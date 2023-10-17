Jupyter Notebook workflow

The Domain holds all constraints as well as additional components needed in the training process. These additional components include inferencers, validators, and monitors. When developing in Modulus Sym, constraints that the user defines are then added to the training Domain to create a collection of training objectives. The Domain and the configs are passed as inputs when using the Solver class.

from modulus.sym.domain import Domain
# make domain
domain = Domain()

Now let’s look into adding constraints to this domain. This can be thought of as adding specific constraints to the neural network optimization. For this physics-driven problem, these constraints are the boundary conditions and equation residuals. The goal is to satisfy the boundary conditions exactly, and ideally have the PDE residuals to go 0. These constraints can be specified within Modulus Sym using classes like PointwiseBoundaryConstrant and PointwiseInteriorConstraint . A L2 loss (defult and can be modified) is then constructed from these constraints which is used by the optimizer to minimize on. Specifying the constraints in this fashion is called soft-constraints.

Boundary constraints: For generating a boundary condition, we need to sample the points on the required boundary/surface of the geometry, specify the nodes we would like to unroll/evaluate on these points and then assign them the desired values.

A boundary can be sampled using PointwiseBoundaryConstraint class. This will sample the entire boundary of the geometry we specify in the geometry argument, in this case, both the endpoints of the 1d line. A particular boundary of the geometry can be sub-sampled by using a particular criterion using the criteria parameter. We will see its use in a later example. The desired values for the boundary condition are listed as a dictionary in outvar argument. These dictionaries are then used when unrolling the computational graph (specified using the nodes argument) for training. The number of points to sample on each boundary are specified using the batch_size argument.

Equations to solve: The Custom PDE we defined is enforced on all the points in the interior. We will use PointwiseInteriorConstraint class to sample points in the interior of the geometry. Again, the appropriate geometry is specified in the geometry argument; the equations to solve are specified as a dictionary input to outvar argument. These dictionaries are then used when unrolling the computational graph (specified using the nodes argument) for training. For this problem we have the 'custom_pde':0 . The argument bounds , determines the range for sampling the values for variables.