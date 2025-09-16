NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Typedef holoscan::OperatorNodeType

Typedef holoscan::OperatorNodeType

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::OperatorNodeType = std::shared_ptr<Operator>
Previous Typedef holoscan::OperatorGraph
Next Typedef holoscan::Parameter
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here