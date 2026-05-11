Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class FastDdsTransport

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport

Class Documentation

class FastDdsTransport : public nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport

DDS-based implementation of PubSubTransport.

Uses FastDDS DataWriter/DataReader for message transport.

Public Functions

explicit FastDdsTransport(FastDdsPubSubContext *context)

Construct a FastDdsTransport with a FastDdsPubSubContext.

Parameters

contextFastDdsPubSubContext providing DomainParticipant

~FastDdsTransport() override

Destructor - calls shutdown() if needed.

FastDdsTransport(const FastDdsTransport&) = delete
FastDdsTransport &operator=(const FastDdsTransport&) = delete
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> initialize() override
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> shutdown() override
bool is_initialized() const override
inline nvidia::gxf::TransportModel transport_model() const override

DDS is a topic-based transport.

PubSubContext uses this to call send(topic_name, …) once per publish instead of calling send(gid, …) once per subscriber.

inline bool native_topic_matching() const override

SEDP handles topic matching + QoS compatibility at the RTPS protocol level.

inline bool native_qos_enforcement() const override

RTPS-level reliability, durability, and deadline enforcement.

inline bool supports_multicast() const override

RTPS supports multicast for discovery and data.

inline bool requires_explicit_connections() const override

DDS DataWriters/DataReaders manage connections internally.

inline bool supports_native_buffers() const override
inline bool supports_mixed_local_remote_fanout() const override
inline bool supports_native_profile(const std::string &profile) const override
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> send_native_descriptor(const std::string &topic_name, const nvidia::gxf::NativeDescriptorPayload &descriptor, const nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata &metadata) override

Send a native descriptor on the sidecar topic “{topic}/_native_desc”.

void set_native_buffers_enabled(bool enabled)

Enable native buffer support (called by FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext)

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> connect_to(const nvidia::gxf::EndpointInfo &remote_endpoint) override

No-op for DDS - discovery is automatic via SPDP/SEDP.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> disconnect_from(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &remote_gid) override

No-op for DDS - endpoint lifecycle managed by DDS.

bool is_connected_to(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &remote_gid) const override

Returns true for any endpoint (DDS handles discovery).

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> create_publisher_endpoint(const std::string &topic_name, const nvidia::gxf::Gid &publisher_gid, const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile &qos = nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile{}) override

Create a DataWriter for a topic.

Called automatically by PubSubContext::register_publisher(). Maps the QoSProfile to FastDDS DataWriterQos via dds_qos::apply_writer_qos().

Parameters

  • topic_name – Name of the topic to publish to.

  • publisher_gid – GID to associate with this writer.

  • qos – QoS profile to apply to the DataWriter.

Returns

Success or error if topic/writer creation fails.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> create_subscriber_endpoint(const std::string &topic_name, const nvidia::gxf::Gid &subscriber_gid, const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile &qos = nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile{}) override

Create a DataReader for a topic.

Called automatically by PubSubContext::register_subscriber(). Maps the QoSProfile to FastDDS DataReaderQos via dds_qos::apply_reader_qos().

Parameters

  • topic_name – Name of the topic to subscribe to.

  • subscriber_gid – GID to associate with this reader.

  • qos – QoS profile to apply to the DataReader.

Returns

Success or error if topic/reader creation fails.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> remove_publisher_endpoint(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &publisher_gid) override

Remove a DataWriter.

Called automatically by PubSubContext::unregister_publisher() and PubSubContext::deinitialize(). For reliable QoS, calls wait_for_acknowledgments() before deletion.

Parameters

publisher_gid – GID of the writer to remove.

Returns

Success or error if writer not found.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> remove_subscriber_endpoint(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &subscriber_gid) override

Remove a DataReader.

Called automatically by PubSubContext::unregister_subscriber() and PubSubContext::deinitialize().

Parameters

subscriber_gid – GID of the reader to remove.

Returns

Success or error if reader not found.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> send(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &destination_gid, const std::vector<uint8_t> &payload, const nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata &metadata) override

Send payload via DDS DataWriter (GID-based fallback).

This is the GID-based send required by the PubSubTransport interface. For kTopicBased transports, PubSubContext calls the topic-based send() overload instead, so this is a fallback only.

Parameters

  • destination_gid – IGNORED - DDS publishes to topic, not endpoint.

  • payload – Serialized message (already staged to host memory).

  • metadata – Must contain publisher_gid identifying the writer.

Returns

Success or error if no writer exists for the publisher.

nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> send(const std::string &topic_name, const std::vector<uint8_t> &payload, const nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata &metadata) override

Send payload via DDS DataWriter (topic-based, preferred).

Looks up the DataWriter directly by topic name — no GID→topic mapping. This is the primary send path for DDS since transport_model() returns kTopicBased.

Parameters

  • topic_name – Topic to publish on.

  • payload – Serialized message.

  • metadataMessage metadata (publisher_gid for diagnostics).

Returns

Success or error if no writer exists for the topic.

void set_on_receive(ReceiveCallback callback) override
void set_on_connection_established(ConnectionEstablishedCallback callback) override
void set_on_connection_lost(ConnectionLostCallback callback) override
size_t get_send_queue_size() const override
size_t get_receive_queue_size() const override
size_t get_connection_count() const override
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