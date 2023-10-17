Jupyter Notebook workflow
This tutorial builds a simple example in a jupyter notebook. This workflow is useful for interactive developement and rapid prototyping.
Hydra is a configuration package that is built into the heart of Modulus Sym, which allows for easy control over various hyperparameters using YAML files. For every problem being solved using Modulus, Hydra is the first component to be initialized and has direct influence on all component levels inside of Modulus Sym.
Typically, if you are setting up the problem using a python script, this config file is loaded into a Python
ModulusConfig object which is then used by Modulus. The below code shows a minimal python script that is ingesting the Modulus Sym configs.
import modulus.sym
from modulus.sym.hydra import to_yaml
from modulus.sym.hydra.config import ModulusConfig
@modulus.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config")
def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None:
print(to_yaml(cfg))
if __name__ == "__main__":
run()
We recommend this workflow for larger more complex projects. This configuration setup is used in most of the examples documented in this User Guide. However, for running the Modulus Sym in a jupyter notebook environment, we can take the approach shown below which uses the
compose() utility. Let’s see how the config object can be loaded in such a case. The contents of the
config.yaml file are shown:
defaults:
- modulus_default
- scheduler: tf_exponential_lr
- optimizer: adam
- loss: sum
- _self_
scheduler:
decay_rate: 0.95
decay_steps: 200
save_filetypes: "vtk,npz"
training:
rec_results_freq: 1000
rec_constraint_freq: 1000
max_steps: 10000
Next, we load the config file using:
[1]:
import modulus.sym
from modulus.sym.hydra import to_yaml
from modulus.sym.hydra.utils import compose
from modulus.sym.hydra.config import ModulusConfig
cfg = compose(config_path="conf", config_name="config")
cfg.network_dir = 'outputs' # Set the network directory for checkpoints
print(to_yaml(cfg))
/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/modulus/sym/hydra/utils.py:149: UserWarning:
The version_base parameter is not specified.
Please specify a compatability version level, or None.
Will assume defaults for version 1.1
hydra.initialize(
TorchScript default is being turned off due to PyTorch version mismatch.
training:
max_steps: 10000
grad_agg_freq: 1
rec_results_freq: 1000
rec_validation_freq: ${training.rec_results_freq}
rec_inference_freq: ${training.rec_results_freq}
rec_monitor_freq: ${training.rec_results_freq}
rec_constraint_freq: 1000
save_network_freq: 1000
print_stats_freq: 100
summary_freq: 1000
amp: false
amp_dtype: float16
ntk:
use_ntk: false
save_name: null
run_freq: 1000
graph:
func_arch: false
func_arch_allow_partial_hessian: true
stop_criterion:
metric: null
min_delta: null
patience: 50000
mode: min
freq: 1000
strict: false
profiler:
profile: false
start_step: 0
end_step: 100
name: nvtx
network_dir: outputs
initialization_network_dir: ''
save_filetypes: vtk,npz
summary_histograms: false
jit: false
jit_use_nvfuser: true
jit_arch_mode: only_activation
jit_autograd_nodes: false
cuda_graphs: true
cuda_graph_warmup: 20
find_unused_parameters: false
broadcast_buffers: false
device: ''
debug: false
run_mode: train
arch: ???
models: ???
loss:
_target_: modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Sum
weights: null
optimizer:
_params_:
compute_gradients: adam_compute_gradients
apply_gradients: adam_apply_gradients
_target_: torch.optim.Adam
lr: 0.001
betas:
- 0.9
- 0.999
eps: 1.0e-08
weight_decay: 0.0
amsgrad: false
scheduler:
_target_: custom
_name_: tf.ExponentialLR
decay_rate: 0.95
decay_steps: 200
batch_size: ???
custom: ???
For this puerly physics driven case, we won’t use any external training data. Instead we will create some geometry that we can use to sample the various collocation points needed to impose the boundary and equation losses. Modulus Sym has several geometry objects to choose from ranging from 1D shapes like
Point1D,
Line1D to more complex 3D ones like
Torus,
Tetrahedron etc. Let’s use the
Line1D object for this example to sample the required points.
