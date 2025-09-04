NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Class ExecutionContext

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ExecutionContext

Class to hold the execution context.

This class provides the execution context for the operator.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext

Public Functions

ExecutionContext() = default

Construct a new Execution Context object.

virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default
inline std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input() const

Get the input context.

Returns

The shared pointer to the input context.

inline std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output() const

Get the output context.

Returns

The shared pointer to the output context.

inline void *context() const

Get the context.

Returns

The pointer to the context.

virtual expected<cudaStream_t, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(const std::string &stream_name = "") = 0

allocate a new GXF CudaStream object and return the contained cudaStream_t

virtual void synchronize_streams(const std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> &cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream) = 0

synchronize all of the streams in cuda_streams with target_cuda_stream

virtual expected<int, RuntimeError> device_from_stream(cudaStream_t stream) = 0

determine the CUDA device corresponding to the given stream

virtual std::shared_ptr<Operator> find_operator(const std::string &op_name = "") = 0

Find an operator by name.

If the operator name is not provided, the current operator is returned.

Parameters

op_name – The name of the operator.

Returns

A shared pointer to the operator or nullptr if the operator is not found.

virtual expected<holoscan::OperatorStatus, RuntimeError> get_operator_status(const std::string &op_name = "") = 0

Get the status of the operator.

If the operator name is not provided, the status of the current operator is returned.

Parameters

op_name – The name of the operator.

Returns

The status of the operator or an error if the operator is not found.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input_context_ = nullptr

The input context.

std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output_context_ = nullptr

The output context.

void *context_ = nullptr

The context.

