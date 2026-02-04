Template Struct condition_default_name

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Struct Documentation

template<typename ConditionT>
struct condition_default_name

Type trait to provide unique default names for condition types.

This trait ensures that different condition types have unique default names when created without an explicit name parameter. This prevents naming conflicts when multiple unnamed conditions of different types are added to the same operator.

Primary template provides fallback to generic name for any condition types not explicitly specialized below.

Template Parameters

ConditionT – The condition type.

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr const char *value = "noname_condition"