[2]:
from sympy import Symbol
from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_1d import Line1D
# make geometry
x = Symbol("x")
geo = Line1D(0, 1)
Once the geometry object is instantiated, you can use methods like
sample_boundary and
sample_interior to sample the points using that geometry object to get a feel for what is being sampled. Feel free to plot the samples for more visualization.
[3]:
samples = geo.sample_boundary(10, quasirandom=True)
print("Boundary Samples", samples)
samples = geo.sample_interior(100, quasirandom=True)
# print("Interior Samples", samples)
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
plt.figure()
plt.scatter(samples['x'], samples['sdf'], label='Signed Distance Field')
plt.legend()
plt.show()
Boundary Samples {'x': array([[0.],
[0.],
[0.],
[0.],
[1.],
[1.],
[1.],
[1.],
[1.],
[1.]]), 'normal_x': array([[-1.],
[-1.],
[-1.],
[-1.],
[ 1.],
[ 1.],
[ 1.],
[ 1.],
[ 1.],
[ 1.]]), 'area': array([[0.25 ],
[0.25 ],
[0.25 ],
[0.25 ],
[0.16666667],
[0.16666667],
[0.16666667],
[0.16666667],
[0.16666667],
[0.16666667]])}
In this section, we will create the nodes required for our problem. These include the neural network itself (which acts as a adaptable function) and any equations that are used to formulate the PDE loss functions. Before that, let’s quickly define the differential equation for the problem using sympy.
The
PDE class allows us to write the equations symbolically in Sympy. This allows you to quickly write your equations in the most natural way possible. The Sympy equations are converted to PyTorch expressions in the back-end and can also be printed to ensure correct implementation.
In the subsequent examples we will look at how to code a more complicated PDE, but for this example, the simple PDE can be set up as below. Modulus Sym also comes with several common PDEs predefined for the user to choose from. Some of the PDEs that are already available in the PDEs module are: Navier Stokes, Linear Elasticity, Advection Diffusion, Wave Equations, etc.
[4]:
from sympy import Symbol, Number, Function
from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE
class CustomPDE(PDE):
def __init__(self, f=1.0):
# coordinates
x = Symbol("x")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x}
# make u function
u = Function("u")(*input_variables)
# source term
if type(f) is str:
f = Function(f)(*input_variables)
elif type(f) in [float, int]:
f = Number(f)
# set equations
self.equations = {}
self.equations["custom_pde"] = (
u.diff(x, 2) - f
) # "custom_pde" key name will be used in constraints
Now that we have the custom PDE defined, let’s setup the nodes for the problem.
[5]:
from modulus.sym.models.fully_connected import FullyConnectedArch
from modulus.sym.key import Key
# make list of nodes to unroll graph on
eq = CustomPDE(f=1.0)
u_net = FullyConnectedArch(
input_keys=[Key("x")], output_keys=[Key("u")], nr_layers=3, layer_size=32
)
nodes = eq.make_nodes() + [u_net.make_node(name="u_network")]
Let’s visualize the symbolic node that we created and the architecture itself.
[6]:
# visualize the network and symbolic equation in Modulus Sym:
print(u_net)
print(eq.pprint())
# graphically visualize the PyTorch execution graph
!pip install torchviz
import torch
from torchviz import make_dot
from IPython.display import Image
# pass dummy data through the model
data_out = u_net({"x": (torch.rand(10, 1)),})
make_dot(data_out["u"], params=dict(u_net.named_parameters())).render("u_network", format="png")
display(Image(filename='./u_network.png'))
FullyConnectedArch(
(_impl): FullyConnectedArchCore(
(layers): ModuleList(
(0): FCLayer(
(linear): WeightNormLinear(in_features=1, out_features=32, bias=True)
)
(1-2): 2 x FCLayer(
(linear): WeightNormLinear(in_features=32, out_features=32, bias=True)
)
)
(final_layer): FCLayer(
(linear): Linear(in_features=32, out_features=1, bias=True)
)
)
)
custom_pde: u__x__x - 1.0
None
The
Domain holds all constraints as well as additional components needed in the training process. These additional components include inferencers, validators, and monitors. When developing in Modulus Sym, constraints that the user defines are then added to the training
Domain to create a collection of training objectives. The Domain and the configs are passed as inputs when using the Solver class.
