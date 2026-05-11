Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Vendor Implementation Guide: Multi-Stream Video I/O Operators

This guide describes how capture-card vendors subclass the Holoscan SDK VideoAcquisitionOperator and VideoTransmissionOperator to provide SDK-native multi-stream video capture and playout.

Architecture Overview

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┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│                   Application                        │
│  F.make_operator<ExampleVideoCapture>("cap", 4U,        │
│                   Arg("uri", "sdi://0"), ...);       │
└──────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────┘
                       │
        ┌──────────────▼──────────────────────┐
        │   VideoAcquisitionOperator (base)   │
        │   ─ setup(): registers output ports │
        │   ─ emit_capture_stream()           │
        │   ─ query_capture_capabilities()    │
        │   ─ note_acquired_frame() telemetry │
        └──────────────┬──────────────────────┘
                       │ subclass
        ┌──────────────▼──────────────────────┐
        │   ExampleVideoCapture (vendor)         │
        │   ─ start(): open device, alloc DMA │
        │   ─ compute(): dequeue + emit       │
        │   ─ stop(): release device          │
        │   ─ query_capture_capabilities()    │
        └─────────────────────────────────────┘

The base class handles:

Concern

Base provides

Port registration setup() registers signal, signal_1, … signal_N
Port name management capture_output_port_name() / transmit_input_port_name()
Emitting / receiving frames emit_capture_stream() / receive_transmit_stream()
Common parameters uri, width, height, frame_rate, pixel_format, color_space, transport, vendor_extensions
Capability reporting Default query_capture_capabilities() from parameters
Telemetry counters note_acquired_frame(), note_dropped_frame() (atomic)
Stream validation is_capture_stream_enabled(), bounds checking

The vendor subclass provides:

Concern

Vendor implements

Device lifecycle start(), stop()
Frame production / consumption compute()
Hardware capability query query_capture_capabilities() (optional override)
Vendor-specific parameters Additional spec.param() calls in setup()
Registry enumerator register_video_acquisition_enumerator() (optional)

Step 1: Subclass the Base Operator

Acquisition (Capture)

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#pragma once

#include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_acquisition_operator.hpp>

namespace example {

class ExampleVideoCapture : public holoscan::ops::VideoAcquisitionOperator {
 public:
  // Required: forward the default and num_streams constructors to the base.
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ExampleVideoCapture, VideoAcquisitionOperator)

  ExampleVideoCapture() = default;

  explicit ExampleVideoCapture(uint32_t num_streams)
      : VideoAcquisitionOperator(num_streams) {}

  // Required if you accept num_streams + Args (the common make_operator pattern).
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit ExampleVideoCapture(uint32_t num_streams, ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
      : VideoAcquisitionOperator(num_streams) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

  video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities query_capture_capabilities() const override;

 private:
  // Vendor SDK handle, DMA buffers, etc.
  Parameter<uint32_t> dma_buffer_count_;
  Parameter<bool> gpudirect_enabled_;

  void* device_handle_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace example

Transmission (Playout)

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#pragma once

#include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_transmission_operator.hpp>

namespace example {

class ExampleVideoPlayout : public holoscan::ops::VideoTransmissionOperator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ExampleVideoPlayout, VideoTransmissionOperator)

  ExampleVideoPlayout() = default;

  explicit ExampleVideoPlayout(uint32_t num_streams)
      : VideoTransmissionOperator(num_streams) {}

  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit ExampleVideoPlayout(uint32_t num_streams, ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
      : VideoTransmissionOperator(num_streams) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

 private:
  Parameter<std::string> output_standard_;
  void* device_handle_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace example

Step 2: Implement setup() — Register Vendor Parameters

Call the base setup() first. This registers all common parameters (uri, width, etc.) and the correct number of I/O ports based on num_streams(). Then add your vendor-specific parameters.

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void ExampleVideoCapture::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
  // Base registers: output ports (signal, signal_1, ...), uri, width, height,
  // frame_rate, pixel_format, color_space, transport, vendor_extensions, etc.
  VideoAcquisitionOperator::setup(spec);

  // Vendor-specific parameters
  spec.param(dma_buffer_count_,
             "dma_buffer_count",
             "DMA Buffer Count",
             "Number of DMA ring buffers per channel.",
             4U);
  spec.param(gpudirect_enabled_,
             "gpudirect_enabled",
             "GPUDirect RDMA",
             "Enable GPUDirect RDMA if supported.",
             false);
}

For transmission:

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void ExampleVideoPlayout::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
  VideoTransmissionOperator::setup(spec);

  spec.param(output_standard_,
             "output_standard",
             "Output Standard",
             "Video standard for output (e.g. 1080p60, 2160p30).",
             std::string("1080p60"));
}

Step 3: Implement Lifecycle — start() and stop()

start() is called once after initialize(). Open the device, allocate buffers, configure the hardware. stop() tears everything down.

