NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Typedef holoscan::inference::Mappings

Typedef holoscan::inference::Mappings

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::inference::Mappings = std::map<std::string, std::string>
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here