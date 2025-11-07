Release Notes
Dependencies
AGX: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 6.2.1.
Thor: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 7.0.
Holoscan Sensor Bridge, 10G; FPGA v2510.
Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release, including
PTP configuration and HSB device firmware updates. To generate documentation, in the
host system, run
sh docs/make_docs.sh, then use your browser to look at
docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html.
Updates from 2.3-GA
HSDK 3.7 HSB is updated to support running under HSDK 3.7.0.
Container builds for Thor for use with Linux network receiver applications only.
Read and write block optimization for I2C and SPI transactions. Before, individual
WR_DWORDrequests were used to set up the buffers and activate the I2C or SPI bus controller, with individual
RD_DWORDrequests used to fetch the results. This is optimized to use a
WR_BLOCKand
RD_BLOCKwhere possible, greatly reducing the number of UDP transactions to complete these transactions.
APB_TIMEOUT_MAX was incorrect, limiting I2C and SPI bus timeouts to 3.3ms. This is now corrected from a 16-bit max value to 24-bits– increasing the possible timeout to greater than 840ms.
LinuxReceiverOp implemented in C++ which provides better performance than the python LinuxReceiverOperator implementation. This operator provides Linux emulation of ROCE RDMA support.
Emulation documentation and support for I2C peripherals with VB1940 examples.
Dependencies
AGX: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 6.2.1.
Thor: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 7.0.
Holoscan Sensor Bridge, 10G; FPGA v2507.
Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release, including
PTP configuration and HSB device firmware updates. To generate documentation, in the
host system, run
sh docs/make_docs.sh, then use your browser to look at
docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html.
Updates from 2.2-GA
Thor support with Leopard Eagle VB1940 cameras. Documentation and device programming support is included to support JP7.0 based Thor configurations with the Leopard Eagle VB1940 camera. See Thor JP7 setup instructions here.
Dependencies
AGX: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 6.2.1.
Holoscan Sensor Bridge, 10G; FPGA v2507.
Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release, including
PTP configuration and HSB device firmware updates. To generate documentation, in the
host system, run
sh docs/make_docs.sh, then use your browser to look at
docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html.
Updates from 2.0-GA
HSB 2.2-GA relies on FPGA IP version 2507. Check the user guide for instructions on how to update your configuration. Note that updating your FPGA is only supported for configurations currently running the 2412 or newer version (included with 2.0-GA). If your configuration is older, follow the instructions to update to 2.0 first.
HSB is updated to work with Holoscan SDK 3.3. See the release notes for HSDK 3.3 here.
Synchronized I2C transactions. By default, the
i2c_transactionAPI executes an I2C bus transaction immediately. Imx274Cam now includes a demonstration method called
synchronized_set_register, which queues an I2C transaction to update a camera configuration register in the blanking interval between video frames. You can see how this works by following calls to
Imx274Cam.synchronized_test_pattern_update()as called in
tests/test_i2c.py.
C++ Tools and utilities, including FPGA programming. Support for systems without python is enhanced by moving some tools to a C++ implementation. This includes
program_lattice_cpnx100for programming Lattice CPNX100 based HSB boards
hololink-reset(which replaces the
hololink resetcommand)
hololink-enumerate(which replaces the
hololink enumeratecommand)
hololink-set-ip(which replaces the
hololink set-ipcommand)
hololink-readand
hololink-write(replace the
hololink readand
hololink writecommands)
Run any of these scripts with
--helpto get a description of command-line options. The
hololinkcommand (which is python based) will be deprecated in a future release.
-
Support for Leopard Imaging VB1940. This includes support for stereo imaging with left and right synchronized operation with global shutter. HSB also provides support for the on-board IMU: IMU data is sent to the host via a third data channel and (on appropriately equipped systems) is written directly to GPU memory via RDMA. This camera sends all data using a single network interface. For example code showing how to configure and access this data, see
examples/vb1940_stereo_imu_player.py.
COE (P1722B) Support. Software emulation is provided for another RDMA message format specified by the upcoming P1722B COE (“camera over Ethernet”) standard. Future host systems will support RDMA of P1722B traffic; this release includes HSB FPGA support for generating these messages and software handling of received data using CPU and the Linux network stack.
