Class VideoAcquisitionOperator
Defined in File video_acquisition_operator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
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class VideoAcquisitionOperator : public holoscan::Operator
Base class for video acquisition (capture) operators.
Declares a standard signal output carrying
holoscan::gxf::Entity(VideoBuffer or Tensor payload), matching
V4L2VideoCaptureOpand composable with format conversion and Holoviz.
Subclasses must implement compute(). They may override query_capabilities() to query vendor SDKs without starting capture; the default implementation derives a minimal snapshot from configured parameters.
==Dynamic Port Allocation==
The number of output streams is set via the
num_streamsconstructor parameter (default 1). Because
make_operatorcalls the constructor before
setup(), the stream count is available at port-registration time — only the requested number of ports are created. All registered ports get proper backpressure scheduling (no dormant ports with
ConditionType::kNone).
==num_streams vs channel_indices==
num_streamscontrols port allocation (how many output ports
setup()registers).
channel_indicesis a capability-reporting parameter that describes which hardware channels appear in the
VideoCaptureCapabilitiessnapshot. These are intentionally independent: a singleton operator wrapping a vendor SDK that manages its own multiplexing may have
num_streams=1but
channel_indices={0,1,2,3}to expose all channels the SDK reports. Conversely,
num_streams=4with empty
channel_indicesreports a single default channel in the capabilities.
==Named Outputs==
signal : stream 0 (
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::gxf::Entity>), always registered.
signal_1 … signal_N : additional streams, registered only when
num_streams > 1. Subclasses call
emit_capture_stream()with index 0 …
num_streams() - 1.
==Parameters==
backend_id: Logical backend name for capability reporting (e.g. “v4l2”, “vendor.aja”).
channel_index: Zero-based channel index when one channel per operator instance.
channel_indices: Optional list of channel indices for multi-channel singleton-SDK fallback When non-empty, operators may treat this as the authoritative channel set.
uri: Device path, device index string, or stream URI.
width, height: Requested frame size;
0means device default / unspecified.
frame_rate: Requested frame rate;
0.fmeans unspecified.
pixel_format: Requested pixel format token (fourcc or vendor-specific label).
color_space: Requested color space (
auto,
bt709, …).
transport: Hint for
VideoTransport(
auto,
sdi,
hdmi,
ethernet,
v4l2, …).
vendor_extensions: Map of vendor-specific keys (
vendor.<name>.<param>) as a YAML map
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (VideoAcquisitionOperator) VideoAcquisitionOperator()=default
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explicit VideoAcquisitionOperator(uint32_t num_streams)
Construct with a specific number of output streams.
- Parameters
num_streams – Number of output ports to register (1 .. kVideoIoMaxStreams). Clamped to [1, kVideoIoMaxStreams]. Passed as a constructor argument so that
setup()can read it before port registration (make_operator lifecycle).
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE () explicit VideoAcquisitionOperator(uint32_t num_streams
Construct with a specific stream count and forwarded Arg / ArgList arguments.
Enables
make_operator<Derived>("name", num_streams, Arg("key", val), ...).
- inline ArgT ArgsT std::min (num_streams, video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams)))
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virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
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virtual video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities query_capture_capabilities() const
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video_io::VideoDeviceCapabilities query_capabilities() const
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inline uint64_t dropped_frame_count() const
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inline uint64_t acquired_frame_count() const
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bool is_capture_stream_enabled(uint32_t stream_index) const
- Returns
true if
stream_index< num_streams().
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inline uint32_t num_streams() const
- Returns
Number of output streams registered in setup().
Public Members
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ArgT &&arg
- ArgT ArgsT && args
Protected Functions
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inline void note_dropped_frame()
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inline void note_acquired_frame()
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void emit_capture_stream(OutputContext &op_output, uint32_t stream_index, holoscan::gxf::Entity &entity)
Emit an entity on the given capture stream port.
The entity remains valid after this call (the underlying GXF handle is shared, not moved). Throws
std::out_of_rangeif
stream_index>= num_streams().
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virtual video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities build_capture_capabilities_from_parameters() const
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virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override = 0
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
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Protected Attributes
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Parameter<std::string> backend_id_
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Parameter<uint32_t> channel_index_
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Parameter<std::vector<uint32_t>> channel_indices_
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Parameter<std::string> uri_
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Parameter<uint32_t> width_
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Parameter<uint32_t> height_
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Parameter<float> frame_rate_
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Parameter<std::string> pixel_format_
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Parameter<std::string> color_space_
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Parameter<std::string> transport_
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Parameter<YAML::Node> vendor_extensions_
Protected Static Functions
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static std::string capture_output_port_name(uint32_t stream_index)
Return the output port name for a given stream index.
Index 0 returns
"signal"(not
"signal_0") for backward compatibility with single-stream operators such as
V4L2VideoCaptureOp. Indices 1+ return
"signal_1",
"signal_2", etc. Validates against
kVideoIoMaxStreams(global max), not the per-instance
num_streams().
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