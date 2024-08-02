NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Class Entity

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::Entity

Class Documentation

class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity

Class to wrap GXF Entity (nvidia::gxf::Entity).

Public Functions

Entity() = default
inline explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity &other)
inline explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity &&other)
inline operator bool() const

Return true if the entity is not null.

Calling this method on an entity object from {cpp:func}holoscan::IOContext::receive will return false if there is no entity to receive.

Returns

true if the entity is not null. Otherwise, false.

template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> && holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
inline std::shared_ptr<DataT> get(const char *name = nullptr, bool log_errors = true) const
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> && holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
inline void add(std::shared_ptr<DataT> &data, const char *name = nullptr)

Public Static Functions

static Entity New(ExecutionContext *context)
