Vendor Implementation Guide: Multi-Stream Video I/O Operators
This guide describes how capture-card vendors subclass the Holoscan SDK
VideoAcquisitionOperator and
VideoTransmissionOperator to provide
SDK-native multi-stream video capture and playout.
┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Application │
│ F.make_operator<ExampleVideoCapture>("cap", 4U, │
│ Arg("uri", "sdi://0"), ...); │
└──────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────┘
│
┌──────────────▼──────────────────────┐
│ VideoAcquisitionOperator (base) │
│ ─ setup(): registers output ports │
│ ─ emit_capture_stream() │
│ ─ query_capture_capabilities() │
│ ─ note_acquired_frame() telemetry │
└──────────────┬──────────────────────┘
│ subclass
┌──────────────▼──────────────────────┐
│ ExampleVideoCapture (vendor) │
│ ─ start(): open device, alloc DMA │
│ ─ compute(): dequeue + emit │
│ ─ stop(): release device │
│ ─ query_capture_capabilities() │
└─────────────────────────────────────┘
The base class handles:
Concern
Base provides
|Port registration
|
setup() registers
signal,
signal_1, …
signal_N
|Port name management
|
capture_output_port_name() /
transmit_input_port_name()
|Emitting / receiving frames
|
emit_capture_stream() /
receive_transmit_stream()
|Common parameters
|
uri,
width,
height,
frame_rate,
pixel_format,
color_space,
transport,
vendor_extensions
|Capability reporting
|Default
query_capture_capabilities() from parameters
|Telemetry counters
|
note_acquired_frame(),
note_dropped_frame() (atomic)
|Stream validation
|
is_capture_stream_enabled(), bounds checking
The vendor subclass provides:
Concern
Vendor implements
|Device lifecycle
|
start(),
stop()
|Frame production / consumption
|
compute()
|Hardware capability query
|
query_capture_capabilities() (optional override)
|Vendor-specific parameters
|Additional
spec.param() calls in
setup()
|Registry enumerator
|
register_video_acquisition_enumerator() (optional)
Acquisition (Capture)
#pragma once
#include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_acquisition_operator.hpp>
namespace example {
class ExampleVideoCapture : public holoscan::ops::VideoAcquisitionOperator {
public:
// Required: forward the default and num_streams constructors to the base.
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ExampleVideoCapture, VideoAcquisitionOperator)
ExampleVideoCapture() = default;
explicit ExampleVideoCapture(uint32_t num_streams)
: VideoAcquisitionOperator(num_streams) {}
// Required if you accept num_streams + Args (the common make_operator pattern).
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit ExampleVideoCapture(uint32_t num_streams, ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
: VideoAcquisitionOperator(num_streams) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities query_capture_capabilities() const override;
private:
// Vendor SDK handle, DMA buffers, etc.
Parameter<uint32_t> dma_buffer_count_;
Parameter<bool> gpudirect_enabled_;
void* device_handle_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace example
Transmission (Playout)
#pragma once
#include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_transmission_operator.hpp>
namespace example {
class ExampleVideoPlayout : public holoscan::ops::VideoTransmissionOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ExampleVideoPlayout, VideoTransmissionOperator)
ExampleVideoPlayout() = default;
explicit ExampleVideoPlayout(uint32_t num_streams)
: VideoTransmissionOperator(num_streams) {}
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit ExampleVideoPlayout(uint32_t num_streams, ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
: VideoTransmissionOperator(num_streams) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
private:
Parameter<std::string> output_standard_;
void* device_handle_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace example
Call the base
setup() first. This registers all common parameters (
uri,
width, etc.)
and the correct number of I/O ports based on
num_streams(). Then add your vendor-specific
parameters.
void ExampleVideoCapture::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
// Base registers: output ports (signal, signal_1, ...), uri, width, height,
// frame_rate, pixel_format, color_space, transport, vendor_extensions, etc.
