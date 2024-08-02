Namespace holoscan::ops

Contents
Classes
Enums
Struct BufferInfo
Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec
Struct InputSpec::View
Struct InferenceOp::DataMap
Struct InferenceOp::DataVecMap
Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataMap
Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap
Struct V4L2VideoCaptureOp::Buffer
Class AJASourceOp
Class AsyncPingRxOp
Class AsyncPingTxOp
Class BayerDemosaicOp
Class FormatConverterOp
Class ForwardOp
Class GXFOperator
Class HolovizOp
Class InferenceOp
Class InferenceProcessorOp
Class PingRxOp
Class PingTxOp
Class SegmentationPostprocessorOp
Class V4L2VideoCaptureOp
Class VideoStreamRecorderOp
Class VideoStreamReplayerOp
Class VirtualOperator
Class VirtualReceiverOp
Class VirtualTransmitterOp
Enum FormatConversionType
Enum FormatDType