E-con IMX715 and E-con ECam0M30ToF depth sensors. For examples using these configurations, see
examples/imx715_player.pyand
examples/ecam0m30tof_player.py.
FAQ
If your application, running in the demo container, halts with a “Failed to initialize glfw” message, make sure to grant the application permission to connect with the display via the “xhost +” command. This command is not remembered across reboots.
Reverting to FPGA 2412 on Lattice HSB units. If you need to revert a Lattice HSB unit back to 2412, use the 2.2-GA tree and program with the 2412 manifest file. From within the demo container:
program_lattice_cpnx100 scripts/manifest-2412.yaml
After programming and power cycling, you can update your tree, going back to the 2.0-GA release.
PTP configuration following boot-up is very touchy and error-prone. If you have trouble with received PTP timestamps, make sure you follow the user guide host setup instructions carefully.
Running tools like “nomachine” on non-RDMA capable systems–where CPU is used to emulate RDMA functionality, e.g. AGX– can frequently lead to packet drops for high-speed sensor data. In camera applications, this can appear as momentary white streaks on the display. In the current CPU-driven implementation, after a video frame is delivered to the holoscan pipeline, we clear the receiver buffer to all 0xFF. If a UDP packet with video data is dropped, then that 0xFF wouldn’t be replaced with actual video data– and that’s where the white streaks come from. Adjusting
rmem_max(per host setup instructions) and adjusting core affinity for your application may help mitigate packet loss.
Known Anomalies
Rare observations of IMX274 producing images with distorted video, which seem to be system specific. Investigation of this is underway.
Watchdog timeouts during
pytest --imx274 --ptp. Testing sometimes terminates early with a Watchdog exception, indicating that the host is not properly receiving frame data. This happens occasionally during testing and in varying places, and only under conditions where frequent reset and reinitialization of the HSB unit and sensor occur. Investigation of this is underway.
Dependencies
AGX: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 6.0 release 2. Note that JetPack 6.1 is not yet supported for HSB.
Holoscan Sensor Bridge, 10G; FPGA v2412
Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release. To generate
documentation, in the host system, run
sh docs/make_docs.sh, then use your browser to
look at
docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html.
Updates from 1.1-GA
HSB 2.0-GA relies on FPGA IP version 2412. Check the user guide for instructions on how to update your configuration. Note that the enumeration data has changed, so pre 2.0-GA software will not enumerate boards publishing 1.1 (or earlier) enumeration data; and likewise, 1.1 and earlier software will not find the newer 2.0 configuration boards. For Lattice-CLNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE devices, be sure and include the “–force” option when updating the HSB firmware; this way the software uses hardcoded enumeration data in the software tree instead of relying on that from the device itself. See the firmware download instructions for more details. If you need to revert your FPGA back to the 2407 version, check the FAQ below.
HSB is updated to work with Holoscan SDK 2.7. Some older APIs, specifically in the C++ fmt tool have been deprecated, so minor code adjustments have been applied to keep HSB host code up to date.
New HSB features for safety and reliability, including CRCs, control plane sequence number checking, and additional timestamps are included. Timestamps included capture the PTP time when the first data in the received frame is observed by the FPGA IP block and the time after the last data in the frame is sent. With ConnectX based host systems, which support hardware PTP synchronization, these timestamps are within a microsecond of the host time, and can be used to accurately measure latency through the pipeline. These metadata values are available to pipeline operators via the HSDK application metadata API. See the user guide for more details. Sequence number checking is enabled for control plane transactions, and can provide protection against interaction from several hosts to the same HSB unit. The overall CRC of the received data frame is also included, in a later release, a high-performance CUDA based CRC checker will be demonstrated showing frame-rate CRC validation of ingress data.
Multiple sensors over a single network port. APIs are added to allow applications to configure multiple sensors to use the same network port. In the examples directory,
single_network_stereo_imx274_player.pydemonstrates how to configure both cameras in an IMX274 stereo pair to transmit 1080p video using a single network port. Note that 4k video streams require about 6.5Gbps each, so using both cameras in this mode over a single network port is not supported. See the user guide for more details.