VideoAcquisitionOperator::setup(spec);
// Vendor-specific parameters
spec.param(dma_buffer_count_,
"dma_buffer_count",
"DMA Buffer Count",
"Number of DMA ring buffers per channel.",
4U);
spec.param(gpudirect_enabled_,
"gpudirect_enabled",
"GPUDirect RDMA",
"Enable GPUDirect RDMA if supported.",
false);
}
For transmission:
void ExampleVideoPlayout::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
VideoTransmissionOperator::setup(spec);
spec.param(output_standard_,
"output_standard",
"Output Standard",
"Video standard for output (e.g. 1080p60, 2160p30).",
std::string("1080p60"));
}
start() is called once after
initialize(). Open the device, allocate buffers,
configure the hardware.
stop() tears everything down.
void ExampleVideoCapture::start() {
const std::string device_uri = uri_.get();
const uint32_t w = width_.get();
const uint32_t h = height_.get();
const float fps = frame_rate_.get();
const uint32_t buf_count = dma_buffer_count_.get();
// Open vendor device (pseudo-code)
device_handle_ = example_sdk_open(device_uri.c_str());
if (!device_handle_) {
throw std::runtime_error("Failed to open device: " + device_uri);
}
// Configure each stream (channel)
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < num_streams(); ++i) {
example_sdk_configure_channel(device_handle_, i, w, h, fps, buf_count);
}
example_sdk_start_capture(device_handle_);
}
void ExampleVideoCapture::stop() {
if (device_handle_) {
example_sdk_stop_capture(device_handle_);
example_sdk_close(device_handle_);
device_handle_ = nullptr;
}
}
compute() is called by the scheduler on every tick. For acquisition, dequeue frames from
the hardware and emit them via
emit_capture_stream(). For transmission, receive frames via
receive_transmit_stream() and queue them to the hardware.
Acquisition
compute()
void ExampleVideoCapture::compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) {
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < num_streams(); ++i) {
if (!is_capture_stream_enabled(i)) {
continue;
}
void* frame_ptr = nullptr;
size_t frame_size = 0;
int status = example_sdk_dequeue_frame(device_handle_, i, &frame_ptr, &frame_size);
if (status == EXAMPLE_TIMEOUT) {
note_dropped_frame();
continue;
}
if (status != EXAMPLE_OK) {
note_dropped_frame();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Example dequeue failed on channel {}: {}", i, status);
continue;
}
// Wrap the vendor buffer in a GXF Entity with a VideoBuffer or Tensor
auto entity = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(&context);
// ... populate entity with frame data (vendor-specific) ...
// For GPUDirect: frame_ptr is already a device pointer
// For CPU DMA: memcpy or cudaMemcpyAsync to a device buffer
emit_capture_stream(op_output, i, entity);
note_acquired_frame();
// Return the buffer to the vendor SDK ring
example_sdk_requeue_buffer(device_handle_, i, frame_ptr);
}
}
Transmission
compute()
void ExampleVideoPlayout::compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) {
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < num_streams(); ++i) {
if (!is_transmit_stream_enabled(i)) {
continue;
}
auto entity = receive_transmit_stream(op_input, i);
if (!entity) {
note_dropped_frame();
continue;
}
// Extract the video buffer from the entity (vendor-specific)
// ... get pointer, size, format from the entity's VideoBuffer/Tensor ...
int status = example_sdk_queue_output(device_handle_, i, gpu_ptr, frame_size);
if (status != EXAMPLE_OK) {
note_dropped_frame();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Example output queue failed on channel {}: {}", i, status);
continue;
}
note_transmitted_frame();
}
}
The default
query_capture_capabilities() derives a minimal snapshot from configured
parameters. Override it to query the actual hardware for supported modes, resolutions,
frame rates, and features.
video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities ExampleVideoCapture::query_capture_capabilities() const {
video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities cap;
cap.backend_id = "vendor.example";
cap.device_id = uri_.get();
cap.device_uri = uri_.get();
// Query hardware for actual capabilities
int num_inputs = example_sdk_get_input_count(device_handle_);
cap.max_concurrent_inputs = static_cast<uint32_t>(num_inputs);
cap.transports.push_back(video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi);
for (int ch = 0; ch < num_inputs; ++ch) {
video_io::VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities chan;
chan.channel_index = static_cast<uint32_t>(ch);
chan.transport = video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi;
chan.interface_label = "SDI In " + std::to_string(ch + 1);
// Query supported resolutions
int num_modes = 0;
example_mode_t* modes = example_sdk_get_modes(device_handle_, ch, &num_modes);
for (int m = 0; m < num_modes; ++m) {
chan.resolutions.push_back({modes[m].width, modes[m].height});
chan.framerates.push_back({modes[m].min_fps, modes[m].max_fps});
}
// Query pixel formats
int num_fmts = 0;
example_pixfmt_t* fmts = example_sdk_get_pixel_formats(device_handle_, ch, &num_fmts);
for (int f = 0; f < num_fmts; ++f) {
chan.pixel_formats.push_back({fmts[f].fourcc, fmts[f].description});
}
chan.color_spaces.push_back(video_io::VideoColorSpaceKind::kBt709);
chan.color_spaces.push_back(video_io::VideoColorSpaceKind::kBt2020);
chan.gpudirect_rdma_supported = example_sdk_supports_gpudirect(device_handle_, ch);
chan.hardware_timestamp_supported = true;
chan.progressive_capture_supported = true;
chan.interlaced_capture_supported = true;
cap.input_channels.push_back(std::move(chan));
}
return cap;
}
The registry allows applications to discover available hardware before creating
operator instances. Register an enumerator at library load time (or from a static
initializer) using your vendor
backend_id.
