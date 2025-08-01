Class AsyncBufferReceiver
Defined in File async_buffer_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Receiver(Class Receiver)
-
class AsyncBufferReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver
Async buffer receiver class.
The AsyncBufferReceiver class is used to receive messages from another operator within a fragment. This class uses a Simpson’s four-slot buffer to enable lockless and asynchronous communication.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit AsyncBufferReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
AsyncBufferReceiver() = default
-
AsyncBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
void track()
Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver as the GXF Component.
-
nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
Previous Class ArgumentSetter
Next Class AsyncBufferTransmitter