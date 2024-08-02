Program Listing for File timer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP #include <fmt/format.h> #include <chrono> namespace holoscan { class Timer { public: explicit Timer(const char* message, bool auto_start = true, bool auto_output = true) { message_ = message; is_auto_output_ = auto_output; if (auto_start) { elapsed_seconds_ = 0.0; start_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now(); } } ~Timer() { if (elapsed_seconds_ <= 0.0) { end_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now(); elapsed_seconds_ = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::duration<double>>(end_ - start_).count(); } if (is_auto_output_) { print(); } } void start() { elapsed_seconds_ = 0.0; start_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now(); } double stop() { end_ = std::chrono::high_resolution_clock::now(); elapsed_seconds_ = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::duration<double>>(end_ - start_).count(); return elapsed_seconds_; } double elapsed_time() { return elapsed_seconds_; } void print(const char* message = nullptr) { if (message) { fmt::print(stderr, message, elapsed_seconds_); } else { fmt::print(stderr, message_, elapsed_seconds_); } } private: const char* message_ = nullptr; bool is_auto_output_ = false; double elapsed_seconds_ = -1; std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::system_clock> start_{}; std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::system_clock> end_{}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_TIMER_HPP */