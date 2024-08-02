Program Listing for File cpu_info.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_INFO_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_INFO_HPP
#include <memory>
namespace holoscan {
namespace CPUMetricFlag {
enum : uint64_t {
DEFAULT = 0x00,
CORE_COUNT = 0x01,
CPU_COUNT = 0x02,
AVAILABLE_PROCESSOR_COUNT = 0x04,
COUNT = CORE_COUNT | CPU_COUNT | AVAILABLE_PROCESSOR_COUNT,
CPU_USAGE = 0x8,
MEMORY_USAGE = 0x10,
SHARED_MEMORY_USAGE = 0x20,
ALL = COUNT | CPU_USAGE | MEMORY_USAGE | SHARED_MEMORY_USAGE,
};
} // namespace CPUMetricFlag
struct CPUInfo {
uint64_t metric_flags = 0;
int32_t num_cores = 0;
int32_t num_cpus = 0;
int32_t num_processors = 0;
float cpu_usage = 0.0f;
uint64_t memory_total = 0;
uint64_t memory_free = 0;
uint64_t memory_available = 0;
float memory_usage = 0.0f;
uint64_t shared_memory_total = 0;
uint64_t shared_memory_free = 0;
uint64_t shared_memory_available = 0;
float shared_memory_usage = 0.0f;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_INFO_HPP */