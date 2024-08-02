NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0  Program Listing for File gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp

Program Listing for File gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/executors/gxf/gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_PARAMETER_ADAPTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_PARAMETER_ADAPTOR_HPP

#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "../../arg.hpp"
#include "../../common.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "../../io_spec.hpp"
#include "../../parameter.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFParameterAdaptor {
 public:
  using AdaptFunc =
      std::function<gxf_result_t(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,
                                 const ArgType& arg_type, const std::any& any_value)>;

  inline static AdaptFunc none_param_handler = [](gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid,
                                                  const char* key, const ArgType& arg_type,
                                                  const std::any& any_value) {
    (void)context;
    (void)uid;
    (void)key;
    (void)arg_type;
    (void)any_value;
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);

    return GXF_FAILURE;
  };

  static GXFParameterAdaptor& get_instance();

  static gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,
                                ParameterWrapper& param_wrap) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const auto index = std::type_index(param_wrap.type());
    const AdaptFunc& func = instance.get_param_handler(index);
    if (&func == &none_param_handler) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);
      return GXF_FAILURE;
    }

    return func(context, uid, key, param_wrap.arg_type(), param_wrap.value());
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static void ensure_type() {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    instance.add_param_handler<typeT>();
  }

  AdaptFunc& get_param_handler(std::type_index index) {
    if (function_map_.find(index) == function_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No parameter handler for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return GXFParameterAdaptor::none_param_handler;
    }
    auto& handler = function_map_[index];
    return handler;
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_param_handler(AdaptFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
  }

  void add_param_handler(std::type_index index, AdaptFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(index, func);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_param_handler() {
    const AdaptFunc& func = [](gxf_context_t context,
                               gxf_uid_t uid,
                               const char* key,
                               const ArgType& arg_type,
                               const std::any& any_value) {
      (void)context;  // avoid `-Werror=unused-but-set-parameter` due to `constexpr`
      (void)uid;      // avoid `-Werror=unused-but-set-parameter` due to `constexpr`
      try {
        auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_value);

        param.set_default_value();  // set default value if not set.

        if (!param.has_value()) {
          if (param.flag() == ParameterFlag::kOptional) {
            return GXF_SUCCESS;
          } else {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
                "Unable to get argument for key '{}' with type '{}'", key, typeid(typeT).name());
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
        }

        auto& value = param.get();
        switch (arg_type.container_type()) {
          case ArgContainerType::kNative: {
            switch (arg_type.element_type()) {
              case ArgElementType::kBoolean: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, bool>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetBool(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kInt8: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF does not support int8_t parameter for key '{}'", key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8: {
                // GXF Doesn't support uint8_t parameter so use a workaround with
                // GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode.
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint8_t>) {
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  // uint8_t is not supported natively by yaml-cpp so push it as a uint32_t
                  // so that GXF can handle it.
                  yaml_node.push_back(static_cast<uint32_t>(value));
                  YAML::Node value_node = yaml_node[0];
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kInt16: {
                // GXF Doesn't support int16_t parameter so use a workaround with
                // GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode.
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int16_t>) {
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  yaml_node.push_back(value);
                  YAML::Node value_node = yaml_node[0];
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint16_t>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetUInt16(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kInt32: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int32_t>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetInt32(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint32_t>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetUInt32(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kInt64: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int64_t>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetInt64(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint64_t>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetUInt64(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kFloat32: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, float>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetFloat32(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kFloat64: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, double>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetFloat64(context, uid, key, value);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kComplex64: {
                // GXF Doesn't have parameter setter for complex<float> or complex<double>
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::complex<float>>) {
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  yaml_node.push_back(value);
                  YAML::Node value_node = yaml_node[0];
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kComplex128: {
                // GXF Doesn't have parameter setter for complex<float> or complex<double>
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::complex<double>>) {
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  yaml_node.push_back(value);
                  YAML::Node value_node = yaml_node[0];
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kString: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::string>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetStr(context, uid, key, value.c_str());
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kHandle: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to set handle parameter for key '{}'", key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, YAML::Node>) {
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value, "");
                } else {
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kYAMLNode for key '{}'",
                                     key);
                  return GXF_FAILURE;
                }
              }
              case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, holoscan::IOSpec*>) {
                  if (value) {
                    auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(value->connector());
                    gxf_uid_t cid = gxf_resource->gxf_cid();