[7]:
from modulus.sym.domain import Domain
# make domain
domain = Domain()
Now let’s look into adding constraints to this domain. This can be thought of as adding specific constraints to the neural network optimization. For this physics-driven problem, these constraints are the boundary conditions and equation residuals. The goal is to satisfy the boundary conditions exactly, and ideally have the PDE residuals to go 0. These constraints can be specified within Modulus Sym using classes like
PointwiseBoundaryConstrant and
PointwiseInteriorConstraint. A L2 loss
(defult and can be modified) is then constructed from these constraints which is used by the optimizer to minimize on. Specifying the constraints in this fashion is called soft-constraints.
Boundary constraints: For generating a boundary condition, we need to sample the points on the required boundary/surface of the geometry, specify the nodes we would like to unroll/evaluate on these points and then assign them the desired values.
A boundary can be sampled using
PointwiseBoundaryConstraint class. This will sample the entire boundary of the geometry we specify in the geometry argument, in this case, both the endpoints of the 1d line. A particular boundary of the geometry can be sub-sampled by using a particular criterion using the
criteria parameter. We will see its use in a later example. The desired values for the boundary condition are listed as a dictionary in outvar argument. These dictionaries are then used
when unrolling the computational graph (specified using the nodes argument) for training. The number of points to sample on each boundary are specified using the
batch_size argument.
Equations to solve: The Custom PDE we defined is enforced on all the points in the interior. We will use
PointwiseInteriorConstraint class to sample points in the interior of the geometry. Again, the appropriate geometry is specified in the geometry argument; the equations to solve are specified as a dictionary input to outvar argument. These dictionaries are then used when unrolling the computational graph (specified using the nodes argument) for training. For this problem we have the
'custom_pde':0. The argument
bounds, determines the range for sampling the values for variables.
[8]:
from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseInteriorConstraint
# bcs
bc = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=geo,
outvar={"u": 0},
batch_size=2,
)
domain.add_constraint(bc, "bc")
# interior
interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=geo,
outvar={"custom_pde": 0},
batch_size=100,
bounds={x: (0, 1)},
)
domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior")
Let’s create some inferencer object to visualize our results.
[9]:
import numpy as np
from modulus.sym.domain.inferencer import PointwiseInferencer
# add inferencer
inference = PointwiseInferencer(
nodes=nodes,
invar={"x": np.linspace(0, 1.0, 100).reshape(-1,1)},
output_names=["u"],
)
domain.add_inferencer(inference, "inf_data")
We can create a solver by using the domain we just created along with the other configurations that define the optimizer choices, settings (i.e.
conf) using Modulus Sym’s
Solver class. The solver can then be executed using the solve method.
[10]:
# to make the logging work in the jupyter cells
# execute this cell only once
import logging
logging.getLogger().addHandler(logging.StreamHandler())
[11]:
import os
from modulus.sym.solver import Solver
# optional
# set appropriate GPU in case of multi-GPU machine
# os.environ["CUDA_DEVICE_ORDER"]="PCI_BUS_ID"
# os.environ["CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES"]="2"
# make solver
slv = Solver(cfg, domain)
# start solver
slv.solve()
attempting to restore from: /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
optimizer checkpoint not found
model u_network.0.pth not found
/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch/_functorch/deprecated.py:61: UserWarning: We've integrated functorch into PyTorch. As the final step of the integration, functorch.vmap is deprecated as of PyTorch 2.0 and will be deleted in a future version of PyTorch >= 2.3. Please use torch.vmap instead; see the PyTorch 2.0 release notes and/or the torch.func migration guide for more details https://pytorch.org/docs/master/func.migrating.html
warn_deprecated('vmap', 'torch.vmap')
/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch/_functorch/deprecated.py:77: UserWarning: We've integrated functorch into PyTorch. As the final step of the integration, functorch.jvp is deprecated as of PyTorch 2.0 and will be deleted in a future version of PyTorch >= 2.3. Please use torch.func.jvp instead; see the PyTorch 2.0 release notes and/or the torch.func migration guide for more details https://pytorch.org/docs/master/func.migrating.html
warn_deprecated('jvp')
/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch/_functorch/deprecated.py:73: UserWarning: We've integrated functorch into PyTorch. As the final step of the integration, functorch.vjp is deprecated as of PyTorch 2.0 and will be deleted in a future version of PyTorch >= 2.3. Please use torch.func.vjp instead; see the PyTorch 2.0 release notes and/or the torch.func migration guide for more details https://pytorch.org/docs/master/func.migrating.html
warn_deprecated('vjp')
[step: 0] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 0] record constraint batch time: 2.020e-02s
[step: 0] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 0] record inferencers time: 3.926e-03s
[step: 0] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 0] loss: 6.198e-01
Attempting cuda graph building, this may take a bit...