#include <holoscan/operators/video_io/video_io_registry.hpp>
namespace {
struct ExampleRegistrar {
ExampleRegistrar() {
holoscan::ops::video_io::register_video_acquisition_enumerator(
"vendor.example",
[]() -> std::vector<holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities> {
std::vector<holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities> result;
int num_devices = example_sdk_enumerate_devices();
for (int d = 0; d < num_devices; ++d) {
holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureCapabilities cap;
cap.backend_id = "vendor.example";
cap.device_id = example_sdk_get_device_serial(d);
cap.device_uri = "example://" + std::to_string(d);
cap.max_concurrent_inputs = example_sdk_get_input_count_by_index(d);
cap.transports.push_back(holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi);
for (uint32_t ch = 0; ch < cap.max_concurrent_inputs; ++ch) {
holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoCaptureChannelCapabilities chan;
chan.channel_index = ch;
chan.transport = holoscan::ops::video_io::VideoTransport::kSdi;
chan.interface_label = "SDI In " + std::to_string(ch + 1);
cap.input_channels.push_back(std::move(chan));
}
result.push_back(std::move(cap));
}
return result;
});
}
};
static ExampleRegistrar s_registrar;
} // namespace
Applications can then discover devices without instantiating any operator:
auto devices = holoscan::ops::video_io::enumerate_video_acquisition_devices("vendor.example");
for (const auto& dev : devices) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Found device {} with {} inputs",
dev.device_id, dev.max_concurrent_inputs);
}
Multi-Instance (Preferred — One Operator Per Channel)
The recommended deployment pattern: each operator instance owns one hardware channel. A shared device resource (vendor-specific) ensures safe access to the underlying SDK handle with per-channel reservation.
// Shared device resource — single SDK handle with per-channel reservation
auto dev = F.make_resource<example::ExampleDeviceResource>(
"example_dev0", Arg("device", "0"));
// One operator per channel on the same physical device
auto ch0 = F.make_operator<example::ExampleVideoCapture>(
"sdi_ch0",
Arg("device_resource", dev),
Arg("channel_index", 0U),
Arg("uri", "sdi://0"),
Arg("width", 1920U),
Arg("height", 1080U),
Arg("frame_rate", 60.F),
Arg("rdma", true));
auto ch1 = F.make_operator<example::ExampleVideoCapture>(
"sdi_ch1",
Arg("device_resource", dev),
Arg("channel_index", 1U),
Arg("uri", "sdi://0"),
Arg("width", 1920U),
Arg("height", 1080U),
Arg("frame_rate", 60.F),
Arg("rdma", true));
auto proc0 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc0");
auto proc1 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc1");
F.add_flow(ch0, proc0, {{"signal", "input"}});
F.add_flow(ch1, proc1, {{"signal", "input"}});
Multi-Stream (Single Operator, Multiple Ports)
When the vendor SDK manages multiple channels through a single handle and
does not support independent per-channel initialization, use one operator
with
num_streams > 1 to expose each channel on a separate output port.
// 4 output ports: signal, signal_1, signal_2, signal_3
auto capture = F.make_operator<example::ExampleVideoCapture>(
"quad_sdi",
4U, // <-- num_streams
Arg("uri", "sdi://0"),
Arg("transport", "sdi"),
Arg("width", 1920U),
Arg("height", 1080U),
Arg("frame_rate", 60.F));
auto proc0 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc0");
auto proc1 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc1");
auto proc2 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc2");
auto proc3 = F.make_operator<InferenceOp>("proc3");
F.add_flow(capture, proc0, {{"signal", "input"}});
F.add_flow(capture, proc1, {{"signal_1", "input"}});
F.add_flow(capture, proc2, {{"signal_2", "input"}});
F.add_flow(capture, proc3, {{"signal_3", "input"}});
YAML Configuration
quad_sdi:
uri: "sdi://0"
transport: "sdi"
width: 1920
height: 1080
frame_rate: 60.0
pixel_format: "UYVY"
color_space: "bt709"
dma_buffer_count: 8
gpudirect_enabled: true
vendor_extensions:
vendor.example.genlock_source: "ref_in"
vendor.example.anc_capture: true
Registered ports
Notes
|1 (default)
|
signal
|Backward compatible with V4L2VideoCaptureOp
|2
|
signal,
signal_1
|Index 0 is always
signal, not
signal_0
|4
|
signal,
signal_1,
signal_2,
signal_3
|N
|
signal,
signal_1, …,
signal_{N-1}
|Max N = 128 (
kVideoIoMaxStreams)
Use
capture_output_port_name(i) /
transmit_input_port_name(i) if you need the
string programmatically. The base caches these in a vector for zero-allocation lookup
in the hot path (
emit_capture_stream /
receive_transmit_stream).
