Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Struct TensorTransmitCache

Struct Documentation

struct TensorTransmitCache

Persistent cache for output message and tensor allocations used by the cached variant of transmit_data_per_model. Holds a reusable GXF entity and per-tensor metadata to minimise per-frame overhead. Three cases are handled each frame:

  1. First use or buffer too small: full reshape (reallocate + update shape).

  2. Incoming fits in existing allocation but dims changed: wrapMemory to update shape metadata only — no free/alloc of the underlying buffer.

  3. Same dims as last frame: fast path, no tensor mutation at all.

Public Members

nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> out_message{nvidia::gxf::Unexpected{GXF_UNINITIALIZED_VALUE}}

Persistent output entity. Invalid (falsy) until the first call to transmit_data_per_model.

std::map<std::string, size_t> allocated_sizes

Maximum element count that has been allocated for each output tensor.

std::map<std::string, std::vector<int64_t>> last_dims

Dimension vector from the most recent frame for each output tensor, used to detect shape changes that require a wrapMemory call even when the element count has not grown.

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