[step: 100] loss: 2.897e-04, time/iteration: 1.109e+02 ms
[step: 200] loss: 1.992e-05, time/iteration: 4.593e+00 ms
[step: 300] loss: 2.384e-06, time/iteration: 4.546e+00 ms
[step: 400] loss: 1.701e-06, time/iteration: 4.583e+00 ms
[step: 500] loss: 1.624e-06, time/iteration: 4.547e+00 ms
[step: 600] loss: 1.805e-06, time/iteration: 4.580e+00 ms
[step: 700] loss: 1.209e-06, time/iteration: 4.620e+00 ms
[step: 800] loss: 1.135e-06, time/iteration: 4.614e+00 ms
[step: 900] loss: 8.912e-07, time/iteration: 4.655e+00 ms
[step: 1000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 1000] record constraint batch time: 1.995e-02s
[step: 1000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 1000] record inferencers time: 3.986e-03s
[step: 1000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 1000] loss: 1.173e-06, time/iteration: 5.293e+00 ms
[step: 1100] loss: 9.503e-07, time/iteration: 4.543e+00 ms
[step: 1200] loss: 8.333e-07, time/iteration: 4.519e+00 ms
[step: 1300] loss: 6.433e-07, time/iteration: 4.480e+00 ms
[step: 1400] loss: 5.219e-07, time/iteration: 4.482e+00 ms
[step: 1500] loss: 7.840e-07, time/iteration: 4.480e+00 ms
[step: 1600] loss: 7.086e-07, time/iteration: 4.653e+00 ms
[step: 1700] loss: 6.743e-07, time/iteration: 4.459e+00 ms
[step: 1800] loss: 5.179e-07, time/iteration: 4.502e+00 ms
[step: 1900] loss: 4.267e-07, time/iteration: 4.476e+00 ms
[step: 2000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 2000] record constraint batch time: 1.777e-02s
[step: 2000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 2000] record inferencers time: 3.750e-03s
[step: 2000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 2000] loss: 4.716e-07, time/iteration: 4.880e+00 ms
[step: 2100] loss: 5.014e-07, time/iteration: 4.505e+00 ms
[step: 2200] loss: 4.765e-07, time/iteration: 4.465e+00 ms
[step: 2300] loss: 4.829e-07, time/iteration: 4.487e+00 ms
[step: 2400] loss: 4.770e-07, time/iteration: 4.472e+00 ms
[step: 2500] loss: 3.817e-07, time/iteration: 4.465e+00 ms
[step: 2600] loss: 5.599e-07, time/iteration: 4.469e+00 ms
[step: 2700] loss: 3.385e-07, time/iteration: 4.459e+00 ms
[step: 2800] loss: 4.558e-07, time/iteration: 4.468e+00 ms
[step: 2900] loss: 4.098e-07, time/iteration: 4.469e+00 ms
[step: 3000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 3000] record constraint batch time: 1.626e-02s
[step: 3000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 3000] record inferencers time: 3.900e-03s
[step: 3000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 3000] loss: 4.536e-07, time/iteration: 4.868e+00 ms
[step: 3100] loss: 4.093e-07, time/iteration: 4.476e+00 ms
[step: 3200] loss: 4.538e-07, time/iteration: 4.468e+00 ms
[step: 3300] loss: 3.622e-07, time/iteration: 4.469e+00 ms
[step: 3400] loss: 4.896e-07, time/iteration: 4.481e+00 ms
[step: 3500] loss: 4.094e-07, time/iteration: 4.472e+00 ms
[step: 3600] loss: 4.390e-07, time/iteration: 4.454e+00 ms
[step: 3700] loss: 4.511e-07, time/iteration: 4.469e+00 ms
[step: 3800] loss: 4.221e-07, time/iteration: 4.457e+00 ms
[step: 3900] loss: 3.551e-07, time/iteration: 4.484e+00 ms
