Function holoscan::inference::tensor_dimension_check
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
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InferStatus holoscan::inference::tensor_dimension_check(const MultiMappings &pre_processor_map, const DimType &model_input_dimensions, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dims_per_tensor, const std::vector<std::string> &all_input_tensors)
Checks for correctness of input tensor dimensions.
- Parameters
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