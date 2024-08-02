Typedef holoscan::is_shared_ptr_t

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Typedef Documentation

template<typename T>
using holoscan::is_shared_ptr_t = typename is_shared_ptr<T>::type