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void ExampleVideoCapture::start() {
  const std::string device_uri = uri_.get();
  const uint32_t w = width_.get();
  const uint32_t h = height_.get();
  const float fps = frame_rate_.get();
  const uint32_t buf_count = dma_buffer_count_.get();

  // Open vendor device (pseudo-code)
  device_handle_ = example_sdk_open(device_uri.c_str());
  if (!device_handle_) {
    throw std::runtime_error("Failed to open device: " + device_uri);
  }

  // Configure each stream (channel)
  for (uint32_t i = 0; i < num_streams(); ++i) {
    example_sdk_configure_channel(device_handle_, i, w, h, fps, buf_count);
  }

  example_sdk_start_capture(device_handle_);
}

void ExampleVideoCapture::stop() {
  if (device_handle_) {
    example_sdk_stop_capture(device_handle_);
    example_sdk_close(device_handle_);
    device_handle_ = nullptr;
  }
}

Step 4: Implement compute() — The Frame Loop

compute() is called by the scheduler on every tick. For acquisition, dequeue frames from the hardware and emit them via emit_capture_stream(). For transmission, receive frames via receive_transmit_stream() and queue them to the hardware.

Acquisition compute()

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void ExampleVideoCapture::compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
                                ExecutionContext& context) {
  for (uint32_t i = 0; i < num_streams(); ++i) {
    if (!is_capture_stream_enabled(i)) {
      continue;
    }

    void* frame_ptr = nullptr;
    size_t frame_size = 0;
    int status = example_sdk_dequeue_frame(device_handle_, i, &frame_ptr, &frame_size);

    if (status == EXAMPLE_TIMEOUT) {
      note_dropped_frame();
      continue;
    }
    if (status != EXAMPLE_OK) {
      note_dropped_frame();
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Example dequeue failed on channel {}: {}", i, status);
      continue;
    }

    // Wrap the vendor buffer in a GXF Entity with a VideoBuffer or Tensor
    auto entity = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(&context);
    // ... populate entity with frame data (vendor-specific) ...
    // For GPUDirect: frame_ptr is already a device pointer
    // For CPU DMA: memcpy or cudaMemcpyAsync to a device buffer

    emit_capture_stream(op_output, i, entity);
    note_acquired_frame();

    // Return the buffer to the vendor SDK ring
    example_sdk_requeue_buffer(device_handle_, i, frame_ptr);
  }
}

Transmission compute()

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void ExampleVideoPlayout::compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
                                ExecutionContext& context) {
  for (uint32_t i = 0; i < num_streams(); ++i) {
    if (!is_transmit_stream_enabled(i)) {
      continue;
    }

    auto entity = receive_transmit_stream(op_input, i);
    if (!entity) {
      note_dropped_frame();
      continue;
    }

    // Extract the video buffer from the entity (vendor-specific)
    // ... get pointer, size, format from the entity's VideoBuffer/Tensor ...

    int status = example_sdk_queue_output(device_handle_, i, gpu_ptr, frame_size);
    if (status != EXAMPLE_OK) {
      note_dropped_frame();
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Example output queue failed on channel {}: {}", i, status);
      continue;
    }

    note_transmitted_frame();
  }
}

Step 5: Override Capability Reporting (Optional but Recommended)

The default query_capture_capabilities() derives a minimal snapshot from configured parameters. Override it to query the actual hardware for supported modes, resolutions, frame rates, and features.

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video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities ExampleVideoCapture::query_capture_capabilities() const {
  video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities cap;
  cap.backend_id = "vendor.example";
  cap.device_id = uri_.get();
  cap.device_uri = uri_.get();

  // Query hardware for actual capabilities
  int num_inputs = example_sdk_get_input_count(device_handle_);
  cap.max_concurrent_inputs = static_cast<uint32_t>(num_inputs);
  cap.transports.push_back(video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi);

  for (int ch = 0; ch < num_inputs; ++ch) {
    video_io::VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities chan;
    chan.channel_index = static_cast<uint32_t>(ch);
    chan.transport = video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi;
    chan.interface_label = "SDI In " + std::to_string(ch + 1);

    // Query supported resolutions
    int num_modes = 0;
    example_mode_t* modes = example_sdk_get_modes(device_handle_, ch, &num_modes);
    for (int m = 0; m < num_modes; ++m) {
      chan.resolutions.push_back({modes[m].width, modes[m].height});
      chan.framerates.push_back({modes[m].min_fps, modes[m].max_fps});
    }