Performance and latency measurement tools. The timestamps included with safety and reliability features can be used to accurately measure latency, from the time that data arrives to the FPGA IP block, all the way through the end of the pipeline (e.g. following visualization). See
examples/imx274_transfer_latency.pyfor an example. See latency.md for more details on latency measurement.
GammaCorrectionOp is removed. HSDK 2.3 added support for sRGB space, providing an optimized path including Gamma correction in the visualizer. By removing HSB’s naive gamma correction and using the visualizer instead, pipeline latency is reduced by .5ms. For applications that used GammaCorrectionOp, just remove that operator from the pipeline and include
framebuffer_srgb=Truein the constructor parameter list for HolovizOp.
Support for IMX477 cameras via Microchip MPF200-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE.
FAQ
If your application, running in the demo container, halts with a “Failed to initialize glfw” message, make sure to grant the application permission to connect with the display via the “xhost +” command. This command is not remembered across reboots.
Reverting from FPGA 2412 to 2407 on Lattice HSB units. If you need to revert a Lattice HSB unit from 2412 back to 2407, use the 2.0-GA tree and program with the 2407 manifest file. From within the demo container:
program_lattice_cpnx100 scripts/manifest-2407.yaml
After programming and power cycling, the board will no longer be visible to the 2.0-GA version of HSB host code. At this time you can go back to using the 1.1-GA release to work with the board. The 1.1-GA software will not be able to enumerate boards running the 2412 configuration; the newer tree must be used to write the older firmware.
HSB network receiver operators use APIs provided by the Holoscan SDK to share timestamps with later operators in the pipeline. Be sure and call the application (C++)
is_metadata_enabled(true)method or (python)
is_metadata_enabled = Trueat initialization time; otherwise each operator will only see an empty metadata structure. In your operator’s
computemethod, if you add additional items to the pipeline metadata, be sure and add that metadata before calling
(output).emit. If you have a pipeline that merges two paths, and experience a
runtime_errorexception when it fails to merge the metadata from those paths, see the page on Metadata update policies for information on how to manage this.
It is possible to overrun the bandwidth available on the ethernet, particularly when using multiple sensors over a single network connection. For example, a 4k, 60FPS, RAW10 video stream requires about 6.5Gbps, and a stereo pair configured this way would require something like 13Gbps–which far exceeds a single 10Gbps network port. In this case, HSB will drop data, probably within a single network message. When operated outside of specification this way, reconstruction of the original sensor data is not possible. The software has no concept of available bandwidth, so it is up to the developer to ensure that bandwidth limits are not exceeded.
AGX on-board ethernet supports hardware PTP synchronization, which can be enabled by following the same directions given to set up PTP for IGX. Specifically, with the appropriate network device name in
$EN0(e.g.
eth0), just follow the instructions on the host setup page for setting up PTP on IGX.
Known Anomalies
Orin AGX running on JetPack 6.1 shows very slow network behavior. Investigation of this is underway; for now, on Orin AGX, only JetPack 6.0 r2 is supported.
Following software-commanded reset, HSB sometimes observes a sequence number or control plane transaction failure. When the HSB is commanded to reset, the host system observes a loss of network connectivity and may take some time before steady communication is available. In some specific Orin AGX systems,
dmesgshows this renegotiation can take more than 60 seconds. During this time, HSB software attempts to read the FPGA version ID, and can time out. Investigation of this is underway; for now, systems with this behavior can be worked around by putting a 10G ethernet switch between the HSB and the host system.
Orin AGX systems, running with stereo sensor feeds on the same network port, using either the multithreaded or event based schedulers, have unreliable operation. For now, AGX systems with HSB are only supported with the default (greedy) scheduler.
Dependencies
AGX: Use SDK Manager to set up JetPack 6.0 release 2.
Holoscan Sensor Bridge, 10G; FPGA v2407
Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release. To generate
documentation, in the host system, run
sh docs/make_docs.sh, then use your browser to
look at
docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html.
Updates from 1.0-GA
Most HSB framework components are now implemented in C++, supporting applications written in C++. For an example HSB application written in C++, see
examples/imx274_player.cpp. Changes that affect application code in both C++ and Python include
HololinkEnumerator is renamed to Enumerator
HololinkDataChannel is now DataChannel
RoceReceiverOperator is now RoceReceiverOp
Functionally, use of these objects is the same as 1.0-GA. Note that sensor drivers written in Python are still supported.