                    return GxfParameterSetHandle(context, uid, key, cid);
                  } else {
                    // If the IOSpec is null, do not set the parameter.
                    return GXF_SUCCESS;
                  }
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kResource: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                             std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                              holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
                  // Set the handle parameter only if the resource is valid.
                  if (value) {
                    auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(value);
                    // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                    if (gxf_resource->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                      gxf_resource->gxf_eid(
                          gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                      gxf_resource->initialize();
                    }
                    return GxfParameterSetHandle(context, uid, key, gxf_resource->gxf_cid());
                  } else {
                    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("Resource is null for key '{}'. Not setting parameter.",
                                       key);
                    return GXF_SUCCESS;
                  }
                }
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kResource for key '{}'", key);
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                             std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                              holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
                  auto gxf_condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFCondition>(value);
                  if (value) {
                    // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                    if (gxf_condition->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                      gxf_condition->gxf_eid(
                          gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                      gxf_condition->initialize();
                    }
                    return GxfParameterSetHandle(context, uid, key, gxf_condition->gxf_cid());
                  }
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kCondition for key '{}'",
                                     key);
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kCustom for key '{}'", key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
            switch (arg_type.element_type()) {
              case ArgElementType::kInt8: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "GXF does not support std::vector<int8_t> parameter "
                    "for key '{}'",
                    key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8: {
                // GXF Doesn't support std::vector<uint8_t> parameter so use a workaround with
                // GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode.
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::vector<uint8_t>>) {
                  // Create vector of Handles
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  for (auto& item : value) {
                    // uint8_t is not supported natively by yaml-cpp so push it as a uint32_t
                    // so that GXF can handle it.
                    yaml_node.push_back(static_cast<uint32_t>(item));
                  }
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                } else if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>) {
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  for (const std::vector<uint32_t>& vec : value) {
                    for (uint32_t item : vec) { yaml_node.push_back(item); }
                  }
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
              case ArgElementType::kInt16:
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
              case ArgElementType::kInt32:
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
              case ArgElementType::kInt64:
              case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
              case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
              case ArgElementType::kFloat64:
              case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
              case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
              case ArgElementType::kString: {
                // GXF Doesn't support std::vector<bool> parameter so use a workaround with
                // GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode.
                if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<
                                  typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                  bool,
                                  int16_t,
                                  uint16_t,
                                  int32_t,
                                  uint32_t,
                                  int64_t,
                                  uint64_t,
                                  float,
                                  double,
                                  std::complex<float>,
                                  std::complex<double>,
                                  std::string>) {
                  if constexpr (holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT> == 1) {
                    // Create vector of Handles
                    YAML::Node yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                    for (typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type item : value) {
                      yaml_node.push_back(item);
                    }
                    return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                  } else if constexpr (holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT> == 2) {
                    YAML::Node yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                    for (std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type>& vec :
                         value) {
                      YAML::Node inner_yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                      for (typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type item : vec) {
                        inner_yaml_node.push_back(item);
                      }
                      if (inner_yaml_node.size() > 0) { yaml_node.push_back(inner_yaml_node); }
                    }
                    return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                  }
                }
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kHandle: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kHandle for key '{}'", key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kYAMLNode for key '{}'", key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>) {
                  // Create vector of Handles
                  YAML::Node yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                  for (auto& io_spec : value) {
                    if (io_spec) {  // Only consider non-null IOSpecs
                      auto gxf_resource =
                          std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(io_spec->connector());
                      yaml_node.push_back(gxf_resource->gxf_cname());
                    }
                  }
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                }
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "Unable to handle vector of std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> for key: "
                    "'{}'",
                    key);
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kResource: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                             std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                              holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
                  // Create vector of Handles
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  for (auto& resource : value) {
                    auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(resource);
                    // Push back the resource's gxf_cname only if it is not null.
                    if (gxf_resource) {
                      gxf_uid_t resource_cid = gxf_resource->gxf_cid();
                      std::string full_resource_name =
                          gxf::get_full_component_name(context, resource_cid);
                      yaml_node.push_back(full_resource_name.c_str());
                    } else {
                      HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
                          "Resource item in the vector is null. Skipping it for key '{}'", key);
                    }
                  }
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                }
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kResource for key '{}'", key);
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
                if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                             std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                              holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
                  // Create vector of Handles
                  YAML::Node yaml_node;
                  for (auto& condition : value) {
                    auto gxf_condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFCondition>(condition);
                    // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                    if (gxf_condition->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                      gxf_condition->gxf_eid(
                          gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                      gxf_condition->initialize();
                    }
                    gxf_uid_t condition_cid = gxf_condition->gxf_cid();
                    std::string full_condition_name =
                        gxf::get_full_component_name(context, condition_cid);
                    yaml_node.push_back(full_condition_name.c_str());
                  }
                  return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
                }
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kCondition for key '{}'", key);
                break;
              }
              case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                    "Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kCustom type for key '{}'", key);
                return GXF_FAILURE;
              }
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for key '{}'", key);
            break;
          }
        }
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Bad any cast exception: {}", e.what());
      }

      return GXF_FAILURE;
    };

    function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
  }

 private:
  GXFParameterAdaptor() {
    add_param_handler<bool>();
    add_param_handler<int8_t>();
    add_param_handler<int16_t>();
    add_param_handler<int32_t>();
    add_param_handler<int64_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint8_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint16_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint32_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint64_t>();
    add_param_handler<float>();
    add_param_handler<double>();
    add_param_handler<std::string>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<bool>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int8_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int16_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int32_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int64_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint8_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint16_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint32_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint64_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<float>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<double>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::string>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>();

    add_param_handler<YAML::Node>();
    add_param_handler<holoscan::IOSpec*>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>();

    add_param_handler<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>>();

    add_param_handler<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>();
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::type_index, AdaptFunc> function_map_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_PARAMETER_ADAPTOR_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 2, 2024
content here