    // Query pixel formats
    int num_fmts = 0;
    example_pixfmt_t* fmts = example_sdk_get_pixel_formats(device_handle_, ch, &num_fmts);
    for (int f = 0; f < num_fmts; ++f) {
      chan.pixel_formats.push_back({fmts[f].fourcc, fmts[f].description});
    }

    chan.color_spaces.push_back(video_io::VideoColorSpaceKind::kBt709);
    chan.color_spaces.push_back(video_io::VideoColorSpaceKind::kBt2020);
    chan.gpudirect_rdma_supported = example_sdk_supports_gpudirect(device_handle_, ch);
    chan.hardware_timestamp_supported = true;
    chan.progressive_capture_supported = true;
    chan.interlaced_capture_supported = true;

    cap.input_channels.push_back(std::move(chan));
  }

  return cap;
}

Step 6: Register a Capability Enumerator (Optional)

The registry allows applications to discover available hardware before creating operator instances. Register an enumerator at library load time (or from a static initializer) using your vendor backend_id.

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#include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_io_registry.hpp>

namespace {

struct ExampleRegistrar {
  ExampleRegistrar() {
    holoscan::ops::video_io::register_video_acquisition_enumerator(
        "vendor.example",
        []() -> std::vector<holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities> {
          std::vector<holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities> result;

          int num_devices = example_sdk_enumerate_devices();
          for (int d = 0; d < num_devices; ++d) {
            holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities cap;
            cap.backend_id = "vendor.example";
            cap.device_id = example_sdk_get_device_serial(d);
            cap.device_uri = "example://" + std::to_string(d);
            cap.max_concurrent_inputs = example_sdk_get_input_count_by_index(d);
            cap.transports.push_back(holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi);

            for (uint32_t ch = 0; ch < cap.max_concurrent_inputs; ++ch) {
              holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities chan;
              chan.channel_index = ch;
              chan.transport = holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi;
              chan.interface_label = "SDI In " + std::to_string(ch + 1);
              cap.input_channels.push_back(std::move(chan));
            }

            result.push_back(std::move(cap));
          }
          return result;
        });
  }
};

static ExampleRegistrar s_registrar;

}  // namespace

Applications can then discover devices without instantiating any operator:

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auto devices = holoscan::ops::video_io::enumerate_video_acquisition_devices("vendor.example");
for (const auto& dev : devices) {
  HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Found device {} with {} inputs",
                    dev.device_id, dev.max_concurrent_inputs);
}

Step 7: Wire Into an Application

Multi-Instance (Preferred — One Operator Per Channel)

The recommended deployment pattern: each operator instance owns one hardware channel. A shared device resource (vendor-specific) ensures safe access to the underlying SDK handle with per-channel reservation.

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// Shared device resource — single SDK handle with per-channel reservation
auto dev = F.make_resource<example::ExampleDeviceResource>(
    "example_dev0", Arg("device", "0"));

// One operator per channel on the same physical device
auto ch0 = F.make_operator<example::ExampleVideoCapture>(
    "sdi_ch0",
    Arg("device_resource", dev),
    Arg("channel_index", 0U),
    Arg("uri", "sdi://0"),
    Arg("width", 1920U),
    Arg("height", 1080U),
    Arg("frame_rate", 60.F),
    Arg("rdma", true));

auto ch1 = F.make_operator<example::ExampleVideoCapture>(
    "sdi_ch1",
    Arg("device_resource", dev),
    Arg("channel_index", 1U),
    Arg("uri", "sdi://0"),
    Arg("width", 1920U),
    Arg("height", 1080U),
    Arg("frame_rate", 60.F),
    Arg("rdma", true));

auto proc0 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc0");
auto proc1 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc1");

F.add_flow(ch0, proc0, {{"signal", "input"}});
F.add_flow(ch1, proc1, {{"signal", "input"}});

Multi-Stream (Single Operator, Multiple Ports)

When the vendor SDK manages multiple channels through a single handle and does not support independent per-channel initialization, use one operator with num_streams > 1 to expose each channel on a separate output port.

