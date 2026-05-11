Class VideoAcquisitionOperator

Base class for video acquisition (capture) operators.

Declares a standard signal output carrying holoscan::gxf::Entity (VideoBuffer or Tensor payload), matching V4L2VideoCaptureOp and composable with format conversion and Holoviz.

Subclasses must implement compute(). They may override query_capabilities() to query vendor SDKs without starting capture; the default implementation derives a minimal snapshot from configured parameters.

==Dynamic Port Allocation==

The number of output streams is set via the num_streams constructor parameter (default 1). Because make_operator calls the constructor before setup() , the stream count is available at port-registration time — only the requested number of ports are created. All registered ports get proper backpressure scheduling (no dormant ports with ConditionType::kNone ).

==num_streams vs channel_indices==

num_streams controls port allocation (how many output ports setup() registers). channel_indices is a capability-reporting parameter that describes which hardware channels appear in the VideoCaptureCapabilities snapshot. These are intentionally independent: a singleton operator wrapping a vendor SDK that manages its own multiplexing may have num_streams=1 but channel_indices={0,1,2,3} to expose all channels the SDK reports. Conversely, num_streams=4 with empty channel_indices reports a single default channel in the capabilities.

==Named Outputs==

signal : stream 0 ( std::shared_ptr<holoscan::gxf::Entity> ), always registered.

signal_1 … signal_N : additional streams, registered only when num_streams > 1 . Subclasses call emit_capture_stream() with index 0 … num_streams() - 1 .

==Parameters==

backend_id : Logical backend name for capability reporting (e.g. “v4l2”, “vendor.aja”).

channel_index : Zero-based channel index when one channel per operator instance.

channel_indices : Optional list of channel indices for multi-channel singleton-SDK fallback When non-empty, operators may treat this as the authoritative channel set.

uri : Device path, device index string, or stream URI.

width , height : Requested frame size; 0 means device default / unspecified.

frame_rate : Requested frame rate; 0.f means unspecified.

pixel_format : Requested pixel format token (fourcc or vendor-specific label).

color_space : Requested color space ( auto , bt709 , …).

transport : Hint for VideoTransport ( auto , sdi , hdmi , ethernet , v4l2 , …).

vendor_extensions: Map of vendor-specific keys ( vendor.<name>.<param> ) as a YAML map

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (VideoAcquisitionOperator) VideoAcquisitionOperator()=default

explicit VideoAcquisitionOperator ( uint32_t num_streams )

Construct with a specific number of output streams. Parameters num_streams – Number of output ports to register (1 .. kVideoIoMaxStreams). Clamped to [1, kVideoIoMaxStreams]. Passed as a constructor argument so that setup() can read it before port registration (make_operator lifecycle).

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE () explicit VideoAcquisitionOperator(uint32_t num_streams Construct with a specific stream count and forwarded Arg / ArgList arguments. Enables make_operator<Derived>("name", num_streams, Arg("key", val), ...) .

inline ArgT ArgsT std::min (num_streams, video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams)))

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual video_io :: VideoCaptureCapabilities query_capture_capabilities ( ) const



video_io :: VideoDeviceCapabilities query_capabilities ( ) const



inline uint64_t dropped_frame_count ( ) const



inline uint64_t acquired_frame_count ( ) const



bool is_capture_stream_enabled ( uint32_t stream_index ) const

Returns true if stream_index < num_streams().

inline uint32_t num_streams ( ) const

Returns Number of output streams registered in setup().

Public Members

ArgT & & arg



ArgT ArgsT && args

Protected Functions

inline void note_dropped_frame ( )



inline void note_acquired_frame ( )



void emit_capture_stream ( OutputContext & op_output , uint32_t stream_index , holoscan :: gxf :: Entity & entity )

Emit an entity on the given capture stream port. The entity remains valid after this call (the underlying GXF handle is shared, not moved). Throws std::out_of_range if stream_index >= num_streams().

virtual video_io :: VideoCaptureCapabilities build_capture_capabilities_from_parameters ( ) const



virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override = 0

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

Protected Attributes

Parameter < std :: string > backend_id_



Parameter < std :: vector < uint32_t > > channel_indices_



Parameter < std :: string > uri_



Parameter < float > frame_rate_



Parameter < std :: string > pixel_format_



Parameter < std :: string > color_space_



Parameter < std :: string > transport_



Parameter < YAML :: Node > vendor_extensions_



Protected Static Functions