def my_trans(x): rr = np.multiply.outer(self.r, x) rr = np.swapaxes(rr, 0, -2) return rr + self.c self.vol = ndim.nsphere.volume(self.dim, r=self.r) super().__init__(scheme=scheme_fcn(self.dim), trans=my_trans, jac=self.vol) class Quad_nD_Simplex(Quadrature): def __init__(self, v, dim, n, scheme_fcn=qd.tn.grundmann_moeller): from quadpy.tn._helpers import transform, get_vol self.v = np.array(v) self.dim = dim self.vol = get_vol(self.v) super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(self.dim, n), trans=lambda x: transform(x, self.v.T).T, jac=self.vol, ) class Quad_nD_Ball(Quadrature): def __init__(self, r, c, dim, scheme_fcn=qd.sn.dobrodeev_1970): import ndim self.r = np.array(r) self.c = np.array(c) self.dim = dim self.vol = ndim.nball.volume(self.dim, r=self.r, symbolic=False) def my_trans(x): rr = np.multiply.outer(self.r, x.T) rr = np.swapaxes(rr, 0, -2) return rr + self.c super().__init__(scheme=scheme_fcn(self.dim), trans=my_trans, jac=self.vol) class Quad_nD_Cube(Quadrature): def __init__(self, v, dim, region_type=True, scheme_fcn=qd.cn.stroud_cn_3_3): from quadpy.cn._helpers import transform, get_detJ self.dim = dim if region_type: from quadpy.cn._helpers import ncube_points self.v = ncube_points(*v) else: self.v = v super().__init__( scheme=scheme_fcn(self.dim), trans=lambda x: transform(x, self.v), jac=lambda x: 2 ** np.prod(len(self.v.shape) - 1) * np.abs(get_detJ(x, self.v)), ) def make_numpy(self): self.points_numpy = self.trans(self.points_ref) self.weights_numpy = self.weights_ref * self.jac( self.points_ref ) # check here, should be 1D*1D numpy array, or 1D*constant # 2D cubature based on mesh def domain_weights_and_points_2D(P, T, n=5, scheme=None): # P is the point info # T is the triangle info # n is the cubature order, if applicable T = T.astype(np.int) Nt = T.shape[0] if scheme is None: scheme = qd.t2._lether.lether(n) p_ref = scheme.points w_ref = scheme.weights xy_tmp = [] w_tmp = [] for i in range(1, Nt): idp = T[i, :] tri = np.vstack((P[idp[0], :], P[idp[1], :], P[idp[2], :])) S = 0.5 * np.abs(np.linalg.det(np.hstack((tri, np.ones((3, 1)))))) xy_tmp.append(p_ref.T @ tri) w_tmp.append(S * w_ref) xy = np.vstack(xy_tmp) w = np.hstack(w_tmp) return w.astype(np.float32), xy.astype(np.float32) # 3D cubature based on mesh def domain_weights_and_points_3D(P, T, n=5, scheme=None): # P is the point info # T is the triangle info # n is the cubature order, if applicable T = T.astype(np.int) Nt = T.shape[0] if scheme is None: scheme = qd.t3.get_good_scheme(n) p_ref = scheme.points w_ref = scheme.weights xyz_tmp = [] w_tmp = [] for i in range(0, Nt): idp = T[i, :] tet = np.vstack((P[idp[0], :], P[idp[1], :], P[idp[2], :], P[idp[3], :])) V = np.abs(np.linalg.det(np.hstack((tet, np.ones((4, 1)))))) / 6 xyz_tmp.append(p_ref.T @ tet) w_tmp.append(V * w_ref) xyz = np.vstack(xyz_tmp) w = np.hstack(w_tmp) return w.astype(np.float32), xyz.astype(np.float32) # Householder reflector def Householder_reflector(u0, v0): # u and v are unit vectors # Hu=v, Hv=u u = u0.reshape((-1, 1)) / np.linalg.norm(u0) v = v0.reshape((-1, 1)) / np.linalg.norm(v0) return np.eye(3) + (u @ v.T + v @ u.T - u @ u.T - v @ v.T) / (1 - u.T @ v)