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// 4 output ports: signal, signal_1, signal_2, signal_3
auto capture = F.make_operator<example::ExampleVideoCapture>(
    "quad_sdi",
    4U,                              // <-- num_streams
    Arg("uri", "sdi://0"),
    Arg("transport", "sdi"),
    Arg("width", 1920U),
    Arg("height", 1080U),
    Arg("frame_rate", 60.F));

auto proc0 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc0");
auto proc1 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc1");
auto proc2 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc2");
auto proc3 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc3");

F.add_flow(capture, proc0, {{"signal", "input"}});
F.add_flow(capture, proc1, {{"signal_1", "input"}});
F.add_flow(capture, proc2, {{"signal_2", "input"}});
F.add_flow(capture, proc3, {{"signal_3", "input"}});

YAML Configuration

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quad_sdi:
  uri: "sdi://0"
  transport: "sdi"
  width: 1920
  height: 1080
  frame_rate: 60.0
  pixel_format: "UYVY"
  color_space: "bt709"
  dma_buffer_count: 8
  gpudirect_enabled: true
  vendor_extensions:
    vendor.example.genlock_source: "ref_in"
    vendor.example.anc_capture: true

Port Naming Convention

num_streams

Registered ports

Notes

1 (default) signal Backward compatible with V4L2VideoCaptureOp
2 signal, signal_1 Index 0 is always signal, not signal_0
4 signal, signal_1, signal_2, signal_3

N signal, signal_1, …, signal_{N-1} Max N = 128 (kVideoIoMaxStreams)

Use capture_output_port_name(i) / transmit_input_port_name(i) if you need the string programmatically. The base caches these in a vector for zero-allocation lookup in the hot path (emit_capture_stream / receive_transmit_stream).

num_streams vs. channel_indices — When to Use Which

These serve different purposes:

Parameter

Controls

Set by

num_streams How many I/O ports setup() registers Constructor argument
channel_indices Which hardware channels appear in capability reports YAML / Arg()

Common patterns:

Scenario

num_streams

channel_indices

Explanation

Single SDI capture 1 {} (empty) One port, one default channel
4x SDI via single SDK handle 4 {0,1,2,3} Four ports, four reported channels
Singleton SDK that internally muxes 4 channels onto 1 output 1 {0,1,2,3} One port, but capability report shows all channels the SDK manages
4 separate operator instances, one per channel 1 (each) {} (each) Each operator uses channel_index instead

CMake Integration

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# Vendor operator library
add_library(example_video_capture
  example_video_capture.cpp
)
target_link_libraries(example_video_capture
  PUBLIC
    holoscan::core
    holoscan::ops::video_io     # base classes + capabilities + registry
  PRIVATE
    example::sdk                # vendor SDK
)

Checklist

  • Subclass VideoAcquisitionOperator and/or VideoTransmissionOperator

  • Forward all three constructor forms (default, num_streams, num_streams + args)

  • Call base setup() first in your override, then add vendor parameters

  • Implement compute() — use emit_capture_stream() / receive_transmit_stream()

  • Call note_acquired_frame() / note_transmitted_frame() on success

  • Call note_dropped_frame() on timeout or error

  • Implement start() to open device, stop() to close device

  • Override query_capture_capabilities() to return real hardware capabilities

  • Use backend_id = "vendor.<yourname>" for capability reporting

  • Register a capability enumerator for device discovery (optional)

  • Link against holoscan::ops::video_io

  • Test with num_streams = 1 (backward compat) and > 1 (multi-stream)

  • Validate port naming: signal, signal_1, …, signal_{N-1}

API Reference (Quick Summary)

VideoAcquisitionOperator (protected helpers)

Method

Purpose

emit_capture_stream(op_output, stream_index, entity) Emit a frame on port stream_index
capture_output_port_name(stream_index) Get port name string for index
note_acquired_frame() Increment acquired counter (atomic)
note_dropped_frame() Increment dropped counter (atomic)
is_capture_stream_enabled(stream_index) Check if index < num_streams()
build_capture_capabilities_from_parameters() Default capability snapshot from params

VideoTransmissionOperator (protected helpers)

Method

Purpose

receive_transmit_stream(op_input, stream_index) Receive a frame from port stream_index
transmit_input_port_name(stream_index) Get port name string for index
note_transmitted_frame() Increment transmitted counter (atomic)
note_dropped_frame() Increment dropped counter (atomic)
is_transmit_stream_enabled(stream_index) Check if index < num_streams()

Common Parameters (inherited from base setup() )

Parameter

Type

Default

Description

backend_id string "generic" Vendor identifier for capability reporting
channel_index uint32_t 0 Zero-based channel for single-channel mode
channel_indices vector<uint32_t> {} Multi-channel index list
uri string "" Device path, index, or stream URI
width uint32_t 0 Requested width (0 = device default)
height uint32_t 0 Requested height (0 = device default)
frame_rate float 0.0 Requested FPS (0 = device default)
pixel_format string "auto" Pixel format label or fourcc
color_space string "auto" Color space hint
transport string "auto" Transport hint (sdi, hdmi, ethernet, …)
vendor_extensions YAML::Node {} Arbitrary vendor key-value pairs
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