These serve different purposes:
Parameter
Controls
Set by
|
num_streams
|How many I/O ports
setup() registers
|Constructor argument
|
channel_indices
|Which hardware channels appear in capability reports
|YAML /
Arg()
Common patterns:
Scenario
Explanation
|Single SDI capture
|1
|
{} (empty)
|One port, one default channel
|4x SDI via single SDK handle
|4
|
{0,1,2,3}
|Four ports, four reported channels
|Singleton SDK that internally muxes 4 channels onto 1 output
|1
|
{0,1,2,3}
|One port, but capability report shows all channels the SDK manages
|4 separate operator instances, one per channel
|1 (each)
|
{} (each)
|Each operator uses
channel_index instead
# Vendor operator library
add_library(example_video_capture
example_video_capture.cpp
)
target_link_libraries(example_video_capture
PUBLIC
holoscan::core
holoscan::ops::video_io # base classes + capabilities + registry
PRIVATE
example::sdk # vendor SDK
)
Subclass
VideoAcquisitionOperatorand/or
VideoTransmissionOperator
Forward all three constructor forms (default,
num_streams,
num_streams+ args)
Call base
setup()first in your override, then add vendor parameters
Implement
compute()— use
emit_capture_stream()/
receive_transmit_stream()
Call
note_acquired_frame()/
note_transmitted_frame()on success
Call
note_dropped_frame()on timeout or error
Implement
start()to open device,
stop()to close device
Override
query_capture_capabilities()to return real hardware capabilities
Use
backend_id=
"vendor.<yourname>"for capability reporting
Register a capability enumerator for device discovery (optional)
Link against
holoscan::ops::video_io
Test with
num_streams= 1 (backward compat) and > 1 (multi-stream)
Validate port naming:
signal,
signal_1, …,
signal_{N-1}
VideoAcquisitionOperator (protected helpers)
Method
Purpose
|
emit_capture_stream(op_output, stream_index, entity)
|Emit a frame on port
stream_index
|
capture_output_port_name(stream_index)
|Get port name string for index
|
note_acquired_frame()
|Increment acquired counter (atomic)
|
note_dropped_frame()
|Increment dropped counter (atomic)
|
is_capture_stream_enabled(stream_index)
|Check if index <
num_streams()
|
build_capture_capabilities_from_parameters()
|Default capability snapshot from params
VideoTransmissionOperator (protected helpers)
Method
Purpose
|
receive_transmit_stream(op_input, stream_index)
|Receive a frame from port
stream_index
|
transmit_input_port_name(stream_index)
|Get port name string for index
|
note_transmitted_frame()
|Increment transmitted counter (atomic)
|
note_dropped_frame()
|Increment dropped counter (atomic)
|
is_transmit_stream_enabled(stream_index)
|Check if index <
num_streams()
Common Parameters (inherited from base
setup()
)
Parameter
Type
Default
Description
|
backend_id
|
string
|
"generic"
|Vendor identifier for capability reporting
|
channel_index
|
uint32_t
|
0
|Zero-based channel for single-channel mode
|
channel_indices
|
vector<uint32_t>
|
{}
|Multi-channel index list
|
uri
|
string
|
""
|Device path, index, or stream URI
|
width
|
uint32_t
|
0
|Requested width (0 = device default)
|
height
|
uint32_t
|
0
|Requested height (0 = device default)
|
frame_rate
|
float
|
0.0
|Requested FPS (0 = device default)
|
pixel_format
|
string
|
"auto"
|Pixel format label or fourcc
|
color_space
|
string
|
"auto"
|Color space hint
|
transport
|
string
|
"auto"
|Transport hint (sdi, hdmi, ethernet, …)
|
vendor_extensions
|
YAML::Node
|
{}
|Arbitrary vendor key-value pairs