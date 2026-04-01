Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Function holoscan::inference::tensor_dimension_check

Function Documentation

InferStatus holoscan::inference::tensor_dimension_check(const MultiMappings &pre_processor_map, const DimType &model_input_dimensions, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dims_per_tensor, const std::vector<std::string> &all_input_tensors)

Checks for correctness of input tensor dimensions.

Parameters

  • pre_processor_mapMap with model name as key, mapped to vector of input tensor names

  • model_input_dimensionsMap with model name as key, mapped to input dimensions

  • dims_per_tensorMap with input tensor as key, mapped to its dimension

  • all_input_tensors – Vector of all input tensor names

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