Vendor Implementation Guide: Multi-Stream Video I/O Operators

The registry allows applications to discover available hardware before creating operator instances. Register an enumerator at library load time (or from a static initializer) using your vendor backend_id .

Copy Copied! #include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_io_registry.hpp> namespace { struct ExampleRegistrar { ExampleRegistrar() { holoscan::ops::video_io::register_video_acquisition_enumerator( "vendor.example", []() -> std::vector<holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities> { std::vector<holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities> result; int num_devices = example_sdk_enumerate_devices(); for (int d = 0; d < num_devices; ++d) { holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities cap; cap.backend_id = "vendor.example"; cap.device_id = example_sdk_get_device_serial(d); cap.device_uri = "example://" + std::to_string(d); cap.max_concurrent_inputs = example_sdk_get_input_count_by_index(d); cap.transports.push_back(holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi); for (uint32_t ch = 0; ch < cap.max_concurrent_inputs; ++ch) { holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities chan; chan.channel_index = ch; chan.transport = holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi; chan.interface_label = "SDI In " + std::to_string(ch + 1); cap.input_channels.push_back(std::move(chan)); } result.push_back(std::move(cap)); } return result; }); } }; static ExampleRegistrar s_registrar; } // namespace

Applications can then discover devices without instantiating any operator: