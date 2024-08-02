NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0  Typedef holoscan::OperatorNodeType

Typedef holoscan::OperatorNodeType

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::OperatorNodeType = std::shared_ptr<Operator>
Previous Typedef holoscan::OperatorGraph
Next Typedef holoscan::Parameter
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 2, 2024
content here