-
HSB is updated to work with Holoscan SDK 2.3. Your deployment system must be configured with a compatible software environment (e.g. JetPack 6 for AGX configurations).
There are some small changes to the host setup instructions. Changes focused on updates to network device names and performance on AGX configurations.
Hardware ISP via ArgusIspOp [Orin in iGPU mode only]. Applications can offload image signal processing by using the capabilities built in to the NV ISP device present in Orin systems running with iGPU (AGX or IGX without a dGPU). Support is provided for 1080p images; contact NVIDIA to get updated libraries with support for 4K images. For an example pipeline using this feature, see
examples/linux_hwisp_player.py.
APIs are available for accessing GPIOs on headers on Holoscan sensor bridge. See the user guide for details.
Known Anomalies
AGX Network linkup problems on “hololink reset”.
In some setups, calls to hololink reset result in a series of messages output to the AGX kernel log that look like this:
[ 15.587973] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet: [xpcs_lane_bring_up][477][type:0x4][loga-0x0] PCS block lock SUCCESS [ 15.588001] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet eth0: Link is Up - 10Gbps/Full - flow control off [ 16.099966] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet: [xpcs_lane_bring_up][477][type:0x4][loga-0x0] PCS block lock SUCCESS [ 16.099987] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet eth0: Link is Up - 10Gbps/Full - flow control off
While the host network interface is resynchronizing, communication with HSB will be unreliable. This resynchronization is complete when these messages stop being added to the kernel log.
iGPU configurations: “Failed to detect NVIDIA driver version” displayed when the container is started.
This message can be ignored. The Holoscan SDK container initialization includes a check for the dGPU driver version; in the iGPU configuration, this driver isn’t loaded, resulting in this message. iGPU operation is unaffected by this and will operate as expected.
AGX running examples/linux_body_pose_estimation.py –camera-mode=0, the first time, may cause the video to hang.
The first time the body-post-estimation app is run, the .onnx file is converted to a TRT engine file, which is a step than can take several minutes. Subsequent runs of the body pose estimation app will skip the conversion and just load this engine file directly. During the conversion, when high bandwidth is in use on the network (via “–camera-mode=0”), the kernel stops delivering received UDP messages to the application, resulting in no video being displayed. Later runs the same program, after the conversion is complete, run as expected.
HSB does not forward data received on the MIPI interface, resulting in an “Ingress frame timeout; ignoring.” message.
A bug in the FPGA MIPI receiver block IP causes data to be dropped before being delivered to the FPGA’s UDP packetizer; resulting in no sensor data being delivered to the host. If you’ve commanded a camera to send image data, but no data is observed and the timeout message is displayed, you can verify that this is the cause by issuing these commands within the HSB demo container:
hololink read_uint32 0x50000000 # for the first camera hololink read_uint32 0x60000000 # for the second camera
If a camera is configured to issue data, but a 0 appears in this memory location, then this is an indication that the receiver is in this stuck state.
hololink.reset()is able to clear this condition.
PTP timestamps, published by HSB, aren’t synchronized with the host time.
The user guide hardware setup instructions show how to configure the
phc2systool, which ensures that the NIC time-of-day clock, which is published with PTP network messages, is synchronized with the host real-time clock. As written, the setup instructions rely on the default ntpdate configuration to initialize the system clock to the rest of the world. As written, the
phc2sysstartup doesn’t properly wait for
ntpdateto complete, so that when
ntpdatedoes finish,
phc2syssees a large jump in the system time. Because
phc2sysslowly adjusts the NIC clock, the time published by
ptp4lwill not be synchronized with the system clock, and could take a very long time to do so. To verify you’re in this condition, observe the output in the “sys offset” column from the command
systemctl status phc2sys-*.service; large absolute values are an indication of this condition. To work around this, run
sudo systemctl restart phc2sys-*.serviceafter ntpdate is synchronized. There is some anecdotal evidence that adding “-w” to the
phc2syscommand line may fix this problem but the documentation for this option doesn’t address the configuration in use here.