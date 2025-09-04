Function holoscan::viz::SetKeyCallback

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
void holoscan::viz::SetKeyCallback(void *user_pointer, KeyCallbackFunction callback)

Set the key callback. The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.

Parameters

  • user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback

  • callback – the new key callback or nullptr to remove the current callback

