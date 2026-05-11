Class VideoTransmissionOperator

Base class for video transmission (output) operators.

Declares a standard signal input carrying holoscan::gxf::Entity , aligned with acquisition and passthrough operators for multi-input / single-output compositions.

Subclasses must implement compute(). Override query_capabilities() for hardware-specific enumeration without starting output.

==Dynamic Port Allocation==

The number of input streams is set via the num_streams constructor parameter (default 1). Because make_operator calls the constructor before setup() , the stream count is available at port-registration time — only the requested number of ports are created. All registered ports get proper backpressure scheduling (no dormant ports with ConditionType::kNone ).

==num_streams vs channel_indices==

num_streams controls port allocation (how many input ports setup() registers). channel_indices is a capability-reporting parameter that describes which hardware channels appear in the VideoTransmitCapabilities snapshot. These are intentionally independent.

==Named Inputs==

signal : stream 0 ( std::shared_ptr<holoscan::gxf::Entity> ), always registered.

signal_1 … signal_N : additional streams, registered only when num_streams > 1 .

==Parameters==

Same common channel / URI / format parameters as VideoAcquisitionOperator .

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (VideoTransmissionOperator) VideoTransmissionOperator()=default

explicit VideoTransmissionOperator ( uint32_t num_streams )

Construct with a specific number of input streams. Parameters num_streams – Number of input ports to register (1 .. kVideoIoMaxStreams). Clamped to [1, kVideoIoMaxStreams].

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE () explicit VideoTransmissionOperator(uint32_t num_streams

inline ArgT ArgsT std::min (num_streams, video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams)))

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual video_io :: VideoTransmitCapabilities query_transmit_capabilities ( ) const



video_io :: VideoDeviceCapabilities query_capabilities ( ) const



inline uint64_t dropped_frame_count ( ) const



inline uint64_t transmitted_frame_count ( ) const



bool is_transmit_stream_enabled ( uint32_t stream_index ) const

Returns true if stream_index < num_streams().

inline uint32_t num_streams ( ) const

Returns Number of input streams registered in setup().

Public Members

ArgT & & arg



ArgT ArgsT && args

Protected Functions

inline void note_dropped_frame ( )



inline void note_transmitted_frame ( )



std :: shared_ptr < holoscan :: gxf :: Entity > receive_transmit_stream ( InputContext & op_input , uint32_t stream_index )

Receive an entity from the given transmit stream port. Symmetric counterpart to VideoAcquisitionOperator::emit_capture_stream() . Throws std::out_of_range if stream_index >= num_streams(). Returns The received entity, or an empty shared_ptr if nothing was available.

virtual video_io :: VideoTransmitCapabilities build_transmit_capabilities_from_parameters ( ) const



virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override = 0

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

Protected Attributes

Parameter < std :: string > backend_id_



Parameter < std :: vector < uint32_t > > channel_indices_



Parameter < std :: string > uri_



Parameter < float > frame_rate_



Parameter < std :: string > pixel_format_



Parameter < std :: string > color_space_



Parameter < std :: string > transport_



Parameter < YAML :: Node > vendor_extensions_



Protected Static Functions