Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1  Define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS

Define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name)
Previous Define DEFAULT_PATH_LENGTH
Next Define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here