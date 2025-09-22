Function holoscan::viz::ImageCudaArray

Defines the image data for this layer, source is a CUDA array.

If the image has a alpha value it’s multiplied with the layer opacity.

If fmt is a depth format, the image will be interpreted as a depth image, and will be written to the depth buffer when rendering the color image from a separate invocation of Image*() for the same layer. This enables depth-compositing image layers with other Holoviz layers. Supported depth formats are: D16_UNORM, X8_D24_UNORM, D32_SFLOAT.