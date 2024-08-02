Program Listing for File resource.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resource.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP

#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "./component.hpp"
#include "./gxf/gxf_component.hpp"
#include "./gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"

#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                                \
template <typename ArgT,                                                                  \
typename... ArgsT,                                                              \
typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||         \
std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>

#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()             \
class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)          \
: Resource(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                     \
class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                                  \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

namespace holoscan {

class Resource : public Component {
 public:
  enum class ResourceType {
    kNative,
    kGXF,
  };

  Resource() = default;

  Resource(Resource&&) = default;

  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit Resource(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  ~Resource() override = default;

  ResourceType resource_type() const { return resource_type_; }

  using Component::name;
  Resource& name(const std::string& name) & {
    name_ = name;
    return *this;
  }

  Resource&& name(const std::string& name) && {
    name_ = name;
    return std::move(*this);
  }

  using Component::fragment;
  Resource& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
    fragment_ = fragment;
    return *this;
  }

  Resource& spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec>& spec) {
    spec_ = spec;
    return *this;
  }
  ComponentSpec* spec() { return spec_.get(); }

  std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }

  using Component::add_arg;

  virtual void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) { (void)spec; }

  void initialize() override;

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

 protected:
  ResourceType resource_type_ = ResourceType::kNative;
  std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_;
  bool is_initialized_ = false;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP */

