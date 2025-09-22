Template Function holoscan::gxf::find_component_handle
Defined in File gxf_utils.hpp
-
template<typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t holoscan::gxf::find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid, const char *key, const std::string &tag, const std::string &prefix)
Return a component ID from the handle name.
This method parses the handle name and interprets it as either a component name in the current entity, or as a composed string of the form ‘entity_name/component_name’. This method reuses a logic from the GXF SDK.
- Parameters
context – The GXF context.
component_uid – The component ID of the component that contains the parameter.
key – The key of the parameter.
tag – The handle name.
prefix – The prefix of the component name.
-
- Returns
The component ID referenced by the key.
