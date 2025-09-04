Function holoscan::viz::SetFramebufferSizeCallback
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::SetFramebufferSizeCallback(void *user_pointer, FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction callback)
Set the framebuffer size callback. The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.
- Parameters
user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback
callback – the new framebuffer size callback or nullptr to remove the current callback
