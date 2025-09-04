Class ExecutionContext
Defined in File execution_context.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext(Class GXFExecutionContext)
-
class ExecutionContext
Class to hold the execution context.
This class provides the execution context for the operator.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext
Public Functions
-
ExecutionContext() = default
Construct a new Execution Context object.
-
virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default
-
inline std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input() const
Get the input context.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the input context.
-
inline std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output() const
Get the output context.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the output context.
-
inline void *context() const
Get the context.
- Returns
The pointer to the context.
-
virtual expected<cudaStream_t, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(const std::string &stream_name = "") = 0
allocate a new GXF CudaStream object and return the contained cudaStream_t
-
virtual void synchronize_streams(const std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> &cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream) = 0
synchronize all of the streams in cuda_streams with target_cuda_stream
-
virtual expected<int, RuntimeError> device_from_stream(cudaStream_t stream) = 0
determine the CUDA device corresponding to the given stream
-
virtual std::shared_ptr<Operator> find_operator(const std::string &op_name = "") = 0
Find an operator by name.
If the operator name is not provided, the current operator is returned.
- Parameters
op_name – The name of the operator.
- Returns
A shared pointer to the operator or nullptr if the operator is not found.
-
virtual expected<holoscan::OperatorStatus, RuntimeError> get_operator_status(const std::string &op_name = "") = 0
Get the status of the operator.
If the operator name is not provided, the status of the current operator is returned.
- Parameters
op_name – The name of the operator.
- Returns
The status of the operator or an error if the operator is not found.
Protected Attributes
-
std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input_context_ = nullptr
The input context.
-
std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output_context_ = nullptr
The output context.
-
void *context_ = nullptr
The context.