[step: 4000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 4000] record constraint batch time: 1.729e-02s
[step: 4000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 4000] record inferencers time: 3.702e-03s
[step: 4000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 4000] loss: 2.978e-07, time/iteration: 4.864e+00 ms
[step: 4100] loss: 3.336e-07, time/iteration: 4.458e+00 ms
[step: 4200] loss: 4.271e-07, time/iteration: 4.470e+00 ms
[step: 4300] loss: 3.872e-07, time/iteration: 4.460e+00 ms
[step: 4400] loss: 3.924e-07, time/iteration: 4.472e+00 ms
[step: 4500] loss: 3.110e-07, time/iteration: 4.467e+00 ms
[step: 4600] loss: 3.840e-07, time/iteration: 4.475e+00 ms
[step: 4700] loss: 3.453e-07, time/iteration: 4.465e+00 ms
[step: 4800] loss: 3.240e-07, time/iteration: 4.474e+00 ms
[step: 4900] loss: 3.005e-07, time/iteration: 4.455e+00 ms
[step: 5000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 5000] record constraint batch time: 1.635e-02s
[step: 5000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 5000] record inferencers time: 3.474e-03s
[step: 5000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 5000] loss: 4.937e-07, time/iteration: 4.863e+00 ms
[step: 5100] loss: 3.434e-07, time/iteration: 4.472e+00 ms
[step: 5200] loss: 3.444e-07, time/iteration: 4.467e+00 ms
[step: 5300] loss: 2.832e-07, time/iteration: 4.454e+00 ms
[step: 5400] loss: 3.869e-07, time/iteration: 4.453e+00 ms
[step: 5500] loss: 2.286e-07, time/iteration: 4.460e+00 ms
[step: 5600] loss: 2.485e-07, time/iteration: 4.496e+00 ms
[step: 5700] loss: 2.399e-07, time/iteration: 4.469e+00 ms
[step: 5800] loss: 2.396e-07, time/iteration: 4.455e+00 ms
[step: 5900] loss: 2.385e-07, time/iteration: 4.478e+00 ms
[step: 6000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 6000] record constraint batch time: 1.662e-02s
[step: 6000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 6000] record inferencers time: 3.530e-03s
[step: 6000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 6000] loss: 2.343e-07, time/iteration: 4.879e+00 ms
[step: 6100] loss: 2.495e-07, time/iteration: 4.464e+00 ms
[step: 6200] loss: 1.919e-07, time/iteration: 4.481e+00 ms
[step: 6300] loss: 2.476e-07, time/iteration: 4.451e+00 ms
[step: 6400] loss: 3.320e-07, time/iteration: 4.469e+00 ms
[step: 6500] loss: 2.624e-07, time/iteration: 4.462e+00 ms
[step: 6600] loss: 2.089e-07, time/iteration: 4.464e+00 ms
[step: 6700] loss: 2.930e-07, time/iteration: 4.477e+00 ms
[step: 6800] loss: 1.763e-07, time/iteration: 4.463e+00 ms
[step: 6900] loss: 1.849e-07, time/iteration: 4.466e+00 ms
[step: 7000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 7000] record constraint batch time: 1.687e-02s
[step: 7000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 7000] record inferencers time: 3.583e-03s
[step: 7000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 7000] loss: 1.626e-07, time/iteration: 4.878e+00 ms
[step: 7100] loss: 2.192e-07, time/iteration: 4.693e+00 ms
[step: 7200] loss: 2.445e-07, time/iteration: 4.456e+00 ms
[step: 7300] loss: 1.656e-07, time/iteration: 4.453e+00 ms
[step: 7400] loss: 4.015e-07, time/iteration: 4.461e+00 ms
[step: 7500] loss: 1.807e-07, time/iteration: 4.529e+00 ms
[step: 7600] loss: 9.484e-07, time/iteration: 4.509e+00 ms
[step: 7700] loss: 1.505e-06, time/iteration: 4.572e+00 ms
[step: 7800] loss: 1.922e-07, time/iteration: 4.590e+00 ms
[step: 7900] loss: 3.970e-06, time/iteration: 4.615e+00 ms
[step: 8000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 8000] record constraint batch time: 1.870e-02s
[step: 8000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 8000] record inferencers time: 3.477e-03s
[step: 8000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 8000] loss: 4.261e-06, time/iteration: 5.017e+00 ms
[step: 8100] loss: 1.624e-07, time/iteration: 4.484e+00 ms
[step: 8200] loss: 1.113e-07, time/iteration: 4.532e+00 ms
[step: 8300] loss: 1.772e-07, time/iteration: 4.652e+00 ms
[step: 8400] loss: 1.324e-07, time/iteration: 4.467e+00 ms
[step: 8500] loss: 1.107e-07, time/iteration: 4.524e+00 ms
[step: 8600] loss: 1.186e-07, time/iteration: 4.514e+00 ms
[step: 8700] loss: 4.657e-07, time/iteration: 4.505e+00 ms
[step: 8800] loss: 9.405e-08, time/iteration: 4.479e+00 ms
[step: 8900] loss: 7.684e-08, time/iteration: 4.487e+00 ms
[step: 9000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 9000] record constraint batch time: 1.760e-02s
[step: 9000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 9000] record inferencers time: 3.445e-03s
[step: 9000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 9000] loss: 2.143e-07, time/iteration: 4.896e+00 ms
[step: 9100] loss: 6.356e-08, time/iteration: 4.490e+00 ms
[step: 9200] loss: 8.093e-08, time/iteration: 4.541e+00 ms
[step: 9300] loss: 5.905e-08, time/iteration: 4.468e+00 ms
[step: 9400] loss: 5.401e-08, time/iteration: 4.491e+00 ms
[step: 9500] loss: 1.142e-07, time/iteration: 4.476e+00 ms
[step: 9600] loss: 5.954e-08, time/iteration: 4.467e+00 ms
[step: 9700] loss: 5.403e-08, time/iteration: 4.533e+00 ms
[step: 9800] loss: 5.789e-08, time/iteration: 4.464e+00 ms
[step: 9900] loss: 7.232e-08, time/iteration: 4.484e+00 ms
[step: 10000] saved constraint results to outputs
[step: 10000] record constraint batch time: 1.695e-02s
[step: 10000] saved inferencer results to outputs
[step: 10000] record inferencers time: 3.413e-03s
[step: 10000] saved checkpoint to /examples/release_23.11/first_testing/modulus-sym/docs/user_guide/notebook/outputs
[step: 10000] loss: 6.352e-08, time/iteration: 4.893e+00 ms
[step: 10000] reached maximum training steps, finished training!
The inference domain can be visulaized and the results can be plotted using
matplotlib.
[12]:
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
import numpy as np
data = np.load('./outputs/inferencers/inf_data.npz', allow_pickle=True)
data = np.atleast_1d(data.f.arr_0)[0]
plt.figure()
x = data['x'].flatten()
pred_u = data['u'].flatten()
plt.plot(np.sort(x), pred_u[np.argsort(x)], label='Neural Solver')
plt.plot(np.sort(x), 0.5*(np.sort(x)*(np.sort(x)-1)), label='(1/2)(x-1)x')
x_np = np.array([0., 1.])
u_np = 0.5*(x_np-1)*x_np
plt.scatter(x_np, u_np, label='BC')
plt.legend()
plt.show()